COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We need to shorten lead times without sacrificing quality." "We can't get high-quality parts domestically, so production is at a virtual standstill." "Extended or even average leads times just aren't good enough to keep us ahead of our competitors."
Nobody likes waiting. Yet, for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, waiting for parts has, unfortunately and far too often, become "business as usual." At best, waiting for parts can be frustrating. At worst, waiting for parts is catastrophically costly.
Now, the wait is over.
MES, Inc. today announced the acquisition of U.S.-based CNC machining manufacturer Versatech, LLC, expanding the company's Last Mile manufacturing and Last Mile Machining solutions to provide OEM, Tier 1, and Tier 2 customers with even faster lead times.
"If you're a manufacturer, you cannot afford long lead times. It's as simple as that," says Hiten Shah, founder and president of MES. "Manufacturers, especially those with critical applications, need a strong solution and quicker lead times to beat the competition. So, we developed a strategy to drastically reduce so-called 'industry-standard' lead times by adding more in-house machining capabilities, which aligns perfectly with what Versatech was already doing in their CNC machine shop with a top-notch team of operators and engineers."
The acquisition of Versatech expands MES' already robust CNC machining capabilities by 30 machines, including vertical and horizon milling machines, lathes, and single-, dual-, and multi-head machines. The acquisition also enhances MES' ability to deliver smooth, timely, seamless low- and high-volume parts production and transfer tooling, while keeping with MES' high quality standards by employing the risk mitigation methodology known as PPAP (Production Part Approval Process).
The Versatech machine shop will consolidate under Metrics Works name, and continue production from its Effingham, Illinois location with its full complement of employees. MES is planning to convert Effingham factory as a smart factory with latest technology in equipment, quick tooling, flexible cells, preventative maintenance, Yield monitoring software and machine displays.
About MES
MES is a pioneering global manufacturer and supply chain management leader dedicated to finding the best manufacturing sources for its OEM, Tier 1, and Tier 2 customers. Through its expansive network of overseas, ISO-certified suppliers, MES provides best-in-class manufacturing, finishing, assembly, JIT delivery, and warehouse services to customers in the transportation, e-mobility, construction, agriculture, electrical, and power industries. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, MES also has offices in India (Mumbai), China (Ningbo and Shenzhen), Poland, and Mexico.
Metrics Works is a collection of factories close to its customers in US and Mexico. It offers Just-In-Time manufacturing and shipping to it's OEM and Tier 1 customers using latest equipment and strong technical teams.
