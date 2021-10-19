GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $15.1 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, up 40.8 percent from $10.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period.  Net income during the first nine months of 2021 totaled $47.4 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, up 57.6 percent from $30.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2020.

"Mercantile's talented and dedicated people, commitment to local decision making, and longstanding investments in technology all contributed to the bank's growth in commercial and residential mortgage loans, earnings, net interest income, and fee income, all while maintaining strong asset quality metrics and operating expense discipline," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.  "The significant growth in core commercial loans during the quarter, especially when considering the current economic and operating environments, is a noteworthy feat and reflects our commercial lending team's ongoing concerted effort to meet existing customers' credit needs and to foster new relationships.  Based on our current loan pipeline, we believe core commercial loan originations will remain robust during the fourth quarter and into 2022."   

Third quarter highlights include:

  • Strong growth in core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans
  • Sustained strength in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines
  • Ongoing strength in asset quality metrics
  • Solid earnings and capital position
  • Growth in key fee income categories
  • Additional growth in local deposits

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $46.7 million during the third quarter of 2021, up $3.9 million, or 9.1 percent, from the prior-year third quarter.  Net interest income during the third quarter of 2021 was $31.1 million, up from $29.5 million during the respective 2020 period due to the positive impact of earning asset growth, which more than offset a lower net interest margin.  Noninterest income totaled $15.6 million during the third quarter of 2021, up $2.3 million from the third quarter of 2020, mainly due to revenue associated with an interest rate swap program that was introduced during the fourth quarter of 2020.  The net interest margin was 2.71 percent in the third quarter of 2021, down from 2.86 percent in the prior-year third quarter, reflecting excess liquidity and a lower yield on securities.

The yield on average earning assets declined from 3.45 percent during the third quarter of 2020 to 3.13 percent during the respective 2021 period due to a change in earning asset mix and a decreased yield on securities.  A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and persisted during the remainder of 2020 and first nine months of 2021, negatively impacted both the yield on average earning assets and the net interest margin by 40 basis points to 50 basis points during the third quarter and first nine months of 2021.  The excess funds, consisting primarily of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of federal government stimulus programs, lower business and consumer investing and spending, and Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness activities.  The decreased yield on securities mainly depicted lower yields on newly purchased bonds, reflecting the declining interest rate environment, and a reduced level of accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds. 

The cost of funds decreased from 0.59 percent during the third quarter of 2020 to 0.42 percent during the current-year third quarter, primarily due to a change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, and lower rates paid on local time deposits, reflecting the declining interest rate environment.

Mercantile recorded provision expense of $1.9 million and $3.2 million during the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.  The provision expense recorded during the current-year third quarter mainly reflected net commercial loan growth, while the provision expense recorded during the prior-year third quarter was primarily comprised of increased allocations associated with the downgrading of certain non-impaired commercial loan relationships to reflect stressed economic conditions stemming from the COVID-19 environment.

Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2021 was $15.6 million, an increase of 17.0 percent when compared to the prior-year third quarter.  The higher level of noninterest income mainly reflected fee income generated from an interest rate swap program that was introduced during the fourth quarter of 2020, which provides certain commercial borrowers with a longer-term fixed-rate option and assists Mercantile in managing associated longer-term interest rate risk.  Growth in debit and credit card income and service charges on accounts also contributed to the increased level of noninterest income.  Mortgage banking income remained sound in the third quarter of 2021 as sustained strength in purchase mortgage originations largely mitigated the negative impacts of an expected decrease in refinance activity, a lower mortgage loan sold percentage, and a decreased gain on sale rate.

Noninterest expense totaled $26.2 million during the third quarter of 2021, down $0.2 million from the third quarter of 2020.  The lower level of expense primarily resulted from decreased compensation costs, mainly reflecting a reduced bonus accrual and lower stock-based compensation expense, which more than offset increased regular salary expense primarily stemming from annual employee merit pay increases.  The bonus accrual during the third quarter of last year was increased due to a change in estimate as no accruals were recorded during the first and second quarters of the year due to COVID-19 and associated weakened economic environment.  Health insurance costs increased in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior-year third quarter mainly due to a higher level of claims, some of which resulted from the treatment of COVID-19 related medical conditions.  Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums were up in the current-year third quarter compared to the respective 2020 period primarily as a result of an increased assessment base and rate.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "The growth in key fee income categories reflects our continuing efforts to augment our noninterest income revenue streams, which represented 33 percent of operating revenue in the third quarter.  Our interest rate risk swap program continues to be well received by commercial loan customers, and the ongoing success in developing new commercial and industrial loan relationships provides us with opportunities to cross sell treasury management products and services, which serve as another contributor to fee income.  Growth in residential mortgage loan purchase originations has largely offset the negative impact of an expected decline in refinance activity on mortgage banking income.  We remain committed to growing in a cost-conscious manner and are continually reviewing overhead categories in an effort to improve efficiency where feasible."

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, total assets were $4.96 billion, up $527 million, or 11.9 percent, from December 31, 2020.  Total loans increased $120 million during the first nine months of 2021, primarily reflecting net increases in core commercial loans of $298 million, of which $162 million occurred in the third quarter, and residential mortgage loans of $73.7 million, which more than offset a net reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $249 million.  The growth in core commercial loans during the first nine months of 2021 equated to an annualized growth rate of approximately 16 percent.  As of September 30, 2021, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $155 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.

Interest-earning deposits increased $178 million during the first nine months of 2021, mainly reflecting continuing local deposit growth, Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness activities and an increase in sweep accounts, which outpaced loan growth and an expanded securities portfolio.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "We are very pleased with the strong levels of core commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth during the third quarter.  The growth in the core commercial loan portfolio, which was achieved in a prudent manner with an unwavering emphasis on sound underwriting and risk-based pricing, reflects our commercial lending team's continuing focus on meeting the needs of our existing customers and successful client acquisition efforts.  A majority of the core commercial loan growth was in the commercial and industrial loan category, which typically generates additional local deposits and affords us the opportunity to cross sell treasury management products and services.  We are also pleased with the sustained strength of our commercial loan and residential loan pipelines."

Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of September 30, 2021, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.  

Total deposits at September 30, 2021, were $3.87 billion, up $457 million, or 13.4 percent, from December 31, 2020.  Local deposits were up $480 million during the first nine months of 2021, while brokered deposits were down $23.0 million.  The growth in local deposits, which occurred despite typical and expected seasonal business deposit withdrawals used for bonus and tax payments, primarily reflected federal government stimulus payments, reduced business and consumer investing and spending, deposits generated from newly established commercial loan relationships, and Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of September 30, 2021.  Wholesale funds were $418 million, or approximately 9 percent of total funds, as of September 30, 2021, compared to $441 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $2.9 million, $4.1 million, and $4.7 million at September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively, with each dollar amount representing 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates.  During the third quarter of 2021, loan charge-offs totaled $0.8 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.4 million, providing for net loan charge-offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.05 percent of average total loans.  During the first nine months of 2021, loan charge-offs totaled $0.9 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $1.2 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "As evidenced by the continuing low levels of past due loans, gross loan charge-offs, and nonperforming assets, our asset quality metrics have remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.  The sustained strength in asset quality depicts our ongoing focus on proper underwriting and our commercial borrowers' business acumen and success in addressing pandemic-related challenges, including the rising costs and disruption posed by supply chain shortages and a tight labor market."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $452 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $10.7 million from year-end 2020.  Mercantile Bank of Michigan's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.4 percent as of September 30, 2021, compared to 13.5 percent at December 31, 2020.  At September 30, 2021, Mercantile Bank of Michigan had approximately $94 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution.  Mercantile reported 15,717,663 total shares outstanding at September 30, 2021.

As part of $20.0 million common stock repurchase programs announced in May of 2019 and 2021, respectively, Mercantile repurchased approximately 289,000 shares for $8.9 million, at a weighted average all-in cost per share of $30.97, during the third quarter of 2021 and approximately 636,000 shares for $19.8 million, at a weighted average all-in cost per share of $31.14, during the first nine months of 2021.  The 2021 program replaced the 2019 program, which was nearing exhaustion.  The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including Mercantile's stock price, capital position, and financial performance, general market and economic conditions, alternative uses of capital, and applicable legal requirements.  As of September 30, 2021, availability under the current program equaled $8.4 million.  The program may be discontinued at any time.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "We are pleased that our ongoing financial strength has allowed us to continue our regular quarterly cash dividend program and provide shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments.  Our business model, which focuses on mutually beneficial relationship building, exceptional customer service, local decision making, and market-leading products and services, has proven effective in retaining existing clients and attracting new customers, and we believe we are well positioned to produce strong operating results in future periods and remain a consistent high performer that delivers steady and profitable growth."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced third quarter 2021 conference call on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance.  The Investor Presentation also contains information relating to Mercantile's COVID-19 pandemic response plan, which may be modified to address new developments, as the company carefully monitors the recent surge in cases.  These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.9 billion and operates 43 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods.  Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:







Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.

Charles Christmas

President & CEO 

Executive Vice President & CFO

616-726-1502

616-726-1202

rkaminski@mercbank.com 

cchristmas@mercbank.com

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation













Third Quarter 2021 Results













MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



















SEPTEMBER 30,



DECEMBER 31,



SEPTEMBER 30,





2021



2020



2020

ASSETS













   Cash and due from banks

$

83,804,000

$

62,832,000

$

59,283,000

   Interest-earning deposits



741,557,000



563,174,000



495,308,000

      Total cash and cash equivalents



825,361,000



626,006,000



554,591,000















   Securities available for sale



559,564,000



387,347,000



312,424,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank stock



18,002,000



18,002,000



18,002,000















   Loans



3,313,709,000



3,193,470,000



3,324,202,000

   Allowance for loan losses



(37,423,000)



(37,967,000)



(35,572,000)

      Loans, net



3,276,286,000



3,155,503,000



3,288,630,000















   Premises and equipment, net



57,465,000



58,959,000



60,446,000

   Bank owned life insurance



72,963,000



72,131,000



71,170,000

   Goodwill



49,473,000



49,473,000



49,473,000

   Core deposit intangible, net



1,589,000



2,436,000



2,754,000

   Mortgage loans held for sale



47,247,000



22,888,000



26,342,000

   Other assets



56,462,000



44,599,000



36,778,000















      Total assets

$

4,964,412,000

$

4,437,344,000

$

4,420,610,000





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













   Deposits:













      Noninterest-bearing

$

1,647,380,000

$

1,433,403,000

$

1,449,879,000

      Interest-bearing



2,221,611,000



1,978,150,000



1,922,155,000

         Total deposits



3,868,991,000



3,411,553,000



3,372,034,000















   Securities sold under agreements to repurchase



175,850,000



118,365,000



157,017,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances



394,000,000



394,000,000



394,000,000

   Subordinated debentures



48,074,000



47,563,000



47,392,000

   Accrued interest and other liabilities



25,219,000



24,309,000



18,267,000

         Total liabilities



4,512,134,000



3,995,790,000



3,988,710,000















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













   Common stock



285,033,000



302,029,000



301,896,000

   Retained earnings



167,541,000



134,039,000



124,451,000

   Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



(296,000)



5,486,000



5,553,000

      Total shareholders' equity



452,278,000



441,554,000



431,900,000















      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,964,412,000

$

4,437,344,000

$

4,420,610,000

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation



























Third Quarter 2021 Results



























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)































THREE MONTHS ENDED



THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

INTEREST INCOME



























   Loans, including fees

$

33,656,000





$

33,664,000



$

100,430,000



$

101,428,000



   Investment securities



1,941,000







1,788,000





5,375,000





8,554,000



   Other interest-earning assets



291,000







142,000





642,000





711,000



      Total interest income



35,888,000







35,594,000





106,447,000





110,693,000































INTEREST EXPENSE



























   Deposits



2,184,000







3,466,000





7,247,000





11,808,000



   Short-term borrowings



46,000







38,000





122,000





132,000



   Federal Home Loan Bank advances



2,072,000







2,072,000





6,149,000





6,499,000



   Other borrowed money



462,000







509,000





1,401,000





1,857,000



      Total interest expense



4,764,000







6,085,000





14,919,000





20,296,000































      Net interest income



31,124,000







29,509,000





91,528,000





90,397,000































Provision for loan losses



1,900,000







3,200,000





(900,000)





11,550,000































      Net interest income after



























         provision for loan losses



29,224,000







26,309,000





92,428,000





78,847,000































NONINTEREST INCOME



























   Service charges on accounts



1,324,000







1,135,000





3,687,000





3,401,000



   Mortgage banking income



6,554,000







9,479,000





23,049,000





19,746,000



   Credit and debit card income



1,947,000







1,636,000





5,545,000





4,371,000



   Interest rate swap income



3,938,000







0





6,086,000





0



   Payroll services



412,000







399,000





1,374,000





1,346,000



   Earnings on bank owned life insurance



298,000







290,000





872,000





933,000



   Gain on sale of branch



0







0





1,058,000





0



   Other income



1,095,000







368,000





1,916,000





1,042,000



      Total noninterest income



15,568,000







13,307,000





43,587,000





30,839,000































NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























   Salaries and benefits



15,975,000







16,734,000





47,255,000





44,388,000



   Occupancy



2,030,000







2,023,000





6,021,000





5,944,000



   Furniture and equipment



929,000







871,000





2,719,000





2,500,000



   Data processing costs



2,746,000







2,676,000





8,138,000





7,793,000



   Other expense



4,530,000







4,119,000





13,386,000





11,954,000



      Total noninterest expense



26,210,000







26,423,000





77,519,000





72,579,000































      Income before federal income



























         tax expense



18,582,000







13,193,000





58,496,000





37,107,000































Federal income tax expense



3,531,000







2,507,000





11,114,000





7,051,000































      Net Income

$

15,051,000





$

10,686,000



$

47,382,000



$

30,056,000































   Basic earnings per share



$0.95







$0.66





$2.95





$1.85



   Diluted earnings per share



$0.95







$0.66





$2.95





$1.85































   Average basic shares outstanding



15,859,955







16,233,196





16,084,806





16,265,208



   Average diluted shares outstanding



15,860,314







16,233,666





16,085,274





16,265,986



 

Mercantile Bank Corporation





























Third Quarter 2021 Results





























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)



































Quarterly



Year-To-Date

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021



2021



2021



2020



2020













3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2021



2020

EARNINGS





























   Net interest income

$

31,124



30,871



29,533



31,849



29,509



91,528



90,397

   Provision for loan losses

$

1,900



(3,100)



300



2,500



3,200



(900)



11,550

   Noninterest income

$

15,568



14,556



13,463



14,333



13,307



43,587



30,839

   Noninterest expense

$

26,210



26,192



25,117



25,941



26,423



77,519



72,579

   Net income before federal income





























      tax expense

$

18,582



22,335



17,579



17,741



13,193



58,496



37,107

   Net income

$

15,051



18,091



14,239



14,082



10,686



47,382



30,056

   Basic earnings per share

$

0.95



1.12



0.87



0.87



0.66



2.95



1.85

   Diluted earnings per share

$

0.95



1.12



0.87



0.87



0.66



2.95



1.85

   Average basic shares outstanding



15,859,955



16,116,070



16,283,044



16,279,052



16,233,196



16,084,806



16,265,208

   Average diluted shares outstanding



15,860,314



16,116,666



16,283,490



16,279,243



16,233,666



16,085,274



16,265,986































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























   Return on average assets



1.23%



1.53%



1.26%



1.25%



0.98%



1.34%



0.99%

   Return on average equity



13.10%



16.27%



13.02%



12.75%



9.86%



14.12%



9.44%

   Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

2.71%



2.76%



2.77%



3.00%



2.86%



2.76%



3.19%

   Efficiency ratio



56.13%



57.66%



58.42%



56.17%



61.71%



57.37%



59.87%

   Full-time equivalent employees



629



634



621



621



618



629



618































YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS





























   Yield on loans



4.07%



3.99%



4.03%



4.34%



4.03%



4.06%



4.28%

   Yield on securities



1.46%



1.54%



1.61%



1.69%



2.26%



1.53%



3.47%

   Yield on other interest-earning assets



0.16%



0.12%



0.11%



0.12%



0.12%



0.13%



0.32%

   Yield on total earning assets



3.13%



3.20%



3.26%



3.55%



3.45%



3.21%



3.91%

   Yield on total assets



2.94%



3.02%



3.09%



3.35%



3.25%



3.01%



3.67%

   Cost of deposits



0.23%



0.25%



0.31%



0.37%



0.41%



0.26%



0.52%

   Cost of borrowed funds



1.67%



1.73%



1.78%



1.75%



1.78%



1.72%



1.98%

   Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



0.69%



0.74%



0.82%



0.91%



0.99%



0.75%



1.15%

   Cost of funds (total earning assets)



0.42%



0.44%



0.49%



0.55%



0.59%



0.45%



0.72%

   Cost of funds (total assets)



0.39%



0.41%



0.47%



0.51%



0.56%



0.42%



0.67%































PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS



























   Loan portfolio - increase interest income

$

48



54



51



158



332



153



786

   Trust preferred - increase interest expense

$

171



171



171



171



171



513



513

   Core deposit intangible - increase overhead

$

238



291



318



318



318



847



1,086































MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY





























   Total mortgage loans originated

$

259,512



237,299



245,200



218,904



237,195



742,011



645,540

   Purchase mortgage loans originated

$

143,635



144,476



81,529



99,490



93,068



369,640



197,621

   Refinance mortgage loans originated

$

115,877



92,823



163,671



119,414



144,127



372,371



447,919

   Total saleable mortgage loans

$

177,837



140,497



195,655



159,942



191,318



513,989



512,310

   Income on sale of mortgage loans

$

6,659



7,690



9,182



9,476



10,199



23,531



20,045































CAPITAL





























   Tangible equity to tangible assets



8.17%



8.51%



8.36%



8.89%



8.69%



8.17%



8.69%

   Tier 1 leverage capital ratio



9.33%



9.47%



9.67%



9.77%



9.80%



9.33%



9.80%

   Common equity risk-based capital ratio



10.34%



10.87%



11.11%



11.34%



11.37%



10.34%



11.37%

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



11.53%



12.11%



12.41%



12.68%



12.74%



11.53%



12.74%

   Total risk-based capital ratio



12.47%



13.09%



13.51%



13.80%



13.82%



12.47%



13.82%

   Tier 1 capital

$

448,010



445,410



437,567



430,146



420,225



448,010



420,225

   Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital

$

484,594



481,324



476,462



468,113



455,797



484,594



455,797

   Total risk-weighted assets

$

3,884,999



3,677,180



3,526,161



3,391,563



3,298,047



3,884,999



3,298,047

   Book value per common share

$

28.78



28.23



27.21



27.04



26.59



28.78



26.59

   Tangible book value per common share

$

25.53



25.03



24.02



23.86



23.37



25.53



23.37

   Cash dividend per common share

$

0.30



0.29



0.29



0.28



0.28



0.88



0.84































ASSET QUALITY





























   Gross loan charge-offs

$

744



68



53



340



124



865



499

   Recoveries

$

354



386



481



234



250



1,221



632

   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

390



(318)



(428)



106



(126)



(356)



(133)

   Net loan charge-offs to average loans



0.05%



(0.04%)



(0.05%)



0.01%



(0.02%)



(0.01%)



(0.01%)

   Allowance for loan losses

$

37,423



35,913



38,695



37,967



35,572



37,423



35,572

   Allowance to loans



1.13%



1.11%



1.15%



1.19%



1.06%



1.13%



1.06%

   Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans



1.17%



1.20%



1.33%



1.33%



1.27%



1.17%



1.27%

   Nonperforming loans

$

2,766



2,746



2,793



3,384



4,141



2,766



4,141

   Other real estate/repossessed assets

$

111



404



374



701



512



111



512

   Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.08%



0.08%



0.08%



0.11%



0.12%



0.08%



0.12%

   Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.06%



0.07%



0.07%



0.09%



0.11%



0.06%



0.11%































NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION

























   Residential real estate:





























      Land development

$

33



34



34



35



36



33



36

      Construction

$

0



0



0



0



198



0



198

      Owner occupied / rental

$

2,063



2,137



2,305



2,607



2,597



2,063



2,597

   Commercial real estate:





























      Land development

$

0



0



0



0



0



0



0

      Construction

$

0



0



0



0



0



0



0

      Owner occupied  

$

100



363



646



1,232



1,576



100



1,576

      Non-owner occupied

$

0



0



0



22



23



0



23

   Non-real estate:





























      Commercial assets

$

673



606



169



172



198



673



198

      Consumer assets

$

8



10



13



17



25



8



25

   Total nonperforming assets



2,877



3,150



3,167



4,085



4,653



2,877



4,653































NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON





























   Beginning balance

$

3,150



3,167



4,085



4,653



3,410



4,085



2,736

   Additions

$

361



522



116



972



1,615



999



3,148

   Return to performing status

$

(50)



0



(115)



0



(72)



(165)



(105)

   Principal payments

$

(291)



(484)



(559)



(1,064)



(249)



(1,334)



(637)

   Sale proceeds

$

(209)



0



(77)



(245)



0



(286)



(241)

   Loan charge-offs

$

0



(55)



(33)



(231)



(51)



(88)



(224)

   Valuation write-downs

$

(84)



0



(250)



0



0



(334)



(24)

   Ending balance

$

2,877



3,150



3,167



4,085



4,653



2,877



4,653































LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION





























   Commercial:





























      Commercial & industrial

$

1,074,394



1,103,807



1,284,507



1,145,423



1,321,419



1,074,394



1,321,419

      Land development & construction

$

38,380



43,111



58,738



55,055



50,941



38,380



50,941

      Owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

551,762



550,504



544,342



529,953



549,364



551,762



549,364

      Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

998,697



950,993



932,334



917,436



878,897



998,697



878,897

      Multi-family & residential rental

$

179,126



161,894



147,294



146,095



137,740



179,126



137,740

         Total commercial

$

2,842,359



2,810,309



2,967,215



2,793,962



2,938,361



2,842,359



2,938,361

   Retail:





























      1-4 family mortgages

$

411,618



380,292



337,844



337,888



322,118



411,618



322,118

      Home equity & other consumer

$

59,732



58,240



59,311



61,620



63,723



59,732



63,723

         Total retail

$

471,350



438,532



397,155



399,508



385,841



471,350



385,841

         Total loans

$

3,313,709



3,248,841



3,364,370



3,193,470



3,324,202



3,313,709



3,324,202































END OF PERIOD BALANCES





























   Loans

$

3,313,709



3,248,841



3,364,370



3,193,470



3,324,202



3,313,709



3,324,202

   Securities

$

577,566



524,127



452,259



405,349



330,426



577,566



330,426

   Other interest-earning assets

$

741,557



683,638



596,855



563,174



495,308



741,557



495,308

   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,632,832



4,456,606



4,413,484



4,161,993



4,149,936



4,632,832



4,149,936

   Total assets

$

4,964,412



4,757,414



4,713,023



4,437,344



4,420,610



4,964,412



4,420,610

   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,647,380



1,620,829



1,605,471



1,433,403



1,449,879



1,647,380



1,449,879

   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,221,611



2,050,442



2,039,491



1,978,150



1,922,155



2,221,611



1,922,155

   Total deposits

$

3,868,991



3,671,271



3,644,962



3,411,553



3,372,034



3,868,991



3,372,034

   Total borrowed funds

$

619,441



613,205



584,672



562,360



600,892



619,441



600,892

   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,841,052



2,663,647



2,624,163



2,540,510



2,523,047



2,841,052



2,523,047

   Shareholders' equity

$

452,278



451,888



441,243



441,554



431,900



452,278



431,900































AVERAGE BALANCES





























   Loans

$

3,276,863



3,365,686



3,318,281



3,268,866



3,292,025



3,308,119



3,132,885

   Securities

$

547,336



483,805



419,514



365,631



327,668



484,020



335,443

   Other interest-earning assets

$

733,801



619,358



591,617



559,593



457,598



648,780



288,310

   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,558,000



4,468,849



4,329,412



4,194,090



4,077,291



4,440,919



3,756,638

   Total assets

$

4,856,611



4,752,858



4,578,887



4,459,370



4,346,624



4,730,482



4,024,175

   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,641,158



1,619,976



1,510,334



1,478,616



1,454,887



1,590,969



1,228,729

   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,125,920



2,074,759



2,026,896



1,936,069



1,863,302



2,076,221



1,785,391

   Total deposits

$

3,767,078



3,694,735



3,537,230



3,414,685



3,318,189



3,667,190



3,014,120

   Total borrowed funds

$

614,061



594,199



576,645



588,100



583,994



595,105



569,729

   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,739,981



2,668,958



2,603,541



2,524,169



2,447,296



2,671,326



2,355,120

   Shareholders' equity

$

455,902



445,930



443,548



438,171



429,865



448,516



423,924

 

