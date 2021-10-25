GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creator of high-impact learning environments Meteor Education today announced that it has expanded its footprint into the heartland by acquiring Premier Furniture + Equipment (Premier F+E).
"Premier F+E has become the partner of choice for so many school districts throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota," said Bill Latham, the CEO of Meteor Education. "We are privileged by the opportunity to work with this tremendous team, led by Roger and Sally Johnson. The culture and customer relationship focus of both our organizations are an amazing fit. The expansion into the heartland with this talented team allows us to bring new levels of service and solutions to Premier's strong client relationships."
"When we started Premier in 2016, Sally and I were committed to building trusted relationships with our customers, suppliers, and teammates," said Roger Johnson, president of Premier F+E. "Our growth since then has been nothing short of amazing, and could not have been possible without our incredible team and the countless opportunities that our clients have provided. When we began talking with Meteor Education about a partnership, we were drawn to the incredible similarities of our companies and the intense focus of enhancing student outcomes. The most exciting part of becoming part of the Meteor team is knowing that both our team and our clients will benefit mutually from all that Meteor offers."
Premier F+E, now powered by Meteor Education, will continue to operate from Shell Rock, Iowa, where clients regularly visit its showroom. Premier F+E has always been known for its friendly, heartland welcome and for providing a personal and local customer experience for each of its clients. Premier F+E, powered by Meteor Education, will continue to deliver this same experience, providing the same dedicated team with the added resources, tools, and operational support of Meteor Education.
Latham concluded, "The company goals of Premier F+E and Meteor Education are the same. We want to transform the lives of students by understanding the unique needs of each school district. We will continue to work closely with our clients on the local level, providing a personal and attentive customer experience while making a positive difference in the lives of many."
Meteor Education is a creator of High Impact Learning Environments. We offer turn-key services for space design and optimization, environment orientation, post-occupancy configuration, and high-impact learning experience training and consultation. To learn more, please visit MeteorEducation.com.
