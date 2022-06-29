GOTHENBURG, Sweden , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice, Gothenburg (STO: MNTC), a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, announced today that Medtronic, Dublin (NYSE: MDT), a global healthcare technology leader, has signed an agreement to acquire Mentice VIST® simulation solutions and development services, in an initial order of USD 1.93 million. The initial order includes the development services and 10 simulation solutions for delivery in 2022 raising to an additional intention of 150 simulation solutions over 3 years.

"This agreement is, of course, an important commitment from Medtronic as the world's largest Medical device manufacturer though also to drive proficiency for physicians with aim of ultimately improving patient outcomes" says Göran Malmberg, CEO and Group President for Mentice, "this continues to underline our position as the leading provider of performance solutions for Image guided interventional therapies" Malmberg continues. 

