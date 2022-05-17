The partnership will create one of the largest providers of High Impact Learning Environments™ in Texas
GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meteor Education announced today that it has acquired Worthington Contract Furniture, the preeminent K–12 learning environment dealer in the Austin and surrounding central Texas markets. This move allows the companies to come together as one of the largest providers of High Impact Learning Environments™ in Texas.
"We are thrilled to join forces with the Worthington team," said Bill Latham, CEO of Meteor Education. "They have established an amazing market presence, creating innovative spaces and reliable performance in all they do with their customers. They serve their clients through deep knowledge of learning environment design and a caring company culture. We are looking forward to helping expand their capabilities and reach throughout Texas."
Founded by Ann & Kirk Worthington, the company has been built on serving customers in the changing education environment, offering auditorium seating, bleachers, science labs, libraries, and full-school turnkey furniture projects. The Worthingtons noted, "When we started Worthington Contract Furniture in 2004, we started from ground zero. We had unbelievable loyalty from customers and vendors who believed in us and allowed us to grow by providing endless opportunities. We are unique in our approach in working with architects and contractors from the ground up."
Looking forward to the partnership with Meteor Education, Worthington said, "We are excited to create an even better experience for our customers with the help of the Meteor pit crew fine-tuning our F-1 engine. Our customer loyalty of repeat business has allowed us to grow, and with this new partnership we will be able to expand our services and have stronger buying power. It will be a win-win for us and our clients."
Ann & Kirk Worthington, along with their current staff, will continue to operate as Worthington Contract Furniture out of their Austin, Texas, headquarters, providing the same dedication to their customers. The Meteor Education team's depth of resources, tools, and operational support will enhance the group's outreach and allow for continued growth in the region.
"As we look to the future of K–12 learning environments," said Kirk Worthington, "we know that Meteor's approach to design and implementation will be an incredible benefit to all of our clients. It has been nearly 20 years since we began our work under the Worthington name, and our future has never looked brighter."
Latham concluded, "At Meteor, we are all about positively impacting the learning experiences of students and meeting clients' unique needs. Ann & Kirk share a similar mission, so we are a great fit for one another."
Meteor Education is the leading provider for the design, delivery and implementation of modern learning environments for K-12 schools, operating at the intersection of learning environments and learning experiences. The company focuses on providing complete services and solutions in guiding K–12 schools in designing, procuring, and fully implementing modern spaces, appropriately suited to their budgets and desired learning outcomes. Meteor primarily serves school districts and private schools seeking to modernize their learning environments, methods, and tools to significantly accelerate student engagement.
