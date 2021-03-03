RESTON, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning industry veteran Patrick Devlin, Chief Business Development Officer for Meridian Knowledge Solutions, has joined the Board of Advisors of the Federal Government Distance Learning Association (FGDLA).
For more than two decades, FGDLA has served as a leading advocate in support of distance learning across the Federal Government through the sharing of best practices and fostering of research on distance learning theory & practice.
FGDLA's Board of Advisors is a distinguished body of distance learning and industry leaders who advise the Board of Directors on matters relating to the advancement of the goals of the Association. Members represent the major constituencies served by the Association: Federal Government, private or public corporations and institutions of higher learning.
"FGDLA works with government and industry leaders to foster relationships that address the changing training needs of the Federal Government distance learning community," said Dr. Jolly T. Holden, Executive Director, FGDLA. "Both Patrick and Meridian have a deep understanding of the unique training needs of federal agencies. We are pleased to welcome him to our Advisory Board."
"Meridian helps Federal organizations and their extended network of contractors and vendors address mission critical training issues," said Patrick Devlin, Chief Business Development Officer at Meridian. "I look forward to supporting the association and helping its members maximize the impact of their learning investments on their mission."
Complimentary FGDLA membership is available to all Federal Government civil service employees and members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves.
About FGDLA
The Federal Government Distance Learning Association is a nonprofit, professional association formed to promote the development and application of distance learning in the federal government. The association actively fosters collaboration and understanding among those involved in leveraging technology and instructional media in supporting the education and training needs across the federal government. Learn more at http://www.fgdla.us/index.html.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning learning management system allows organizations, where training is critical to operations to share knowledge, increase revenue streams and manage compliance requirements for their employees, members, customers, partners and resellers.
Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, NASWA, The Society of Actuaries and Kodak Alaris. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area.
For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
