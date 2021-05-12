NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Messari, the crypto industry's leading market intelligence company, has announced Mainnet 2021's initial speakers, programming details, and the release of the first wave of "Innovators" passes. The second annual in-person and virtual summit will take place over three days, September 20-22, at the New York Marriott Marquis.
Initial speakers include Coinbase President and COO Emilie Choi, Co-Founder of OpenSea Devin Finzer, CoinShares CSO Meltem Demirors, Synthetix Founder Kain Warwick, and Terraform Labs (Terra, MIRROR, Anchor) Co-Founder and CEO Do Kwon, who will be joined by 150+ other leading operators, builders, and investors from across the crypto industry.
Passes will be sold in four waves, starting with today's release of "Innovators" passes. Passes will be sold up to the stated date or until inventory sells out. Passes include:
- Wave One, "Innovators": May 12-June 7 for $1,500 USD
- Wave Two,"Early Adopters": June 8-July 26 for $1,950 USD
- Wave Three, "Early Majority": July 27-September 1 for $2,350 USD
- Wave Four, "Laggards": September 2-22 for $2,750 USD
"Mainnet is one of the first times industry professionals will be gathering in person in over a year, we wanted to provide an environment that allowed everyone to share what they have been working on, ideate on new concepts and insights, and set the stage together for the next year of crypto innovation," aid Messari CEO Ryan Selkis.
The summit allows attendees and speakers to convene for programming that focuses on addressing the ecosystem's most pressing challenges and advancements. Interactive and collaborative sessions include:
- Proof of Work Track: Attendees will hear 20-minute presentations from the leaders of 30+ of the most important projects during our PoW sessions including major announcements and milestone updates.
- Lightning Demos: Sprinkled in with our PoW track, we'll feature 5-minute lightning demos from some of the most promising up-and-coming projects.
- Testnet Environment: More than just product demos. This offers a unique opportunity to engage with some of the best, more innovative products and applications in the industry.
- Proof of Stake Track: Composed of panels, fireside chats, presentations, and unique content formats, our PoS track will offer attendees deep dives into various topics.
- Open-Source Sessions: Curated and led by thought leaders in attendance, these sessions provide attendees with small pods to full blown workshops, encouraging advanced collaboration.
"Mainnet should be an opportunity for everyone to take a step back and celebrate how much has been built while the world was in lockdown, and how many exciting new developments there are on the horizon,"said Selkis.
About Mainnet:
Mainnet is an immersive, agenda-setting annual summit hosted in-person and virtually by Messari. The summit gathers crypto leaders, operators, builders, and investors for three days of future-focused collaboration, networking, and programming. Attendees should expect interactive discussions, hands-on product demonstrations, and one-on-one meeting opportunities with leaders in the space. Learn more at mainnet.events.
