OMAHA, Neb., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research network, is now an authorized SkillBridge organization. SkillBridge, a Department of Defense program, connects Service members with opportunities to gain civilian work experience through internships, apprenticeships, and specific industry training during the last 180 days of their service.
"We're honored to be part of SkillBridge and look forward to helping military personnel transition into positions at our sites nationwide," said Stephanie Anderson, Meridian's Vice President, Human Resources. "A regimented, detail-oriented approach is necessary for the highly-sensitive work we perform and the care we provide to patients. Meridian has hired numerous veterans who have quickly become valuable team members."
Meridian's positions through SkillBridge will be related to healthcare support, business/financial operations, administrative support, business development, and more. "We invite any active Service member to apply at Meridian, particularly if they're interested in clinical research, healthcare delivery, or business administration," said Anderson. Service members can apply for consideration across Meridian's entire network using the general Meridian SkillBridge listing on Lever.
Meridian was founded in Omaha in 1999 and has enrolled more than 50,000 participants into clinical trials. In the past year, Meridian has conducted COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials and supported numerous clients that were part of the Operation Warp Speed (OWS) program. Meridian has enrolled more than 7,000 people into COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, including research programs for the COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency use authorization.
For more information about careers at Meridian and current openings nationwide, visit mcrmed.com/careers. Active Service members should apply via the SkillBridge listing on Lever.
