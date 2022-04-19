Strong core commercial loan growth, ongoing strength in asset quality metrics, and substantial increases in several key fee income categories highlight quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $11.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $14.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period.

"We are pleased with our financial results during the first three months of 2022," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.  "The significant increase in core commercial loans, continued strength in asset quality metrics, growth in several key fee income revenue streams, and managed overhead costs represent the main successes during the quarter and have positioned us to achieve sound operating results for the remainder of the year despite the significant drop in mortgage banking revenue stemming from changed market conditions.  Our entire team continues to do an outstanding job of meeting the needs of our customers, including serving as a trusted advisor and assisting them navigate through the latest challenges of the current economic environment."

First quarter highlights include:

  • Annualized net core commercial loan growth of approximately 11 percent
  • Sustained strength in commercial loan pipeline
  • Net interest income growth
  • Significant increases in several key fee income categories
  • Continued low levels of nonperforming assets and gross loan charge-offs
  • Robust capital position
  • Augmented regulatory capital levels with issuance of additional subordinated notes

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $40.2 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $43.0 million during the prior-year first quarter.  Net interest income during the first three months of 2022 was $30.9 million, up $1.4 million, or 4.6 percent, from $29.5 million during the respective 2021 period due to earning asset growth, which more than offset a lower net interest margin.  Noninterest income totaled $9.3 million during the first quarter of 2022, down from $13.5 million during the first quarter of 2021 mainly due to decreased mortgage banking income, which more than offset increases in all other key fee income categories.

The net interest margin was 2.57 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.77 percent in the prior-year first quarter.  The yield on average earning assets declined from 3.26 percent during the first quarter of 2021 to 2.99 percent during the respective 2022 period primarily due to a reduced yield on commercial loans, mainly reflecting a lower level of Paycheck Protection Program loan fee accretion, and a change in earning asset mix, depicting an increase in lower-yielding interest-earning deposits and a decrease in higher-yielding loans as a percentage of earning assets.  A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and has persisted since that time, negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets by 47 basis points and 44 basis points during the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the net interest margin by 41 basis points and 37 basis points during the respective periods.  The excess funds, consisting almost entirely of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of local deposit growth and Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness activities.  The cost of funds decreased from 0.49 percent during the first quarter of 2021 to 0.42 percent during the current-year first quarter, primarily reflecting lower rates paid on local time deposits stemming from a declining interest rate environment.  A change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, also contributed to the lower cost of funds.

Mercantile recorded a credit loss provision expense of $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.3 million during the prior-year first quarter.  The provision expense recorded during both periods mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth; the recording of net loan recoveries and continued strong loan quality metrics during the periods in large part mitigated additional reserves associated with commercial loan growth.  Mercantile's adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, on January 1, 2022, resulted in a $0.4 million one-time reduction to the allowance for credit losses.

Noninterest income during the first quarter of 2022 was $9.3 million, compared to $13.5 million during the prior-year first quarter.  The lower level of noninterest income almost exclusively reflected decreased mortgage banking income, which more than offset growth in several key fee income sources, including interest rate swap income, service charges on accounts, credit and debit card income, and payroll processing fees.  Sustained strength in purchase mortgage originations partially mitigated the negative impacts of reduced refinance activity, rising mortgage loan interest rates, a lower mortgage loan sold percentage, and a decreased gain on sale rate on mortgage banking income during the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $25.7 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $25.1 million during the first quarter of 2021.  Overhead costs during the first three months of 2021 included write-downs of former branch facilities totaling $0.5 million.  Excluding these transactions, noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 4.8 percent, during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the respective 2021 period.  The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly depicting annual merit pay increases and lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs stemming from decreased production.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "We are very pleased with our growth in several key fee income categories during the first quarter of 2022, in large part reflecting our continuing focus on cross selling our market-leading suite of treasury management products and services.  Although residential mortgage loan production is being negatively impacted by current market conditions and rising interest rates, we have successfully penetrated the purchase market and continue to add talented lenders to the mortgage team in an effort to boost production.  Our earning asset yield was positively impacted by the Federal Open Market Committee raising the targeted federal funds rate late in the first quarter, and we are positioned to benefit from additional rate increases, which appear likely based on current forecasts and Federal Reserve communications.  We have made a concerted effort to effectively manage our overhead costs and are continually reviewing our cost structure to identify opportunities to operate more efficiently." 

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, total assets were $5.18 billion, down $81.9 million from December 31, 2021.  Total loans increased $102 million during the first quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting net increases in core commercial loans of $82.0 million and residential mortgage loans of $48.0 million, which more than offset a reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $27.9 million.  The increase in core commercial loans during the first three months of 2022 equated to an annualized growth rate of approximately 11 percent.  As of March 31, 2022, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $184 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.  Interest-earning deposits decreased $217 million during the first three months of 2022 as excess overnight funds were used to fund loan growth and securities purchases. In addition, a customer's withdrawal of a majority of funds that were deposited in late 2021 contributed to the reduced level of interest-earning deposits.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "The strong level of core commercial loan growth during the first three months of 2022, slightly more than one-half of which was from an increase in commercial and industrial loans, provides us with additional opportunities to market treasury management products and services.  Importantly, our core commercial loan growth was achieved with new originations more than offsetting approximately $46 million in payoffs related to customers' sales of businesses and assets, with nearly one-third of the dollar volume of payoffs being associated with credit relationships that were experiencing financial difficulties.  Based on the continuing strength of our commercial loan pipeline and potential lending opportunities communicated by our commercial lenders, we believe commercial loan originations will remain robust in future periods.  We are also pleased with the increase in residential mortgage loans during the first three months of 2022, especially when considering current market conditions and the associated impediments that are limiting market opportunities." 

Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of March 31, 2022, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations. 

Total deposits at March 31, 2022, were $3.98 billion, down $107 million, or 2.6 percent, from December 31, 2021.  Local deposits declined $99.2 million during the first three months of 2022, while brokered deposits were down $7.7 million.  The reduced level of local deposits primarily reflected the previously mentioned customer withdrawal of funds.  Wholesale funds were $398 million, or approximately 9 percent of total funds, at both March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $1.6 million, $2.5 million, and $3.2 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, with each dollar amount representing less than 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates.  The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list declined in both number and dollar volume during the first three months of 2022.  During the first quarter of 2022, loan charge-offs totaled $0.2 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.3 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our asset quality metrics remained exceptional during the first quarter of 2022, depicting our ongoing commitment to sound underwriting and our commercial borrowers' effectiveness in meeting the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic environment, including supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and tight labor market conditions."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $436 million as of March 31, 2022, down from $457 million at year-end 2021 mainly due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized holding loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates.  The Bank's capital position remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.8 percent as of March 31, 2022, compared to 13.6 percent at December 31, 2021.  At March 31, 2022, the Bank had approximately $157 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution.  Mercantile reported 15,843,347 total shares outstanding at March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, Mercantile had the ability to repurchase $6.8 million in common stock shares as part of a $20.0 million common stock repurchase program announced in May of 2021.  No shares were repurchased during the first quarter of 2022.  The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including Mercantile's stock price, capital position, and financial performance, general market and economic conditions, alternative uses of capital, and applicable legal requirements.  The program may be discontinued at any time.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Our sustained financial strength has allowed us to continue our regular quarterly cash dividend program and provide shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments.  Based on our overall financial condition, including strong capital levels, a healthy commercial loan pipeline, identified client acquisition opportunities, and potential to improve net interest income in rising interest rate environments, we believe we are well positioned to produce solid operating results during the remainder of 2022 and beyond.  We are excited about Mercantile's future and remain focused on being a steady high performer that delivers consistent and profitable growth."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced first quarter 2022 conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance.  These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.2 billion and operates 45 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."  For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn @mercantile-bank-of-michigan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods.  Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, unstable political and economic environment; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

MBWM-ER

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: 



Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.

Charles Christmas

President and CEO

Executive Vice President and CFO

616-726-1502

616-726-1202

rkaminski@mercbank.com

 cchristmas@mercbank.com

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation













First Quarter 2022 Results



























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



















MARCH 31,



DECEMBER 31,



MARCH 31,





2022



2021



2021















ASSETS













   Cash and due from banks

$

71,480,000

$

59,405,000

$

55,489,000

   Interest-earning deposits



698,724,000



915,755,000



596,855,000

      Total cash and cash equivalents



770,204,000



975,160,000



652,344,000















   Securities available for sale



605,661,000



592,743,000



434,257,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank stock



17,721,000



18,002,000



18,002,000

   Mortgage loans held for sale



14,746,000



16,117,000



40,297,000

   Assets held for sale



0



0



13,159,000















   Loans



3,555,790,000



3,453,459,000



3,364,370,000

   Allowance for credit losses



(35,153,000)



(35,363,000)



(38,695,000)

      Loans, net



3,520,637,000



3,418,096,000



3,325,675,000















   Premises and equipment, net



56,078,000



57,298,000



55,388,000

   Bank owned life insurance



75,508,000



75,242,000



72,395,000

   Goodwill



49,473,000



49,473,000



49,473,000

   Core deposit intangible, net



1,112,000



1,351,000



2,118,000

   Other assets



64,759,000



54,267,000



47,246,000















      Total assets

$

5,175,899,000

$

5,257,749,000

$

4,710,354,000





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













   Deposits:













      Noninterest-bearing

$

1,686,203,000

$

1,677,952,000

$

1,605,471,000

      Interest-bearing



2,290,048,000



2,405,241,000



2,039,491,000

         Total deposits



3,976,251,000



4,083,193,000



3,644,962,000















   Securities sold under agreements to repurchase



204,271,000



197,463,000



141,310,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances



382,263,000



374,000,000



394,000,000

   Subordinated debentures



48,415,000



48,244,000



47,733,000

   Subordinated notes



88,428,000



73,646,000



0

   Liabilities held for sale



0



0



17,280,000

   Accrued interest and other liabilities



39,800,000



24,644,000



23,826,000

         Total liabilities



4,739,428,000



4,801,190,000



4,269,111,000















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













   Common stock



286,831,000



285,752,000



299,358,000

   Retained earnings



181,532,000



174,536,000



143,642,000

   Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



(31,892,000)



(3,729,000)



(1,757,000)

      Total shareholders' equity



436,471,000



456,559,000



441,243,000















      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,175,899,000

$

5,257,749,000

$

4,710,354,000

 

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation

















First Quarter 2022 Results

















MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)























THREE MONTHS ENDED



THREE MONTHS ENDED





March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021



















INTEREST INCOME

















   Loans, including fees



$

33,251,000





$

32,985,000



   Investment securities





2,265,000







1,632,000



   Other interest-earning assets





366,000







168,000



      Total interest income





35,882,000







34,785,000





















INTEREST EXPENSE

















   Deposits





1,825,000







2,717,000



   Short-term borrowings





50,000







36,000



   Federal Home Loan Bank advances





1,864,000







2,027,000



   Other borrowed money





1,258,000







472,000



      Total interest expense





4,997,000







5,252,000





















      Net interest income





30,885,000







29,533,000





















Provision for credit losses





100,000







300,000





















      Net interest income after

















         provision for credit losses





30,785,000







29,233,000





















NONINTEREST INCOME

















   Service charges on accounts





1,416,000







1,155,000



   Mortgage banking income





3,281,000







8,800,000



   Credit and debit card income





1,881,000







1,678,000



   Interest rate swap income





1,351,000







653,000



   Payroll services





638,000







557,000



   Earnings on bank owned life insurance





287,000







277,000



   Other income





423,000







343,000



      Total noninterest income





9,277,000







13,463,000





















NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















   Salaries and benefits





15,510,000







15,086,000



   Occupancy





2,104,000







2,014,000



   Furniture and equipment





934,000







889,000



   Data processing costs





2,973,000







2,617,000



   Other expense





4,221,000







4,511,000



      Total noninterest expense





25,742,000







25,117,000





















      Income before federal income

















         tax expense





14,320,000







17,579,000





















Federal income tax expense





2,828,000







3,340,000





















      Net Income



$

11,492,000





$

14,239,000





















   Basic earnings per share





$0.73







$0.87



   Diluted earnings per share





$0.73







$0.87





















   Average basic shares outstanding





15,840,801







16,283,044



   Average diluted shares outstanding





15,841,037







16,283,490



 

Mercantile Bank Corporation























First Quarter 2022 Results























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)





























Quarterly



(dollars in thousands except per share data)



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021







1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



EARNINGS























   Net interest income

$

30,885



32,534



31,124



30,871



29,533



   Provision for credit losses

$

100



(3,400)



1,900



(3,100)



300



   Noninterest income

$

9,277



12,632



15,568



14,556



13,463



   Noninterest expense

$

25,742



33,347



26,210



26,192



25,117



   Net income before federal income























      tax expense

$

14,320



15,219



18,582



22,335



17,579



   Net income

$

11,492



11,639



15,051



18,091



14,239



   Basic earnings per share

$

0.73



0.74



0.95



1.12



0.87



   Diluted earnings per share

$

0.73



0.74



0.95



1.12



0.87



   Average basic shares outstanding



15,840,801



15,696,204



15,859,955



16,116,070



16,283,044



   Average diluted shares outstanding



15,841,037



15,696,451



15,860,314



16,116,666



16,283,490



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS























   Return on average assets



0.90%



0.92%



1.23%



1.53%



1.26%



   Return on average equity



10.36%



10.15%



13.10%



16.27%



13.02%



   Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



2.57%



2.74%



2.71%



2.76%



2.77%



   Efficiency ratio



64.10%



73.83%



56.13%



57.66%



58.42%



   Full-time equivalent employees



630



627



629



634



621



























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS























   Yield on loans



3.87%



4.07%



4.07%



3.99%



4.03%



   Yield on securities



1.52%



1.46%



1.46%



1.54%



1.61%



   Yield on other interest-earning assets



0.19%



0.15%



0.16%



0.12%



0.11%



   Yield on total earning assets



2.99%



3.12%



3.13%



3.20%



3.26%



   Yield on total assets



2.82%



2.94%



2.94%



3.02%



3.09%



   Cost of deposits



0.19%



0.19%



0.23%



0.25%



0.31%



   Cost of borrowed funds



1.82%



1.66%



1.67%



1.73%



1.78%



   Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



0.66%



0.63%



0.69%



0.74%



0.82%



   Cost of funds (total earning assets)



0.42%



0.38%



0.42%



0.44%



0.49%



   Cost of funds (total assets)



0.39%



0.36%



0.39%



0.41%



0.47%



























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY























   Total mortgage loans originated

$

168,187



210,228



259,512



237,299



245,200



   Purchase mortgage loans originated

$

101,409



124,557



143,635



144,476



81,529



   Refinance mortgage loans originated

$

66,778



85,671



115,877



92,823



163,671



   Mortgage loans originated to sell

$

75,747



129,546



177,837



140,497



195,655



   Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

$

3,204



6,850



6,659



7,690



9,182



























CAPITAL























   Tangible equity to tangible assets



7.53%



7.79%



8.17%



8.51%



8.36%



   Tier 1 leverage capital ratio



9.04%



9.19%



9.33%



9.47%



9.67%



   Common equity risk-based capital ratio



10.02%



10.12%



10.34%



10.87%



11.11%



   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



11.13%



11.26%



11.53%



12.11%



12.41%



   Total risk-based capital ratio



14.09%



13.95%



12.47%



13.09%



13.51%



   Tier 1 capital

$

464,396



456,133



448,010



445,410



437,567



   Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital

$

587,976



565,143



484,594



481,324



476,462



   Total risk-weighted assets

$

4,173,590



4,051,253



3,884,999



3,677,180



3,526,161



   Book value per common share

$

27.55



28.82



28.78



28.23



27.21



   Tangible book value per common share

$

24.36



25.61



25.53



25.03



24.02



   Cash dividend per common share

$

0.31



0.30



0.30



0.29



0.29



























ASSET QUALITY























   Gross loan charge-offs

$

205



179



744



68



53



   Recoveries

$

294



1,519



354



386



481



   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(89)



(1,340)



390



(318)



(428)



   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



(0.01%)



(0.16%)



0.05%



(0.04%)



(0.05%)



   Allowance for credit losses

$

35,153



35,363



37,423



35,913



38,695



   Allowance to loans



0.99%



1.02%



1.13%



1.11%



1.15%



   Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans



0.99%



1.04%



1.17%



1.20%



1.33%



   Nonperforming loans

$

1,612



2,468



2,766



2,746



2,793



   Other real estate/repossessed assets

$

0



0



111



404



374



   Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.05%



0.07%



0.08%



0.08%



0.08%



   Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.03%



0.05%



0.06%



0.07%



0.07%



























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION























   Residential real estate:























      Land development

$

31



32



33



34



34



      Construction

$

0



0



0



0



0



      Owner occupied / rental

$

1,579



1,768



2,063



2,137



2,305



   Commercial real estate:























      Land development

$

0



0



0



0



0



      Construction

$

0



0



0



0



0



      Owner occupied  

$

0



0



100



363



646



      Non-owner occupied

$

0



0



0



0



0



   Non-real estate:























      Commercial assets

$

0



662



673



606



169



      Consumer assets

$

2



6



8



10



13



   Total nonperforming assets

$

1,612



2,468



2,877



3,150



3,167



























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON























   Beginning balance

$

2,468



2,877



3,150



3,167



4,085



   Additions

$

93



218



361



522



116



   Return to performing status

$

(213)



0



(50)



0



(115)



   Principal payments

$

(641)



(377)



(291)



(484)



(559)



   Sale proceeds

$

0



(111)



(209)



0



(77)



   Loan charge-offs

$

(95)



(139)



0



(55)



(33)



   Valuation write-downs

$

0



0



(84)



0



(250)



   Ending balance

$

1,612



2,468



2,877



3,150



3,167



























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION























   Commercial:























      Commercial & industrial

$

1,153,814



1,137,419



1,074,394



1,103,807



1,284,507



      Land development & construction

$

52,693



43,240



38,380



43,111



58,738



      Owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

582,732



565,758



551,762



550,504



544,342



      Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

1,007,361



1,027,415



998,697



950,993



932,334



      Multi-family & residential rental

$

207,962



176,593



179,126



161,894



147,294



         Total commercial

$

3,004,562



2,950,425



2,842,359



2,810,309



2,967,215



   Retail:























      1-4 family mortgages

$

522,556



442,546



411,618



380,292



337,844



      Home equity & other consumer

$

28,672



60,488



59,732



58,240



59,311



         Total retail

$

551,228



503,034



471,350



438,532



397,155



         Total loans

$

3,555,790



3,453,459



3,313,709



3,248,841



3,364,370



























END OF PERIOD BALANCES























   Loans

$

3,555,790



3,453,459



3,313,709



3,248,841



3,364,370



   Securities

$

623,382



610,745



577,566



524,127



452,259



   Other interest-earning assets

$

698,724



915,755



741,557



683,638



596,855



   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,877,896



4,979,959



4,632,832



4,456,606



4,413,484



   Total assets

$

5,175,899



5,257,749



4,964,412



4,757,414



4,713,023



   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,686,203



1,677,952



1,647,380



1,620,829



1,605,471



   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,290,048



2,405,241



2,221,611



2,050,442



2,039,491



   Total deposits

$

3,976,251



4,083,193



3,868,991



3,671,271



3,644,962



   Total borrowed funds

$

724,578



694,588



619,441



613,205



584,672



   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,014,626



3,099,829



2,841,052



2,663,647



2,624,163



   Shareholders' equity

$

436,471



456,559



452,278



451,888



441,243



























AVERAGE BALANCES























   Loans

$

3,484,511



3,373,551



3,276,863



3,365,686



3,318,281



   Securities

$

613,317



600,852



547,336



483,805



419,514



   Other interest-earning assets

$

784,193



738,328



733,801



619,358



591,617



   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,882,021



4,712,731



4,558,000



4,468,849



4,329,412



   Total assets

$

5,168,562



5,010,786



4,856,611



4,752,858



4,578,887



   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,625,453



1,708,052



1,641,158



1,619,976



1,510,334



   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,364,437



2,194,644



2,125,920



2,074,759



2,026,896



   Total deposits

$

3,989,890



3,902,696



3,767,078



3,694,735



3,537,230



   Total borrowed funds

$

707,478



632,036



614,061



594,199



576,645



   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,071,915



2,826,680



2,739,981



2,668,958



2,603,541



   Shareholders' equity

$

449,863



455,084



455,902



445,930



443,548



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-announces-solid-first-quarter-2022-results-301527460.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.