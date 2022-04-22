MetroCity Logo (PRNewsfoto/MetroCity Bankshares)

MetroCity Logo (PRNewsfoto/MetroCity Bankshares)

 By MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

ATLANTA, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $19.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $17.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $13.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 2.52%, compared to 2.33% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.62% for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 26.94%, compared to 24.80% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 21.35% for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Efficiency ratio of 31.8%, compared to 33.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 36.0% for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Total assets increased by $36.2 million, or 1.2%, to $3.14 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total loans, including loans held for sale, increased by $45.2 million, or 1.8%, to $2.55 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $119.1 million, or 5.3%, to $2.38 billion from the previous quarter.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.0 million, or 11.4%, from $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $1.0 million, a decrease in provision for loan losses of $442,000, an increase in noninterest income of $165,000, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $333,000. Net income increased $6.4 million, or 49.7%, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $9.1 million and a decrease in provision for loan losses of $1.5 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $530,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.5 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $2.2 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $32.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.1 million, or 3.6%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a seven basis points increase in the yield on average loans and a $98.8 million increase in average loan balances. We recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $503,000 during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $708,000 recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021. As compared to the first quarter of 2021, interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $9.3 million, or 40.9%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $798.5 million.

Interest expense totaled $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $64,000, or 5.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $148.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits as deposit costs remained flat. As compared to the first quarter of 2021, interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $162,000, or 14.2%, primarily due to a $595.8 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances, partially offset with a nine basis points decrease in deposit costs.

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.16% compared to 4.15% for the previous quarter, a slight increase of one basis point. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2022 increased by two basis points to 4.34% from 4.32% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2022 remained flat at 0.24% compared with the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $156.3 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $98.8 million and a $54.3 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $151.9 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $148.7 million and average borrowings increased by $3.2 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a four basis points impact on both the yield on average loans and the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022.

As compared to the same period in 2021, the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 44 basis points to 4.16% from 4.60%, primarily due to a 51 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $2.99 billion and a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.18 billion. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $1.09 billion from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $798.5 million increase in average loans and a $273.9 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $976.7 million from the first quarter of 2021, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $595.8 million and an increase in average borrowings of $380.9 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, an increase of $165,000, or 2.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing income and gains on sale of mortgage loans, offset by lower mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans. During the first quarter of 2022, we recorded a $323,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset and a $74,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had a $0.01 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2021, noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by $530,000, or 6.5%, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees, SBA and mortgage servicing income, and gains on sale of SBA loans, offset by higher gains on sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $12.2 million, a decrease of $333,000, or 2.7%, from $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits partially due to a decrease in commissions earned as loan volume declined during the quarter. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2022 increased by $1.5 million, or 13.7%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and FDIC insurance premiums.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 31.8% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 33.7% and 36.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021, respectively.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 25.3%, compared to 27.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 25.5% for the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.14 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $36.2 million, or 1.2%, from $3.11 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $988.0 million, or 45.9%, from $2.15 billion at March 31, 2021. The $36.2 million increase in total assets at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $7.2 million, loans held for sale of $37.9 million, bank owned life insurance of $8.4 million, and other assets of $6.7 million, partially offset by a $16.6 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The $988.0 million increase in total assets at March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $645.5 million, cash and due from banks of $249.2 million and bank owned life insurance of $31.8 million, partially offset by a $4.8 million decrease in the mortgage servicing asset and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $4.9 million

Loans

Loans, including loans held for sale, were $2.55 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $45.2 million, or 1.8%, compared to $2.51 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $683.4 million, or 36.6%, compared to $1.87 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in loans at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $46.5 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $5.4 million increase in residential mortgages, offset by a $7.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $19.8 million as of March 31, 2022. PPP Loans totaled $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and $125.6 million as of March 31, 2021. Loans held for sale were $37.9 million at March 31, 2022. There were no loans classified as held for sale at December 31, 2021 or March 31, 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.38 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $119.1 million, or 5.3%, compared to total deposits of $2.26 billion at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $636.2 million, or 36.4%, compared to total deposits of $1.75 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in total deposits at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $23.2 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $129.7 million increase in money market accounts and a $29.9 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a $64.5 million decrease in time deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $615.7 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $592.4 million at December 31, 2021 and $546.2 million at March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 25.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared to 26.2% at December 31, 2021 and 31.3% at March 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.77 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.67 billion at December 31, 2021 and $1.20 billion at March 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 74.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared to 73.8% at December 31, 2021 and 68.7% at March 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $104,000 during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $546,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2022 was 0.06%, compared to 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.00% for the first quarter of 2021. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $16.0 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, an increase of $553,000 from $15.4 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $191,000 from $15.8 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was due to a $747,000 increase in nonaccrual loans and a $204,000 increase in accruing troubled debt restructurings, offset by a $342,000 decrease in loans past due ninety days or more and still accruing an a $56,000 decrease in other real estate owned.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.66% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.67% at December 31, 2021 and 0.63% at March 31, 2021. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $19.8 million as of March 31, 2022, $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and $125.6 million as of March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% at March 31, 2022, 0.68% at December 31, 2021 and 0.67% at March 31, 2021. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 134.39% at March 31, 2022, compared to 143.69% and 98.33% at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; higher inflation and its impacts; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts





Farid Tan

Lucas Stewart

President

Chief Financial Officer

770-455-4978

678-580-6414

faridtan@metrocitybank.bank

lucasstewart@metrocitybank.bank

 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

 







































As of and for the Three Months Ended







March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Selected income statement data: 

































Interest income



$

31,953



$

30,857



$

29,324



$

25,888



$

22,672



Interest expense





1,300





1,236





1,135





1,063





1,138



Net interest income





30,653





29,621





28,189





24,825





21,534



Provision for loan losses





104





546





2,579





2,205





1,599



Noninterest income





7,656





7,491





9,532





8,594





8,186



Noninterest expense





12,179





12,512





13,111





12,093





10,708



Income tax expense





6,597





6,609





5,149





4,728





4,432



Net income





19,429





17,445





16,882





14,393





12,981



Per share data:

































Basic income per share



$

0.76



$

0.69



$

0.66



$

0.56



$

0.51



Diluted income per share



$

0.76



$

0.68



$

0.66



$

0.56



$

0.50



Dividends per share



$

0.15



$

0.14



$

0.12



$

0.10



$

0.10



Book value per share (at period end)



$

12.19



$

11.40



$

10.84



$

10.33



$

9.95



Shares of common stock outstanding





25,465,236





25,465,236





25,465,236





25,578,668





25,674,573



Weighted average diluted shares





25,719,035





25,720,128





25,729,043





25,833,328





25,881,827



Performance ratios:

































Return on average assets





2.52

%



2.33

%



2.61

%



2.53

%



2.62

%

Return on average equity





26.94





24.80





25.23





22.51





21.35



Dividend payout ratio





19.76





20.52





18.24





17.95





19.91



Yield on total loans





5.00





4.93





5.16





5.21





5.20



Yield on average earning assets





4.34





4.32





4.75





4.79





4.85



Cost of average interest bearing liabilities





0.24





0.24





0.28





0.31





0.38



Cost of deposits





0.27





0.27





0.28





0.29





0.36



Net interest margin





4.16





4.15





4.57





4.60





4.60



Efficiency ratio(1)





31.79





33.71





34.76





36.19





36.03



Asset quality data (at period end): 

































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment





0.06

%



0.01

%



0.00

%



0.02

%



0.00

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO





0.63





0.61





0.55





0.67





0.84



ALL to nonperforming loans





134.39





143.69





189.44





147.82





98.33



ALL to loans held for investment





0.66





0.67





0.69





0.66





0.63



Balance sheet and capital ratios:

































Gross loans held for investment to deposits





105.72

%



110.98

%



112.15

%



106.31

%



107.33

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits





25.84





26.18





30.32





31.30





31.28



Common equity to assets





9.88





9.34





10.04





10.50





11.85



Leverage ratio





9.46





9.44





10.34





11.14





12.23



Common equity tier 1 ratio





17.24





16.76





16.61





17.75





18.97



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio





17.24





16.76





16.61





17.75





18.97



Total risk-based capital ratio





18.22





17.77





17.64





18.72





19.88



Mortgage and SBA loan data: 

































Mortgage loans serviced for others



$

605,112



$

608,208



$

669,358



$

746,660



$

856,432



Mortgage loan production





162,933





237,195





368,790





326,507





263,698



Mortgage loan sales





56,987



















SBA loans serviced for others





528,227





542,991





549,818





549,238





521,182



SBA loan production





50,689





52,727





85,265





67,376





80,466



SBA loan sales





22,898





30,169





37,984





34,158





22,399



(1)

Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

 





































As of the Quarter Ended





March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021

ASSETS































Cash and due from banks



$

418,988



$

432,523



$

250,995



$

309,289



$

169,775

Federal funds sold





5,743





8,818





2,294





4,644





4,444

Cash and cash equivalents





424,731





441,341





253,289





313,933





174,219

Equity securities





11,024





11,386





993









Securities available for sale (at fair value)





23,886





25,733





16,507





16,722





18,739

Loans





2,512,300





2,505,070





2,361,705





2,091,767





1,866,785

Allowance for loan losses





(16,674)





(16,952)





(16,445)





(13,860)





(11,735)

Loans less allowance for loan losses





2,495,626





2,488,118





2,345,260





2,077,907





1,855,050

Loans held for sale





37,928

















Accrued interest receivable





10,644





11,052





10,737





10,668





10,515

Federal Home Loan Bank stock





15,806





19,701





12,201





8,451





3,951

Premises and equipment, net





12,814





13,068





13,302





13,557





13,663

Operating lease right-of-use asset





8,925





9,338





9,672





10,078





10,483

Foreclosed real estate, net





3,562





3,618





4,374





4,656





3,844

SBA servicing asset, net





10,554





10,234





10,916





11,155





10,535

Mortgage servicing asset, net





6,925





7,747





8,593





9,529





11,722

Bank owned life insurance





67,841





59,437





59,061





36,263





36,033

Other assets





12,051





5,385





5,323





4,921





5,606

Total assets



$

3,142,317



$

3,106,158



$

2,750,228



$

2,517,840



$

2,154,360

































LIABILITIES































Noninterest-bearing deposits



$

615,650



$

592,444



$

640,312



$

618,054



$

546,164

Interest-bearing deposits





1,766,491





1,670,576





1,471,515





1,356,777





1,199,756

Total deposits





2,382,141





2,263,020





2,111,827





1,974,831





1,745,920

Federal Home Loan Bank advances





380,000





500,000





300,000





200,000





80,000

Other borrowings





405





459





468





474





479

Operating lease liability





9,445





9,861





10,241





10,648





11,048

Accrued interest payable





207





204





208





202





206

Other liabilities





59,709





42,391





51,330





67,431





61,332

Total liabilities



$

2,831,907



$

2,815,935



$

2,474,074



$

2,253,586



$

1,898,985

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Preferred stock





















Common stock





255





255





255





256





257

Additional paid-in capital





51,753





51,559





51,181





52,924





55,977

Retained earnings





254,165





238,577





224,711





210,910





199,102

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





4,237





(168)





7





164





39

Total shareholders' equity





310,410





290,223





276,154





264,254





255,375

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

3,142,317



$

3,106,158



$

2,750,228



$

2,517,840



$

2,154,360

 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 







































Three Months Ended







March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Interest and dividend income:

































Loans, including Fees



$

31,459



$

30,496



$

29,127



$

25,728



$

22,500



Other investment income





492





360





196





159





170



Federal funds sold





2





1





1





1





2



Total interest income





31,953





30,857





29,324





25,888





22,672





































Interest expense:

































Deposits





1,139





1,069





968





919





992



FHLB advances and other borrowings





161





167





167





144





146



Total interest expense





1,300





1,236





1,135





1,063





1,138





































Net interest income





30,653





29,621





28,189





24,825





21,534





































Provision for loan losses





104





546





2,579





2,205





1,599





































Net interest income after provision for loan losses





30,549





29,075





25,610





22,620





19,935





































Noninterest income:

































Service charges on deposit accounts





481





466





446





411





373



Other service charges, commissions and fees





2,159





3,015





4,147





3,877





3,398



Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans





1,211



















Mortgage servicing income, net





101





95





132





(957)





166



Gain on sale of SBA loans





1,568





2,895





3,358





2,845





1,854



SBA servicing income, net





1,644





634





1,212





1,905





2,133



Other income





492





386





237





513





262



Total noninterest income





7,656





7,491





9,532





8,594





8,186





































Noninterest expense:

































Salaries and employee benefits





7,096





7,819





8,679





6,915





6,699



Occupancy





1,227





1,206





1,295





1,252





1,275



Data Processing





277





252





257





283





308



Advertising





150





148





131





117





145



Other expenses





3,429





3,087





2,749





3,526





2,281



Total noninterest expense





12,179





12,512





13,111





12,093





10,708





































Income before provision for income taxes





26,026





24,054





22,031





19,121





17,413



Provision for income taxes





6,597





6,609





5,149





4,728





4,432



Net income available to common shareholders



$

19,429



$

17,445



$

16,882



$

14,393



$

12,981



 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES

 

























































Three Months Ended







March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



March 31, 2021







Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



(Dollars in thousands)



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Earning Assets:



















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)



$

399,642



$

365



0.37

%

$

345,311



$

241



0.28

%

$

125,699



$

72



0.23

%

Investment securities





36,842





129



1.42





33,682





120



1.41





18,164





100



2.23



Total investments





436,484





494



0.46





378,993





361



0.38





143,863





172



0.48



Construction and development





30,583





377



5.00





50,142





639



5.06





40,954





531



5.26



Commercial real estate





549,132





7,887



5.82





524,770





7,680



5.81





491,635





7,078



5.84



Commercial and industrial





65,450





1,076



6.67





77,911





1,353



6.89





152,433





1,920



5.11



Residential real estate





1,906,847





22,074



4.69





1,800,390





20,804



4.58





1,068,495





12,930



4.91



Consumer and other





206





45



88.59





189





20



41.98





174





41



95.56



Gross loans(2)





2,552,218





31,459



5.00





2,453,402





30,496



4.93





1,753,691





22,500



5.20



Total earning assets





2,988,702





31,953



4.34





2,832,395





30,857



4.32





1,897,554





22,672



4.85



Noninterest-earning assets





142,042















140,594















111,164













Total assets





3,130,744















2,972,989















2,008,718













Interest-bearing liabilities: 



















































NOW and savings deposits





187,259





75



0.16





136,102





64



0.19





92,312





47



0.21



Money market deposits





1,085,751





658



0.25





949,148





550



0.23





534,192





337



0.26



Time deposits





441,228





406



0.37





480,303





455



0.38





491,913





608



0.50



Total interest-bearing deposits





1,714,238





1,139



0.27





1,565,553





1,069



0.27





1,118,417





992



0.36



Borrowings





468,348





161



0.14





465,141





167



0.14





87,483





146



0.68



Total interest-bearing liabilities





2,182,586





1,300



0.24





2,030,694





1,236



0.24





1,205,900





1,138



0.38



Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing deposits





588,343















592,300















483,691













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities





67,301















70,915















72,534













Total noninterest-bearing liabilities





655,644















663,215















556,225













Shareholders' equity





292,514















279,080















246,593













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

3,130,744













$

2,972,989













$

2,008,718













Net interest income









$

30,653













$

29,621













$

21,534







Net interest spread















4.10















4.08















4.47



Net interest margin















4.16















4.15















4.60



(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA

 



























































As of the Quarter Ended







March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021













% of









% of









% of









% of









% of



(Dollars in thousands)



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Construction and Development



$

38,683



1.6

%

$

38,857



1.6

%

$

64,140



2.7

%

$

58,668



2.8

%

$

52,202



2.8

%

Commercial Real Estate





567,031



22.5





520,488



20.7





503,417



21.2





475,658



22.7





473,281



25.3



Commercial and Industrial





66,073



2.6





73,072



2.9





82,099



3.5





134,076



6.4





166,915



8.9



Residential Real Estate





1,846,434



73.3





1,879,012



74.8





1,718,593



72.6





1,430,843



68.1





1,181,385



63.0



Consumer and other





130







79







238







169







169





Gross loans



$

2,518,351



100.0

%

$

2,511,508



100.0

%

$

2,368,487



100.0

%

$

2,099,414



100.0

%

$

1,873,952



100.0

%

Unearned income





(6,051)









(6,438)









(6,782)









(7,647)









(7,167)







Allowance for loan losses





(16,674)









(16,952)









(16,445)









(13,860)









(11,735)







Net loans



$

2,495,626







$

2,488,118







$

2,345,260







$

2,077,907







$

1,855,050







 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

 









































As of the Quarter Ended







March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



(Dollars in thousands)



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Nonaccrual loans



$

9,506



$

8,759



$

5,955



$

6,623



$

9,071



Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing









342















Accruing troubled debt restructured loans





2,901





2,697





2,726





2,753





2,863



Total non-performing loans





12,407





11,798





8,681





9,376





11,934



Other real estate owned





3,562





3,618





4,374





4,656





3,844



Total non-performing assets



$

15,969



$

15,416



$

13,055



$

14,032



$

15,778





































Nonperforming loans to gross loans





0.49

%



0.47

%



0.37

%



0.45

%



0.64

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets





0.51





0.50





0.47





0.56





0.73



Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans





134.39





143.69





189.44





147.82





98.33



 

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 







































As of and for the Three Months Ended







March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



March 31, 



(Dollars in thousands)



2022



2021



2021



2021



2021



Balance, beginning of period



$

16,952



$

16,445



$

13,860



$

11,735



$

10,135



Net charge-offs/(recoveries):

































Construction and development























Commercial real estate





(2)





39





(4)





23





(3)



Commercial and industrial





389













60





4



Residential real estate























Consumer and other





(5)









(2)





(3)





(2)



Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)





382





39





(6)





80





(1)



Provision for loan losses





104





546





2,579





2,205





1,599



Balance, end of period



$

16,674



$

16,952



$

16,445



$

13,860



$

11,735



Total loans at end of period



$

2,518,351



$

2,511,508



$

2,368,487



$

2,099,414



$

1,873,952



Average loans(1)



$

2,533,254



$

2,453,402



$

2,241,207



$

1,979,556



$

1,753,691



Net charge-offs to average loans





0.06

%



0.01

%



0.00

%



0.02

%



0.00

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans





0.66





0.67





0.69





0.66





0.63



(1)

Excludes loans held for sale

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metrocity-bankshares-inc-reports-earnings-for-first-quarter-2022-301530963.html

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.