WASHINGTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research network, has opened a new site in Washington, DC. Meridian is partnering with Spring Valley Pediatrics, a renowned pediatric practice that has provided pediatric medical care in the Washington area since 1930.
Joanna Sexter, MD, and Peter Warfield, MD, will serve as principal investigator to conduct clinical trials at the site, which is located at 4850 Massachusetts Ave. NW, 2nd Floor, Washington, DC 20016. Under the oversight of Dr. Sexter and Dr. Warfield, the site will conduct studies related to conditions that affect children and adolescents, which will include vaccines and investigational treatments for chronic conditions. The site may also support research for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.
As a longtime leader in vaccine clinical trials, Meridian was the first company to enroll a pediatric patient into an mRNA vaccine study. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Meridian has enrolled more than 6,000 people into COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, including the first patients in the Phase 2 and 3 trials in the U.S. Meridian is now enrolling children and teens in COVID-19 vaccine trials nationwide.
"Spring Valley Pediatrics is a longstanding leader in Washington," said Nicole Osborn, Founder and CEO of Meridian. "We're honored to bring clinical research to the practice and build on their significant legacy of providing the region's best pediatric care."
"Clinical research is the only way to study and develop new medicines and vaccines for children and adolescents," said Dr. Sexter. "Clinical trials will give many of our patients access to a new care option, and will allow our practice and the families we serve to help shape the future of medicine."
Meridian was founded in Omaha in 1999, and has enrolled more than 50,000 participants into clinical trials. The company's Washington, DC, and Rockville, MD, sites are now enrolling participants for clinical trials.
