Mercury@Home Packages to Offer Residential Customers Control Over Content, Security and Device Bandwidth Consumption for Their Broadband Internet Connection
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Garrett Wiseman, Founder and Chief Executive of Mercury Broadband announced today the expansion of the company's services into the State of Michigan, beginning initially with the Kalamazoo, Michigan area. The company's initial launch will provide Broadband services to homes and businesses in the rural and surrounding areas across Kalamazoo County including the areas of Calhoun, St. Joseph, Berrien, Cass, Eaton, Counties in Michigan. Robert C. Dow II has been named the new General Manager for Mercury Broadband in this area and will lead the company's efforts in the new service center region.
The Mercury@Home packages will provide customers with an easy-to-use smartphone application, a customized home network installation, a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6 router, and additional mesh home network extenders as required to maximize Internet speeds and quality of service within the customers' residence. Customers will be able to enjoy new features at their fingertips such as advanced service analytics, performance data, content and parental controls, device bandwidth consumption management, and enhanced security and privacy protection ---all from the convenience of their smartphone and the Mercury@Home application. Future enhancements will include smart appliance management, home security, and video surveillance, etc. The Mercury@Work packages will provide customized network and phone solutions to small and medium sized businesses and include options to purchase additional bandwidth.
"We are committed to creating high performing, simple and smarter Internet solutions across our new Michigan region and excited to provide our customers with applications on how to manage, track and enhance their Internet connection through their various devices and electronics," said Mr. Wiseman.
Finally, the company also announced the celebration of their new 16,000 sq. ft. office facility at 610 East Eliza Street in Schoolcraft, Michigan. An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held later today at the location which will house close to sixty future employees. Company executives, customers, local officials and representatives of The Mercury Broadband, LLC. 1100 Walnut St., Ste 2050 Kansas City, MO 64106 Southwest Michigan First Chamber will participate in today's celebration and tour the new facility.
Mercury@Home and Mercury @Work services are available immediately across all qualified company service areas in Michigan. Interested customers should visit http://www.mercurybroadband.com or call tollfree 1-800-354-4915 for more information.
About Mercury Broadband
Mercury Broadband is a leading provider of high-speed Internet and digital phone services for homes and business across select rural markets in the Midwest. The company was founded in Topeka, KS, after recognizing a need for broadband services in these underserved markets. A hybrid approach to serving these "last mile" customers was developed by extending high-capacity fiber optic networks with the range, reliability, and flexibility of carrier-class wireless technologies to provide next generation services to customers.
Media Relations Contact:
Greg Crosby
Chief Revenue Officer
Phone: 1-319-621-2424
Email: greg.crosby@mercurybroadband.com
Media Contact
Greg Crosby, Mercury Broadband, 1 13196212424, greg.crosby@mercurybroadband.com
SOURCE Mercury Broadband