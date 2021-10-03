WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merchants Fabrication Inc. (MFI), a full-service metal plate and structural shape manufacturer specializing in the machine building industry, has relocated from their previous Southbridge, MA location to Westborough as of September 1, 2021. The move to 5 Walkup Drive in Westborough, MA comes from MFI's unprecedented growth over the last two years and will enable MFI to have access to a more spacious, modernized working space.
"Having outgrown the space in Southbridge, the entire team is excited about our move," says John Bernier, General Manager. "By moving to Westborough, we're not only able to maintain closer contact with many of our customers, but also to continue providing our signature high quality, custom solutions as we continue to grow."
"The move solidifies MFI's commitment to providing our customers with superior engineering support capabilities and the most cost-effective solutions," adds Voytek Knara, Production Supervisor.
MFI has extensive history and experience in sub-contract manufacturing work, specializing in the aerospace, paper, food and beverage, medical, and specialty equipment industries. Their capabilities range from custom fabrication work, prototyping, and custom design to waterjet cutting, CNC bending, welding, and more.
A full list of MFI's capabilities can be found on their website.
Media Contact
Heidi White, Merchants Fabrication, Inc., 508-784-6700, h.white@semshred.com
SOURCE Merchants Fabrication, Inc.