GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $14.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $10.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period.

"We are very pleased to begin 2021 with a quarter of robust financial performance," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.  "Our strong financial results include ongoing strength in mortgage banking income, sound asset quality, solid growth in core commercial loans, and managed overhead costs.  The extraordinary efforts of the Mercantile team have allowed us to successfully and consistently meet our customers' banking needs during this continuing period of uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic."

First quarter highlights include:

  • Robust earnings and capital position
  • Strong mortgage banking income
  • Sustained strength in asset quality metrics
  • Annualized net core commercial loan growth of nearly 14 percent
  • Continued strength in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines
  • Paycheck Protection Program round two loan fundings of $203 million
  • Additional local deposit growth

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $43.0 million during the first quarter of 2021, up $6.1 million, or 16.6 percent, from the prior-year first quarter.  Net interest income during the first three months of 2021 was $29.5 million, down from $30.3 million during the respective 2020 period due to a lower net interest margin, which more than offset the positive impact of earning asset growth.  Noninterest income totaled $13.5 million during the first quarter of 2021, up $6.9 million from the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to increased mortgage banking income.  The net interest margin was 2.77 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.00 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.63 percent in the first quarter of 2020.  The decreased net interest margin resulted from the lower interest rate environment and substantial levels of excess liquidity.

The yield on average earning assets was 3.26 percent during the first quarter of 2021, down from 3.55 percent during the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly due to a decreased yield on commercial loans, which equaled 4.07 percent and 4.41 percent in the respective periods.  The decreased yield on commercial loans primarily reflected reduced Paycheck Protection Program net fee accretion stemming from a lower level of forgiveness activity. 

The cost of funds declined from 0.55 percent during the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.49 percent during the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to lower rates paid on renewed time deposits, reflecting the declining interest rate environment, and a change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources. 

The yield on average earning assets declined from 4.54 percent during the first three months of 2020 to 3.26 percent during the respective 2021 period, primarily resulting from decreased yields on commercial loans, securities and interest-earning deposits, along with a change in earning asset mix.  The decreased yield on commercial loans primarily reflected reduced interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee significantly lowering the targeted federal funds rate by a total of 150 basis points during March of 2020.  The lower yield on securities mainly reflected decreased accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds and lower yields on newly purchased bonds, reflecting the declining interest rate environment.  Accelerated discount accretion totaled less than $0.1 million during the first three months of 2021, compared to $1.8 million during the respective 2020 period.  The reduced yield on interest-earning deposits resulted from the decreased interest rate environment. 

A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and persisted during the remainder of 2020 and the first three months of 2021, negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets and the net interest margin by 44 basis points and 37 basis points, respectively, during the first quarter of 2021.  The excess funds, consisting primarily of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of federal government stimulus programs as well as lower business and consumer investing and spending.

The cost of funds decreased from 0.91 percent during the first quarter of 2020 to 0.49 percent during the current-year first quarter, primarily due to lower rates paid on local deposit accounts and borrowings, reflecting the declining interest rate environment.  A change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, also contributed to the decrease in the cost of funds.

Mercantile recorded loan loss provision expense of $0.3 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.8 million during the prior-year first quarter.  The provision expense recorded during both periods primarily reflected net loan growth.  The recording of net loan recoveries in both periods reduced the required provision amounts.

Noninterest income during the first quarter of 2021 was $13.5 million, up $6.9 million, or approximately 106 percent, from the prior-year first quarter.  The improved level of noninterest income mainly resulted from increased mortgage banking income stemming from a substantial upturn in refinance activity driven by a decrease in residential mortgage loan interest rates, an increase in purchase activity, and the ongoing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to gain market share.  Fee income generated from an interest rate swap program that was introduced during the fourth quarter of 2020 and growth in credit and debit card income also contributed to the increased level of noninterest income.  The interest rate swap program provides certain commercial borrowers with a longer-term fixed-rate option and assists Mercantile in managing associated longer-term interest rate risk.

Noninterest expense totaled $25.1 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $22.9 million during the first quarter of 2020.  Overhead costs during the first three months of 2021 included write-downs of former branch facilities totaling $0.5 million.  Excluding these transactions, noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, or 7.1 percent, during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the respective 2020 period.  The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly depicting higher residential mortgage lender commissions and related incentives, annual employee merit pay increases, increased health insurance costs, and a bonus accrual.  The higher level of commissions and associated incentives primarily reflected the significant increase in residential mortgage loan originations during the first quarter of 2021, which were up nearly 85 percent compared to the respective 2020 period.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "The continuing success of strategic initiatives that were implemented to increase market penetration, combined with a strong level of residential mortgage loan production, provided for another quarter of robust mortgage banking income.  Refinance activity remained at a high level during the first quarter due to the ongoing low interest rate environment.  Although we expect refinance activity to decline in future periods as a result of a reduction in the number of borrowers eligible to refinance from an economic benefit standpoint and the recent uptick in residential mortgage loan interest rates, we believe solid mortgage banking income can be recorded in future periods based on the current pipeline and application volume, along with our recent lender hires and new office openings.  As evidenced by the introduction of a fee-producing interest rate swap program, we remain focused on expanding our noninterest income revenue streams.  We are pleased with the improvement in credit and debit card income, which surpassed pre-pandemic levels.  Controlling overhead costs remains a vital component of our growth initiatives, and we continue to review our product delivery channels, treasury management solutions, and branch network to identify opportunities to operate more efficiently." 

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2021, total assets were $4.71 billion, up $273 million, or 6.2 percent, from December 31, 2020.  Total loans increased $171 million during the first quarter of 2021, reflecting net growth in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $89.3 million and core commercial loans of $83.9 million.  Commercial lines of credit remained relatively steady during the last nine months after having declined $109 million during the second quarter of 2020 largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic environment and federal government stimulus programs.  As of March 31, 2021, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $135 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.  Interest-earning deposits increased $33.7 million during the first three months of 2021, primarily reflecting ongoing local deposit growth, which outpaced loan growth and an expanded securities portfolio.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "Although our lending team spent considerable time helping loan customers obtain funds under round two of the Paycheck Protection Program while also assisting round one loan recipients to gather and submit required information to the Small Business Administration for loan forgiveness determinations during the first quarter, we remained focused on meeting the customary needs of our existing clients and identifying and attracting new customer relationships.  We are very pleased with the level of net core commercial loan growth during the quarter, along with the continuing strength of our commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines."

Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loan balances, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of March 31, 2021, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations. 

Total deposits at March 31, 2021, were $3.64 billion, up $233 million, or 6.8 percent, from December 31, 2020.  Local deposits were up $249 million during the first three months of 2021, while brokered deposits were down $16.0 million.  The growth in local deposits, which occurred despite typical and expected seasonal business deposit withdrawals used for bonus and tax payments, mainly reflected federal government stimulus payments and reduced business and consumer investing and spending, along with Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of March 31, 2021.  Wholesale funds were $425 million, or approximately 10 percent of total funds, as of March 31, 2021, compared to $441 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2021, were $3.2 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, compared to $4.1 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2020, and $3.7 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2020.  The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list have remained relatively consistent in number and dollar volume during the first three months of 2021.  During the first quarter of 2021, loan charge-offs totaled $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.5 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.05 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "As evidenced by continuing low levels of past due loans and nonperforming assets, our asset quality has remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.  The ongoing strength in our asset quality metrics depicts our commitment to sound underwriting and the effectiveness of our commercial borrowers' management teams in meeting the challenges presented by the pandemic.  Virtually all commercial and retail loan customers that were granted loan payment deferrals are now making full contractual loan payments."

Capital Position

The Bank's capital position remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.3 percent as of March 31, 2021, compared to 13.5 percent at December 31, 2020.  At March 31, 2021, the Bank had approximately $115 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution.  Mercantile reported 16,219,138 total shares outstanding at March 31, 2021.

As part of a $20 million common stock repurchase program announced in May 2019, Mercantile repurchased approximately 118,000 shares for $3.5 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $29.91, during the first quarter of 2021.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "We have continued to closely monitor new pandemic-related developments and have revised our COVID-19 pandemic response plan as necessary to provide customers with needed banking services while protecting them and our employees from the spread of the coronavirus to the best of our abilities.  Our ongoing financial strength has allowed us to build shareholder value through a continuation of the cash dividend program despite the challenges stemming from the pandemic, and we are focused on positioning our company to remain a consistent high performer.  We are excited about Mercantile's future and believe that our strong first quarter financial performance has positioned us to deliver solid operating results during the remainder of 2021."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials (the "Conference Call & Webcast Presentation") that management intends to use during its previously announced first quarter 2021 conference call on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance.  The Investor Presentation also contains more detailed information relating to Mercantile's COVID-19 pandemic response plan.  These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.7 billion and operates 44 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods.  Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including the significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak and continuance of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

            Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.

Charles Christmas

            President and CEO

Executive Vice President and CFO

            616-726-1502

616-726-1202

            rkaminski@mercbank.com

cchristmas@mercbank.com

 

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation













First Quarter 2021 Results



























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



















MARCH 31,



DECEMBER 31,



MARCH 31,





2021



2020



2020















ASSETS













   Cash and due from banks

$

55,489,000

$

62,832,000

$

49,781,000

   Interest-earning deposits



596,855,000



563,174,000



186,938,000

      Total cash and cash equivalents



652,344,000



626,006,000



236,719,000















   Securities available for sale



434,257,000



387,347,000



312,147,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank stock



18,002,000



18,002,000



18,002,000















   Loans



3,364,370,000



3,193,470,000



2,876,891,000

   Allowance for loan losses



(38,695,000)



(37,967,000)



(24,828,000)

      Loans, net



3,325,675,000



3,155,503,000



2,852,063,000















   Premises and equipment, net



55,388,000



58,959,000



59,143,000

   Bank owned life insurance



72,395,000



72,131,000



70,613,000

   Goodwill



49,473,000



49,473,000



49,473,000

   Core deposit intangible, net



2,118,000



2,436,000



3,443,000

   Mortgage loans held for sale



40,297,000



22,888,000



24,652,000

   Assets held for sale



13,159,000



0



0

   Other assets



47,246,000



44,599,000



31,132,000















      Total assets

$

4,710,354,000

$

4,437,344,000

$

3,657,387,000





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













   Deposits:













      Noninterest-bearing

$

1,605,471,000

$

1,433,403,000

$

956,290,000

      Interest-bearing



2,039,491,000



1,978,150,000



1,689,126,000

         Total deposits



3,644,962,000



3,411,553,000



2,645,416,000















   Securities sold under agreements to repurchase



141,310,000



118,365,000



133,270,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances



394,000,000



394,000,000



394,000,000

   Subordinated debentures



47,733,000



47,563,000



47,051,000

   Liabilities held for sale



17,280,000



0



0

   Accrued interest and other liabilities



23,826,000



24,309,000



19,261,000

         Total liabilities



4,269,111,000



3,995,790,000



3,238,998,000















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













   Common stock



299,358,000



302,029,000



299,584,000

   Retained earnings



143,642,000



134,039,000



114,012,000

   Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



(1,757,000)



5,486,000



4,793,000

      Total shareholders' equity



441,243,000



441,554,000



418,389,000















      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,710,354,000

$

4,437,344,000

$

3,657,387,000

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation

















First Quarter 2021 Results

















MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)























THREE MONTHS ENDED



THREE MONTHS ENDED





March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020



















INTEREST INCOME

















   Loans, including fees



$

32,985,000





$

33,442,000



   Investment securities





1,632,000







4,017,000



   Other interest-earning assets





168,000







475,000



      Total interest income





34,785,000







37,934,000





















INTEREST EXPENSE

















   Deposits





2,717,000







4,641,000



   Short-term borrowings





36,000







40,000



   Federal Home Loan Bank advances





2,027,000







2,212,000



   Other borrowed money





472,000







724,000



      Total interest expense





5,252,000







7,617,000





















      Net interest income





29,533,000







30,317,000





















Provision for loan losses





300,000







750,000





















      Net interest income after

















         provision for loan losses





29,233,000







29,567,000





















NONINTEREST INCOME

















   Service charges on accounts





1,155,000







1,222,000



   Mortgage banking income





8,800,000







2,627,000



   Credit and debit card income





1,678,000







1,361,000



   Interest rate swap income





653,000







0



   Payroll services





557,000







577,000



   Earnings on bank owned life insurance





277,000







336,000



   Other income





343,000







427,000



      Total noninterest income





13,463,000







6,550,000





















NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















   Salaries and benefits





15,086,000







13,528,000



   Occupancy





2,014,000







2,059,000



   Furniture and equipment





889,000







778,000



   Data processing costs





2,617,000







2,483,000



   Other expense





4,511,000







4,092,000



      Total noninterest expense





25,117,000







22,940,000





















      Income before federal income

















         tax expense





17,579,000







13,177,000





















Federal income tax expense





3,340,000







2,504,000





















      Net Income



$

14,239,000





$

10,673,000





















   Basic earnings per share





$0.87







$0.65



   Diluted earnings per share





$0.87







$0.65





















   Average basic shares outstanding





16,283,044







16,350,281



   Average diluted shares outstanding





16,283,490







16,351,559



 

Mercantile Bank Corporation























First Quarter 2021 Results























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)





























Quarterly



(dollars in thousands except per share data)



2021



2020



2020



2020



2020







1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



EARNINGS























   Net interest income

$

29,533



31,849



29,509



30,571



30,317



   Provision for loan losses

$

300



2,500



3,200



7,600



750



   Noninterest income

$

13,463



14,333



13,307



10,984



6,550



   Noninterest expense

$

25,117



25,941



26,423



23,216



22,940



   Net income before federal income























      tax expense

$

17,579



17,741



13,193



10,739



13,177



   Net income

$

14,239



14,082



10,686



8,698



10,673



   Basic earnings per share

$

0.87



0.87



0.66



0.54



0.65



   Diluted earnings per share

$

0.87



0.87



0.66



0.54



0.65



   Average basic shares outstanding



16,283,044



16,279,052



16,233,196



16,212,500



16,350,281



   Average diluted shares outstanding



16,283,490



16,279,243



16,233,666



16,213,264



16,351,559



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS























   Return on average assets



1.26%



1.25%



0.98%



0.85%



1.19%



   Return on average equity



13.02%



12.75%



9.86%



8.26%



10.20%



   Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



2.77%



3.00%



2.86%



3.17%



3.63%



   Efficiency ratio



58.42%



56.17%



61.71%



55.87%



62.22%



   Full-time equivalent employees



621



621



618



637



626



























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS























   Yield on loans



4.03%



4.34%



4.03%



4.18%



4.69%



   Yield on securities



1.61%



1.69%



2.26%



3.37%



4.73%



   Yield on other interest-earning assets



0.11%



0.12%



0.12%



0.15%



1.22%



   Yield on total earning assets



3.26%



3.55%



3.45%



3.85%



4.54%



   Yield on total assets



3.09%



3.35%



3.25%



3.62%



4.23%



   Cost of deposits



0.31%



0.37%



0.41%



0.48%



0.70%



   Cost of borrowed funds



1.78%



1.75%



1.78%



1.91%



2.31%



   Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



0.82%



0.91%



0.99%



1.11%



1.36%



   Cost of funds (total earning assets)



0.49%



0.55%



0.59%



0.68%



0.91%



   Cost of funds (total assets)



0.47%



0.51%



0.56%



0.64%



0.85%



























PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS























   Loan portfolio - increase interest income

$

51



158



332



169



285



   Trust preferred - increase interest expense

$

171



171



171



171



171



   Core deposit intangible - increase overhead

$

318



318



318



371



397



























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY























   Total mortgage loans originated

$

245,200



218,904



237,195



275,486



132,859



   Purchase mortgage loans originated

$

81,529



99,490



93,068



58,015



46,538



   Refinance mortgage loans originated

$

163,671



119,414



144,127



217,471



86,321



   Mortgage loans originated to sell

$

195,655



159,942



191,318



225,665



95,327



   Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

$

9,182



9,476



10,199



7,760



2,086



























CAPITAL























   Tangible equity to tangible assets



8.36%



8.89%



8.69%



8.74%



10.14%



   Tier 1 leverage capital ratio



9.67%



9.77%



9.80%



10.21%



11.47%



   Common equity risk-based capital ratio



11.11%



11.34%



11.37%



11.34%



10.92%



   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



12.41%



12.68%



12.74%



12.74%



12.28%



   Total risk-based capital ratio



13.51%



13.80%



13.82%



13.73%



13.03%



   Tier 1 capital

$

437,567



430,146



420,225



412,526



406,445



   Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital

$

476,462



468,113



455,797



444,772



431,273



   Total risk-weighted assets

$

3,526,161



3,391,563



3,298,047



3,238,444



3,309,336



   Book value per common share

$

27.21



27.04



26.59



26.20



25.82



   Tangible book value per common share

$

24.02



23.86



23.37



22.96



22.55



   Cash dividend per common share

$

0.29



0.28



0.28



0.28



0.28



























ASSET QUALITY























   Gross loan charge-offs

$

53



340



124



335



40



   Recoveries

$

481



234



250



153



229



   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(428)



106



(126)



182



(189)



   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



(0.05%)



0.01%



(0.02%)



0.02%



(0.03%)



   Allowance for loan losses

$

38,695



37,967



35,572



32,246



24,828



   Allowance to loans



1.15%



1.19%



1.07%



0.98%



0.86%



   Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans



1.33%



1.33%



1.27%



1.16%



0.86%



   Nonperforming loans

$

2,793



3,384



4,141



3,212



3,469



   Other real estate/repossessed assets

$

374



701



512



198



271



   Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.08%



0.11%



0.12%



0.10%



0.12%



   Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.07%



0.09%



0.11%



0.08%



0.10%



























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION























   Residential real estate:























      Land development

$

34



35



36



36



37



      Construction

$

0



0



198



198



283



      Owner occupied / rental

$

2,305



2,607



2,597



2,750



2,922



   Commercial real estate:























      Land development

$

0



0



0



0



43



      Construction

$

0



0



0



0



0



      Owner occupied  

$

646



1,232



1,576



275



287



      Non-owner occupied

$

0



22



23



25



0



   Non-real estate:























      Commercial assets

$

169



172



198



98



156



      Consumer assets

$

13



17



25



28



12



   Total nonperforming assets

$

3,167



4,085



4,653



3,410



3,740



























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON























   Beginning balance

$

4,085



4,653



3,410



3,740



2,736



   Additions

$

116



972



1,615



220



1,313



   Return to performing status

$

(115)



0



(72)



(26)



(7)



   Principal payments

$

(559)



(1,064)



(249)



(278)



(110)



   Sale proceeds

$

(77)



(245)



0



(49)



(192)



   Loan charge-offs

$

(33)



(231)



(51)



(173)



0



   Valuation write-downs

$

(250)



0



0



(24)



0



   Ending balance

$

3,167



4,085



4,653



3,410



3,740



























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION























   Commercial:























      Commercial & industrial

$

1,284,507



1,145,423



1,321,419



1,307,456



873,679



      Land development & construction

$

58,738



55,055



50,941



52,984



62,908



      Owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

544,342



529,953



549,364



567,621



579,229



      Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

932,334



917,436



878,897



841,145



823,366



      Multi-family & residential rental

$

147,294



146,095



137,740



132,047



133,148



         Total commercial

$

2,967,215



2,793,962



2,938,361



2,901,253



2,472,330



   Retail:























      1-4 family mortgages

$

337,844



337,888



322,118



325,923



331,686



      Home equity & other consumer

$

59,311



61,620



63,723



64,743



72,875



         Total retail

$

397,155



399,508



385,841



390,666



404,561



         Total loans

$

3,364,370



3,193,470



3,324,202



3,291,919



2,876,891



























END OF PERIOD BALANCES























   Loans

$

3,364,370



3,193,470



3,324,202



3,291,919



2,876,891



   Securities

$

452,259



405,349



330,426



325,663



330,149



   Other interest-earning assets

$

596,855



563,174



495,308



386,711



186,938



   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,413,484



4,161,993



4,149,936



4,004,293



3,393,978



   Total assets

$

4,710,354



4,437,344



4,420,610



4,314,379



3,657,387



   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,605,471



1,433,403



1,449,879



1,445,620



956,290



   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,039,491



1,978,150



1,922,155



1,816,660



1,689,126



   Total deposits

$

3,644,962



3,411,553



3,372,034



3,262,280



2,645,416



   Total borrowed funds

$

584,672



562,360



600,892



611,298



576,996



   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,624,163



2,540,510



2,523,047



2,427,958



2,266,122



   Shareholders' equity

$

441,243



441,554



431,900



425,221



418,389



























AVERAGE BALANCES























   Loans

$

3,318,281



3,268,866



3,292,025



3,254,985



2,849,892



   Securities

$

419,514



365,631



327,668



333,843



344,906



   Other interest-earning assets

$

591,617



559,593



457,598



251,833



153,638



   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,329,412



4,194,090



4,077,291



3,840,661



3,348,436



   Total assets

$

4,578,887



4,459,370



4,346,624



4,119,573



3,602,784



   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,510,334



1,478,616



1,454,887



1,304,986



923,827



   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,026,896



1,936,069



1,863,302



1,767,985



1,724,030



   Total deposits

$

3,537,230



3,414,685



3,318,189



3,072,971



2,647,857



   Total borrowed funds

$

576,645



588,100



583,994



607,074



517,961



   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,603,541



2,524,169



2,447,296



2,375,059



2,241,991



   Shareholders' equity

$

443,548



438,171



429,865



422,230



419,612



 

MBWM-ER

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-announces-strong-first-quarter-2021-results-301271918.html

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.