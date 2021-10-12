ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MerchantE today announced it will be a platinum sponsor at SuiteWorld, Oracle NetSuite's annual conference for the NetSuite community. Now in its tenth year, SuiteWorld brings together NetSuite customers, partners, developers and product experts to help them harness new opportunities and accelerate business growth. SuiteWorld will take place October 18–21, 2021, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas as well as through an all-new online experience.
MerchantE will showcase its latest capabilities such as Link-to-Pay, a new service that enables NetSuite customers to pay single or multiple invoices on a secure payment page. In a session titled "Are You Asking the Right Questions? Learn How Digital Payment Acceptance in NetSuite Can Cut Costs and Fuel Growth," conference attendees will learn how to deliver better employee and customer experiences through digital payments.
SuiteWorld will feature keynote sessions from NetSuite executives, customers and thought leaders, including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite co-founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of product management. SuiteWorld keynote sessions will also showcase how organizations are using NetSuite to get more visibility into their business, gain more control over operations and adapt to changing market conditions.
At SuiteWorld, attendees will:
- Hear success stories from organizations that have used technology to scale
- Participate in breakout sessions across NetSuite product areas and key business themes, including globalization, high growth and operational excellence
- Network with other NetSuite customers, executives and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo
Visit MerchantE at booth 524 in the SuiteWorld Expo at the Caesars Forum.
About SuiteWorld
SuiteWorld is the cloud ERP industry's premier conference. The annual event gathers NetSuite customers and partners as well as their industry peers, product experts, partners, developers, and others who run fast-growing businesses on NetSuite. This year, SuiteWorld will be held on October 18–21, 2021, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and online.
For registration and additional details, please visit http://www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social, please use #SuiteWorld.
About MerchantE
MerchantE simplifies payment acceptance and expands the capabilities of NetSuite for NetSuite Users. Businesses can accept all major credit cards and ACH payments right in NetSuite, with automated reconciliation and Link-to-Pay for NetSuite invoices enabling customers to make secure online payments on one or multiple invoices per transaction. As an end-to-end payment processor, there's no middleman adding fees or slowing down support.
A NetSuite partner for 17 years, MerchantE is headquartered in Atlanta, with over 300 employees including the 24/7 Customer Care Center, and a team of NetSuite Specialists. Please visit MerchantE.com/NetSuite to learn more.
