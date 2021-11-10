BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mequoda Systems announces the acquisition of GreenPrints in a complete asset-purchase agreement with GreenPrints founder Pat Stone, effective November 1, 2021. Acquired assets include GreenPrints magazine with 12,000 premium subscribers, a product line of books and notecards, and an online store at http://www.greenprints.com.
GreenPrints was founded in 1990 by Pat Stone, who previously served as Gardening Editor for Mother Earth News—additionally, Pat is co-author of Chicken Soup for the Gardener's Soul: 101 Stories to Make the Heart Bloom and has appeared on CBS This Morning and public radio networks as a gardening correspondent.
"I'm delighted to have Mequoda acquire the GreenPrints brand, to keep the mission and spirit of GreenPrints alive and thriving, as my wife Becky and I prepare to focus on family for our next chapter in life," said Pat Stone. "And I'm sure that, in Mequoda's professional and capable hands, GreenPrints is poised to grow even more than ever!"
GreenPrints is a one-of-a-kind brand that helps people all over the country share their love of gardening and how gardening affects us deeply and in the most personal ways. Filled with wonderful stories, poems, tales, parables, anecdotes, and beautiful and original art, GreenPrints shares the joy, the humor, the headaches, and the heart of gardening—all in fun and connecting ways. A subscription to GreenPrints delivers:
- A full year's subscription to GreenPrints, published quarterly with 80 pages each, like a small book.
- Bonus: a FREE copy of The Weeder's Reader—a special bonus issue with 16 of the most popular stories ever!
- All the wisdom, warmth, heart, humor, inspiration, and joy that comes with subscribing to GreenPrints!
"The acquisition of GreenPrints aligns well with our launch-and-acquire strategy for growing the Mequoda Publishing Group," says Mequoda Chief Strategy Officer Kim Mateus "Earlier in 2021, we launched Food Gardening Network—a how-to gardening resource that pairs well with GreenPrints."
Mateus explains that the gardening publishing sector is a key target for Mequoda's initiatives: "After our successful launch of Food Gardening Network, we've been on the hunt for well-aligned gardening publications to add to our portfolio—and GreenPrints more than fits the bill. Pat and Becky Stone have done an amazing job over the years to create a unique and delightful publication—and we are so happy to continue that legacy."
Mequoda plans to transform GreenPrints into a multi-platform digital publishing operation in 2022 by deploying Mequoda's Haven WordPress System and by applying the Mequoda Methodology and marketing and publishing best practices across the board. Plus, leveraging industry contacts and partnerships will allow Mequoda to grow GreenPrints even more.
Mateus serves as Executive Director of Food Gardening Network and will serve in that same role for GreenPrints. And Pat and Becky Stone will stay on with GreenPrints as advisors, to help continue to guide content planning and creation.
About Mequoda: For nearly two decades, Mequoda has been exploring and expanding the evolving art and science of multiplatform publishing. Mequoda's methodology and frameworks are used around the globe to power state-of-the-art digital publishing systems. Mequoda's Publishing Network includes seven consumer magazines, 21 premium investing newsletters, three website portals, and their companion daily email newsletters.
About Kim Mateus: Kim Mateus is Chief Strategy Officer for Mequoda Systems and serves as Executive Director for its publishing group which includes seven consumer magazines, 21 premium newsletters, three website portals and their companion daily newsletters. Her team handles strategy, content, consumer marketing and business development for the portfolio. Kim and her team have served as advisers to hundreds of consumer and B2B publishing companies, and continue to help publishers grow their audience, revenue and profits with their Mequoda Pro membership program.
