SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KickFire, the leader in first-party intent data and IP address intelligence™, today announces its partnership with Metadata.io, the first demand generation platform for B2B marketers, to provide enhanced targeting and analytics capabilities within the Metadata platform.
By integrating KickFire's IP-to-company data, Metadata builds on its existing foundation as a premier ad platform by giving its customers the ability to build highly targeted audiences for their ad campaigns and identify the exact companies that have seen their ads across programmatic display networks.
This partnership allows Metadata customers to:
- Understand ad impressions at a company level
- Ensure their customer's ads are reaching and resonating with high-value target audiences
- Fine-tune their customer's campaigns to drive higher conversion rates
- Recapture in-market non-converting companies through retargeting campaigns
"For demand marketers focused on driving sales and business growth, revenue is the ultimate KPI. B2B marketers who target their audience with paid social media campaigns are able to scale their activities to revenue faster with Metadata," stated Jason Widup, VP of Marketing at Metadata. "Our partnership with KickFire deepens our ability to help our customers optimize campaigns to outcomes at unbelievable scale."
"Over the past few years, we've watched Metadata rise up to become a dominant player in the B2B demand generation space," said Tina Bean, KickFire Co-Founder. "Adding KickFire's powerful data intelligence allows Metadata to provide unparalleled company-level campaign experimentation and shows its commitment to being a pioneer in this category. We are incredibly proud to be part of Metadata's best-in-class demand generation platform."
About Metadata
Metadata is the first demand generation platform that launches paid campaign experiments and self-optimizes to revenue. Through AI and machine learning, Metadata helps B2B marketers automate the repeatable and time-consuming parts of running paid campaigns so they can focus more of their time on strategy, targeting, and creative. B2B marketers at Zoom, Okta, and ThoughtSpot rely on Metadata to get closer to revenue. Start experimenting so you can get revenue faster with https://metadata.io/.
About KickFire, a Foundry Company
KickFire is the leader in first-party intent data and IP address intelligence™. KickFire's data is powered by TWIN Caching®, a proprietary IP-to-company identification technology. KickFire's wide range of delivery methods enables companies to enhance every aspect of their ABM strategy and tap into their website's invisible pipeline to transform anonymous visitors into actionable sales opportunities. KickFire, a Foundry company, is based in San Jose, California. For more information, visit http://www.kickfire.com or https://foundryco.com/.
