DERRY, N.H., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoderZ, creators of innovative educational solutions using virtual robotics to bring core subject areas like math and science to life through real-world applications, today announced that it has been selected as an approved STEM curriculum resource for enrichment by Mesa Public Schools and the Strategic Alliance for Volume Expenditures (S.A.V.E.) consortium.
"We are extremely honored to be selected as a preferred provider," said CoderZ CEO, Ido Yerushalmi. "With this vetting initiative complete, Mesa Public Schools along with S.A.V.E. members, can implement our well-structured and inclusive curriculum with the knowledge that the program meets and exceeds the requirements to become an integral component of a school's STEM implementation."
The requests for proposals covered the following areas:
- Supplemental educational software for multiple content areas
- Enrichment and remediation interventions for students
To address these areas, schools can now select appropriate learning solutions from CoderZ's comprehensive suite of software products. The suite includes scaffolded and leveled, standards-aligned curriculum designed to support STEM, computer science, coding, robotics, and SEL in engaging ways, and to embrace all learners from any and every background.
The courses and curriculum engage students in solving gamified challenges by coding a virtual robot. Students take an interdisciplinary approach – applying data collection, math, concepts in physics and understanding in robotics and code – to solve challenges. Many of the activities require student collaboration which is a critical skill for college and workforce readiness. Teacher guides, pacing suggestions, and supplemental instructional resources, including assessment options and opportunities to encourage student reflection, are available for each lesson.
CoderZ incorporates programming languages, such as Java and Python, that are recognized as critically important across all industries. The courses and curriculum can operate as fully independent teaching and learning experiences, or teachers can integrate them into existing and future curriculums.
Mesa Public Schools along with SAVE members will also have access to and be able to participate in the free Amazon Cyber Robotics Challenge. The challenge is a virtual learning experience designed to teach students the basics of computer science while showing how Amazon uses computer science and robotics daily to deliver customer goods. The three-hour learning experience can be broken into multiple mini-lessons and is aligned to Computer Science Teachers Association K-12 Computer Science Standards. Additionally, teachers and students will be able to explore the technology of Amazon's Fulfillment Centers via virtual field trips.
Professional development to support best practices in differentiated instruction, reinforce and increase student engagement, and apply critical future-ready college and career skills such as communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity, is also an option for Mesa Public Schools and SAVE members.
"We are in the business of igniting learners' passion for STEM and preparing them for a successful future," added Yerushalmi. "Jobs in STEM fields are projected to grow over two times faster than the total for all occupations in the next decade, with an expected 8% growth in STEM jobs by 2029. Students with these abilities will be significantly more prepared for these careers and the STEM skills they demand."
About CoderZ
CoderZ believes STEM education is essential for the future and should be universally available to all kids. So, we built an engaging virtual robotics platform that makes it easy for anyone to learn (and teach) the core subjects that bring STEM to life! Grounded in math, physics, and engineering, CoderZ trains students in grades four and up in computational thinking and technical ability. It challenges them with real-world problem-solving to develop a growth mindset. For a free trial visit: https://gocoderz.com/request-evaluation/
