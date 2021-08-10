PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merchants Information Solutions, Inc., a leading data breach risk management and identity theft solution provider and Private Communications Corporation have entered into a strategic alliance through which members of Merchants SmartIDentity suite of solutions have access to Private Communications Corporation Private WiFi cutting-edge VPN Encryption solution through an exclusive agreement.
"We are excited to partner with Private Communications Corporation by providing SmartIDentity members with access to Private WiFi. We feel Private WiFi is the industry's foremost VPN Encryption solution and we are confident this will serve as a valuable resource for our members," said Russ Johnson, President and CEO of Merchants.
"The addition of Private WiFi further reflects our commitment to advancing SmartIDentity, the industry's premier consumer identity theft solution," Johnson continued.
"Given the inherent security risk of public Wi-Fi, and employees propensity to use unsecured access to the Internet, VPN encryption is a perfect solution to a serious problem," said Kent Lawson, CEO of Private Communications Corporation. "We are excited about the opportunity to work with Merchants to bring Private WiFi to their SmartIDentity consumers and businesses. The timing couldn't be better with the continued growth of identity theft and data breach events."
Private WiFi offers SmartIDentity members the following unique features:
- Intelligent activation automatically secures any WiFi connection
- The only way to protect against hackers in public WiFi is to encrypt all internet communication
- Essential protection for today's mobile lifestyle
- Simple, modern and easy to use
- VPN keeps your personal information safe and secure wherever you are
- Encryption that works everywhere in the world
- VPNs cloaks an actual IP address, making it harder for advertisers (or spies, or hackers) to track users online
About Merchants Information Solutions
Merchants Information Solutions, founded over a century ago, is a leader in consumer and business Identity Theft and data breach solutions. Through its industry-leading SmartIDentity and SmartIDentity for Business lines Merchants protects the identities of over 13 million consumers and businesses each day. Merchants is one of only a handful of Identity Theft solution providers that offer full-managed recovery, the gold standard in identity restoration.
For more information please visit: http://www.merchantsinfo.com
About Private Communications Corporation
Founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Kent Lawson, Private Communications Corporation (PCC) is a leading provider of Internet security and utilities that give consumers an optimized and secured online experience. PCC partners with a wide range of companies to enable them to make available to their customers and partners VPN encryption, video compression, ad blocking, as well as a variety of customized services. Our innovative, patented technologies can be deployed as standalone products, co-branded or private labeled products, or integrated into existing offerings. In addition, PCCs network infrastructure also serves as the backbone for numerous partner services. For more information about our flagship offering, Private WiFi, please visit http://www.privatewifi.com. For more information, about partnering please visit http://www.privatecommcorp.com.
Media Contact
Robert Ward, Merchants Information Solutions, +1 (602) 744-3719, rward@merchantsinfo.com
