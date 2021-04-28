TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taliaz, a mental health startup harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionise mental health treatment and management, is pleased to announce today the addition of leading European psychiatrists, Professor Alessandro Serretti and Dr. Daniel Souery, to its Advisory Board.
"Science, expertise and innovation are three of Taliaz's key values, which is why I am happy to welcome two of Europe's leading psychiatrists in the field of mental health, Professor Serretti and Dr. Souery, to our Advisory Board," said Dekel Taliaz, CEO of Taliaz. "Their vast experience as practicing psychiatrists and as distinguished scientists furthering mental health research, will be invaluable to strengthen Taliaz's scientific data-driven approach to create practical solutions to address the growing mental health crisis driven by COVID-19."
Prof. Alessandro Serretti MD, PhD, is the Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Bologna University in Italy. He is the Director of an outpatient service focused on mood disorders and the coordinator of a research unit active in clinical and genetic studies of major psychoses. He has authored more than 600 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals in the field of Mood disorders, Schizophrenia, Genetics of Major Psychoses, Therapy and Psychopathology, one textbook of psychiatry, 15 book chapters, and over 650 presentations at meetings of which more than 150 as invited speaker or chairman. He is also a reviewer or member of the editorial board for 170 journals and 55 funding agencies, and has worked on more than 15 international collaborations.
"Today, 1 in 5 people globally suffer from mental health disorders. Yet, GPs and psychiatrists still have very limited tools to personalize treatment for these highly complex diseases. Taliaz's AI mental health platform offers a new completely digital approach based on science to address this gap and help significantly improve care. I am delighted to join its Advisory Board," said Professor Serreti.
Dr Daniel Souery, MD, is a psychiatrist and the director of Psy Pluriel. His work has mainly focused on the management of unipolar and bipolar affective disorders. He launched the COPE-Bipolar programme (Clinical Outcome and Psycho-Education for Bipolar disorders) in Belgium. COPE-Bipolar is now available in different centres throughout Belgium. He is also the coordinator of an international group of experts on treatment resistant depression, and a member of the Collegium Internationale Neuro-Psychopharmacologicum (CINP), as well as an active member of the scientific programme committee of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP). He is a member of the task force on the use of psychotropic drugs at the Belgian Ministry of Health (Conseil Supérieur de la Santé).
"Psychiatry is always looking for a practice based on the application of discoveries in neuroscience. The complexity of mental disorders and their high heterogeneity makes it difficult to extrapolate these discoveries at the clinical level. As a psychiatrist, I am excited to collaborate with Taliaz and join their advisory board. PREDICTIX is a perfect example of integrating clinical and genetic variables towards a more reliable psychiatry and personalized medicine. The use of AI will certainly revolutionize the way we approach the treatment of mental disorders," said Dr. Souery.
Taliaz is revolutionizing mental health treatment and management with PREDICTIX. Combining science with AI, PREDICTIX translates complex genetic, demographic and clinical patient data into a time-saving assessment, management and prescribing support tool for healthcare providers. PREDICTIX improves treatment prescribing accuracy and can save a minimum of 12% in mental health costs. PREDICTIX is currently available for commercial use in the EU, UK, United Arab Emirates, Australia and Israel. Learn more at https://www.predictix.ai.
Media Contact
Viki Gronau, Taliaz, +972 542587278, viki@taliazhealth.com
SOURCE Taliaz