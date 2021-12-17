GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-868-8844 and requesting the "Mercantile Bank Corporation call." The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.mercbank.com.  An audio archive will be available on the Mercantile Investor Relations website following the call.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.9 billion and operates 43 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

CONTACT:

Charles Christmas, Executive Vice President & CFO



Mercantile Bank Corporation



616-726-1202



cchristmas@mercbank.com







Jeff Schoenborn



Lambert & Co.



616-233-0500



MBWM@lambert.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2021-results-conference-call-and-webcast-301447110.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation

