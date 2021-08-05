PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local breast cancer advocate and Dynami Foundation's founder, Flora Migyanka, resumes the 6th annual Uncork for a Cure event this fall by announcing the addition of a raffle featuring a 1997 F355 classic Ferrari. This year's event will take place at Cauley Ferrari of Detroit on Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield, Michigan on Friday, November 12th, featuring Metro Detroit's finest chefs, world-class wine, art and the announcement of the Ferrari winner at 9pm sharp.
"2020 was a devastating year for so many. We're proud that as a foundation, we were able to continue to raise funds for our breast cancer mission. As we began to map out the return of this year's event, we knew we had to up the ante. What better way to make a splash while raising money for breast cancer than with a Ferrari raffle?" says founder Flora Migyanka.
Tickets for the Ferrari raffle are on sale now at $250 each and only 1,500 tickets will be sold. This 1997 classic Ferrari F355 Spider features the classic Rosso Corsa over beige leather with a 6-Speed Manual transmission, rear challenge grill and genuine Ferrari floor mats.
Proceeds of the raffle benefit the Dynami Foundation's mission of funding cutting-edge research on Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer (ILC), an underfunded and under researched subtype of Breast Cancer that is the sixth most diagnosed cancer in women in the US.
Additional details, including the chef line-up and ticket information for this year's Uncork for a Cure will be announced soon. Sponsorship packages are currently available.
