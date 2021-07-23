MetroCity Logo (PRNewsfoto/MetroCity Bankshares)

ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $14.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $7.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $27.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $17.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 2.53%, compared to 2.62% for the first quarter of 2021 and 1.89% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 22.51%, compared to 21.35% for the first quarter of 2021 and 13.92% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Efficiency ratio of 36.2%, compared to 36.0% for the first quarter of 2021 and 45.6% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Total assets increased by $363.5 million, or 16.9%, to $2.52 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total loans increased by $225.0 million, or 12.1%, to $2.09 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $228.9 million, or 13.1%, to $1.97 billion from the previous quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 4.60%, compared to 4.60% for the first quarter of 2021 and 4.09% for the second quarter of 2020.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.4 million, or 10.9%, from $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $3.3 million and an increase in noninterest income of $408,000, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $606,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.4 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $296,000.  Net income increased $6.7 million, or 86.0%, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $9.0 million and an increase in noninterest income of $3.1 million, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $1.1 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $2.4 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $1.9 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $25.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.2 million, or 14.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $225.9 million increase in average loan balances. We also recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.1 million recognized during the first quarter of 2021. As compared to the second quarter of 2020, interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $6.8 million, or 35.7%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $648.8 million.

Interest expense totaled $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, a slight decrease of $75,000, or 6.6%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a three basis points decrease in the cost of average money market deposits and a 12 basis points decrease in the cost of average time deposits. As compared to the second quarter of 2020, interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $2.2 million, or 67.2%, primarily due to a 109 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $111.0 million decrease in higher cost average time deposits.

The net interest margin for the second and first quarter of 2021 was 4.60%. The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 7 basis points to 0.31% compared with the previous quarter, while the yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 6 basis points to 4.79% from 4.85% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $268.7 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $225.9 million and a $43.9 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $176.0 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $169.0 million and average borrowings increased by $7.0 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a 14 basis point impact on the yield on average loans and a 16 basis points impact on the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021.

As compared to the same period in 2020, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 51 basis points to 4.60% from 4.09%, primarily due to a 101 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $1.38 billion and a decrease of 14 basis points in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $2.17 billion. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $610.0 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $648.8 million increase in average loans, offset by a $40.0 million decrease in average securities purchased under agreements to resell. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $394.7 million from the second quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $383.3 million and an increase in average borrowings of $11.3 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.6 million, an increase of $408,000, or 5.0%, from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by decreases in mortgage and SBA servicing income. During the second quarter of 2021, we recorded a $624,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset and a $603,000 fair value impairment charge on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had no impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2020, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $3.1 million, or 56.3%, primarily due to the increase in mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage servicing income. Mortgage loan originations totaled $326.5 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $48.9 million during the second quarter of 2020. There were no mortgage loan sales during the second quarter of 2021 or 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $12.1 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 12.9%, from $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and expenses related to other real estate owned. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2021 increased by $2.4 million, or 24.4%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, loan related expenses and other real estate owned related expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 36.2% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 36.0% and 45.6% for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 36.1% compared with 44.3% for the same period in 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 24.7%, compared to 25.5% for the first quarter of 2021 and 26.7% for the second quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $2.52 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $363.5 million, or 16.9%, from $2.15 billion at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $796.1 million, or 46.2%, from $1.72 billion at June 30, 2020. The $363.5 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $225.0 million and cash and due from banks of $139.5 million, partially offset by a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for loan losses. The $796.1 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases in loans of $726.8 million, cash and due from banks of $101.0 million and bank owned life insurance of $15.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in the mortgage servicing asset of $6.5 million and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $6.0 million

Loans

Loans held for investment were $2.09 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $225.0 million, or 12.1%, compared to $1.87 billion at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $726.8 million, or 53.2%, compared to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in loans held for investment at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $249.5 million increase in residential mortgages, a $6.5 million increase in construction and development loans and a $2.4 million increase in commercial real estate loans, offset by a $32.8 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $93.1 million as of June 30, 2021. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 or June 30, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.97 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $228.9 million, or 13.1%, compared to total deposits of $1.75 billion at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $624.9 million, or 46.3%, compared to total deposits of $1.35 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in total deposits at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to the $71.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, $131.5 million increase in money market accounts, $9.5 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, and a $11.6 million increase in time deposits. The increase in money market accounts was primarily due to the increase of $119.6 million in brokered money market balances during the quarter.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $618.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $546.2 million at March 31, 2021 and $449.2 million at June 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 31.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 31.3% at March 31, 2021 and 33.3% at June 30, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.36 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2021 and $900.7 million at June 30, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 68.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 68.7% at March 31, 2021 and 66.7% at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.2 million during the second quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.02%, compared to 0.00% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020. We continue to include qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses calculation in light of the continued economic uncertainties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, partially resulting in the increased provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2021 along with the growth in our loan portfolio. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $14.0 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.8 million from $15.8 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, and a slight increase of $378,000 from $13.7 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in nonaccrual loans, partially offset by an $812,000 increase in other real estate owned.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.66% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.63% at March 31, 2021 and 0.58% at June 30, 2020. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $93.1 million as of June 30, 2021, $125.6 million as of March 31, 2021 and $96.1 million as of June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.69% at June 30, 2021, 0.67% at March 31, 2021 and 0.62% at June 30, 2020. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 147.82% at June 30, 2021, compared to 98.33% and 59.66% at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

COVID-19

As of June 30, 2021, we had six non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $15.3 million that were under approved payment deferrals. This is a decline from the active payment deferrals as of March 31, 2021 that were granted to nine non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding balances totaling $26.5 million. As of June 30, 2021, we had seven SBA loans with outstanding gross loan balances totaling $13.3 million ($3.3 million unguaranteed book balance) that were under approved payment deferrals.  As of July 20, 2021, the SBA had granted forgiveness on (1) PPP loans totaling $71.8 million, or 74.1% of PPP loans funded from the first round of PPP funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and (2) PPP loans totaling $3.9 million, or 6.3% of PPP loans funded under the Economic Aid Act.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods of by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in tax laws; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA







As of and for the Three Months Ended



As of and for the Six Months Ended







June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2021



2020



2020



2020



2021



2020



Selected income statement data: 













































Interest income



$

25,888



$

22,672



$

19,839



$

18,131



$

19,083



$

48,560



$

39,639



Interest expense





1,063





1,138





1,411





2,192





3,240





2,201





7,886



Net interest income





24,825





21,534





18,428





15,939





15,843





46,359





31,753



Provision for loan losses





2,205





1,599





956





1,450





1,061





3,804





1,061



Noninterest income





8,594





8,186





6,138





7,964





5,500





16,780





13,109



Noninterest expense





12,093





10,708





11,077





10,150





9,724





22,801





19,873



Income tax expense





4,728





4,432





3,079





2,918





2,819





9,160





6,373



Net income





14,393





12,981





9,454





9,385





7,739





27,374





17,555



Per share data:













































Basic income per share



$

0.56



$

0.51



$

0.37



$

0.37



$

0.30



$

1.07



$

0.69



Diluted income per share



$

0.56



$

0.50



$

0.37



$

0.36



$

0.30



$

1.06



$

0.68



Dividends per share



$

0.10



$

0.10



$

0.09



$

0.09



$

0.11



$

0.20



$

0.22



Book value per share (at period end)



$

10.33



$

9.95



$

9.54



$

9.23



$

8.94



$

10.33



$

8.94



Shares of common stock outstanding





25,578,668





25,674,573





25,674,573





25,674,067





25,674,067





25,578,668





25,674,067



Weighted average diluted shares





25,833,328





25,881,827





25,870,885





25,858,741





25,717,339





25,840,530





25,731,714



Performance ratios:













































Return on average assets





2.53

%



2.62

%



2.14

%



2.20

%



1.89

%



2.57

%



2.16

%

Return on average equity





22.51





21.35





15.78





16.22





13.92





21.94





16.03



Dividend payout ratio





17.95





19.91





24.60





24.78





36.53





18.88





32.21



Yield on total loans





5.21





5.20





5.14





5.05





5.69





5.21





5.90



Yield on average earning assets





4.79





4.85





4.80





4.51





4.93





4.82





5.17



Cost of average interest bearing liabilities





0.31





0.38





0.56





0.91





1.32





0.34





1.56



Cost of deposits





0.29





0.36





0.55





0.94





1.38





0.32





1.63



Net interest margin





4.60





4.60





4.46





3.97





4.09





4.60





4.14



Efficiency ratio(1)





36.19





36.03





45.09





42.46





45.56





36.11





44.30



Asset quality data (at period end): 













































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment





0.02

%



0.00

%



0.04

%



0.00

%



0.01

%



0.01

%



0.00

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO





0.67





0.84





1.03





1.19





1.00





0.67





1.00



ALL to nonperforming loans





147.82





98.33





77.40





54.24





59.66





147.82





59.66



ALL to loans held for investment





0.66





0.63





0.62





0.64





0.58





0.66





0.58



Balance sheet and capital ratios:













































Gross loans held for investment to deposits





106.31

%



107.33

%



110.48

%



109.50

%



101.48

%



106.31

%



101.48

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits





31.30





31.28





31.28





34.44





33.28





31.30





33.28



Common equity to assets





10.50





11.85





12.90





13.63





13.32





10.50





13.32



Leverage ratio





11.14





12.23





13.44





13.44





13.44





11.14





13.44



Common equity tier 1 ratio





17.71





18.97





20.00





21.09





21.75





17.71





21.75



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio





17.71





18.97





20.00





21.09





21.75





17.71





21.75



Total risk-based capital ratio





18.68





19.88





20.86





21.96





22.53





18.68





22.53



Mortgage and SBA loan data: 













































Mortgage loans serviced for others



$

746,660



$

856,432



$

961,670



$

1,063,500



$

1,136,824



$

746,660



$

1,136,824



Mortgage loan production





326,507





263,698





194,951





120,337





48,850





590,205





168,926



Mortgage loan sales





























92,737



SBA loans serviced for others





549,238





521,182





507,442





500,047





476,629





549,238





476,629



SBA loan production





67,376





80,466





34,631





52,742





114,899





147,842





158,435



SBA loan sales





34,158





22,399





25,505





37,923





35,247





56,557





65,205



________________________________________

(1)   Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)







As of the Quarter Ended





June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2021



2020



2020



2020

ASSETS































Cash and due from banks



$

309,289



$

169,775



$

140,744



$

109,263



$

208,325

Federal funds sold





4,644





4,444





9,944





17,268





7,444

Cash and cash equivalents





313,933





174,219





150,688





126,531





215,769

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

















40,000





40,000

Securities available for sale (at fair value)





16,722





18,739





18,117





18,204





18,415

Loans





2,091,767





1,866,785





1,630,344





1,459,899





1,364,989

Allowance for loan losses





(13,860)





(11,735)





(10,135)





(9,339)





(7,894)

Loans less allowance for loan losses





2,077,907





1,855,050





1,620,209





1,450,560





1,357,095

Loans held for sale





















Accrued interest receivable





10,668





10,515





10,671





7,999





8,270

Federal Home Loan Bank stock





8,451





3,951





6,147





5,723





4,873

Premises and equipment, net





13,557





13,663





13,854





14,083





14,231

Operating lease right-of-use asset





10,078





10,483





10,348





10,786





11,220

Foreclosed real estate, net





4,656





3,844





3,844





282





423

SBA servicing asset, net





11,155





10,535





9,643





10,173





8,446

Mortgage servicing asset, net





9,529





11,722





12,991





14,599





16,064

Bank owned life insurance





36,263





36,033





35,806





35,578





20,450

Other assets





4,921





5,606





5,171





5,355





6,501

Total assets



$

2,517,840



$

2,154,360



$

1,897,489



$

1,739,873



$

1,721,757

































LIABILITIES































Noninterest-bearing deposits



$

618,054



$

546,164



$

462,909



$

460,679



$

449,185

Interest-bearing deposits





1,356,777





1,199,756





1,016,980





877,112





900,713

Total deposits





1,974,831





1,745,920





1,479,889





1,337,791





1,349,898

Federal Home Loan Bank advances





200,000





80,000





110,000





100,000





80,000

Other borrowings





474





479





483





491





3,060

Operating lease liability





10,648





11,048





10,910





11,342





11,769

Accrued interest payable





202





206





222





310





549

Other liabilities





67,431





61,332





51,154





52,843





47,060

Total liabilities



$

2,253,586



$

1,898,985



$

1,652,658



$

1,502,777



$

1,492,336

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Preferred stock





















Common stock





256





257





257





257





257

Additional paid-in capital





52,924





55,977





55,674





55,098





54,524

Retained earnings





210,910





199,102





188,705





181,576





174,518

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





164





39





195





165





122

Total shareholders' equity





264,254





255,375





244,831





237,096





229,421

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,517,840



$

2,154,360



$

1,897,489



$

1,739,873



$

1,721,757

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2021



2020



2020



2020



2021



2020

Interest and dividend income:











































Loans, including Fees



$

25,728



$

22,500



$

19,658



$

17,880



$

18,826



$

48,228



$

38,334

Other investment income





159





170





164





187





196





329





1,078

Federal funds sold





1





2





17





64





61





3





227

Total interest income





25,888





22,672





19,839





18,131





19,083





48,560





39,639













































Interest expense:











































Deposits





919





992





1,262





2,046





3,096





1,911





7,610

FHLB advances and other borrowings





144





146





149





146





144





290





276

Total interest expense





1,063





1,138





1,411





2,192





3,240





2,201





7,886













































Net interest income





24,825





21,534





18,428





15,939





15,843





46,359





31,753













































Provision for loan losses





2,205





1,599





956





1,450





1,061





3,804





1,061













































Net interest income after provision for loan losses





22,620





19,935





17,472





14,489





14,782





42,555





30,692













































Noninterest income:











































Service charges on deposit accounts





411





373





350





309





277





784





653

Other service charges, commissions and fees





3,877





3,398





3,223





2,076





990





7,275





3,245

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans





























2,529

Mortgage servicing income, net





(957)





166





(82)





235





783





(791)





1,155

Gain on sale of SBA loans





2,845





1,854





1,625





2,265





1,276





4,699





2,577

SBA servicing income, net





1,905





2,133





724





2,931





1,959





4,038





2,475

Other income





513





262





298





148





215





775





475

Total noninterest income





8,594





8,186





6,138





7,964





5,500





16,780





13,109













































Noninterest expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits





6,915





6,699





6,822





6,416





5,749





13,614





12,262

Occupancy





1,252





1,275





1,293





1,302





1,277





2,527





2,488

Data Processing





283





308





313





287





201





591





478

Advertising





117





145





138





127





140





262





301

Other expenses





3,526





2,281





2,511





2,018





2,357





5,807





4,344

Total noninterest expense





12,093





10,708





11,077





10,150





9,724





22,801





19,873













































Income before provision for income taxes





19,121





17,413





12,533





12,303





10,558





36,534





23,928

Provision for income taxes





4,728





4,432





3,079





2,918





2,819





9,160





6,373

Net income available to common shareholders



$

14,393



$

12,981



$

9,454



$

9,385



$

7,739



$

27,374



$

17,555

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES







Three Months Ended







June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020







Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



(Dollars in thousands)



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Earning Assets:



















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)



$

169,578



$

76



0.18

%

$

125,699



$

72



0.23

%

$

167,059



$

97



0.23

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

























40,000





57



0.57



Securities available for sale





17,080





84



1.97





18,164





100



2.23





18,410





103



2.25



Total investments





186,658





160



0.34





143,863





172



0.48





225,469





257



0.46



Construction and development





47,173





615



5.23





40,954





531



5.26





31,617





421



5.36



Commercial real estate





510,241





7,344



5.77





491,635





7,078



5.84





472,113





6,470



5.51



Commercial and industrial





146,408





2,558



7.01





152,433





1,920



5.11





111,629





2,076



7.48



Residential real estate





1,275,555





15,180



4.77





1,068,495





12,930



4.91





714,095





9,801



5.52



Consumer and other





179





31



69.46





174





41



95.56





1,275





58



18.30



Gross loans(2)





1,979,556





25,728



5.21





1,753,691





22,500



5.20





1,330,729





18,826



5.69



Total earning assets





2,166,214





25,888



4.79





1,897,554





22,672



4.85





1,556,198





19,083



4.93



Noninterest-earning assets





112,161















111,164















93,152













Total assets





2,278,375















2,008,718















1,649,350













Interest-bearing liabilities: 



















































NOW and savings deposits





107,072





53



0.20





92,312





47



0.21





64,081





40



0.26



Money market deposits





659,173





373



0.23





534,192





337



0.26





207,785





393



0.76



Time deposits





521,217





493



0.38





491,913





608



0.50





632,257





2,663



1.69



Total interest-bearing deposits





1,287,462





919



0.29





1,118,417





992



0.36





904,123





3,096



1.38



Borrowings





94,435





144



0.61





87,483





146



0.68





83,096





144



0.70



Total interest-bearing liabilities





1,381,897





1,063



0.31





1,205,900





1,138



0.38





987,219





3,240



1.32



Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing deposits





561,170















483,691















377,136













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities





78,822















72,534















61,449













Total noninterest-bearing liabilities





639,992















556,225















438,585













Shareholders' equity





256,486















246,593















223,546













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,278,375













$

2,008,718













$

1,649,350













Net interest income









$

24,825













$

21,534













$

15,843







Net interest spread















4.48















4.47















3.61



Net interest margin















4.60















4.60















4.09



________________________________________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES







Six Months Ended







June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020







Average



Interest and



Yield /



Average



Interest and



Yield /



(Dollars in thousands)



Balance



Fees



Rate



Balance



Fees



Rate



Earning Assets:



































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)



$

147,760



$

149



0.20

%

$

180,214



$

899



1.00

%

Securities purchased under agreements to resell















36,016





197



1.10



Securities available for sale





17,619





183



2.09





17,537





209



2.40



Total investments





165,379





332



0.40





233,767





1,305



1.12



Construction and development





44,081





1,147



5.25





29,425





817



5.58



Commercial real estate





500,989





14,422



5.81





474,464





13,991



5.93



Commercial and industrial





149,403





4,478



6.04





85,781





3,055



7.16



Residential real estate





1,172,597





28,109



4.83





716,282





20,371



5.72



Consumer and other





177





72



82.03





1,430





100



14.06



Gross loans(2)





1,867,247





48,228



5.21





1,307,382





38,334



5.90



Total earning assets





2,032,626





48,560



4.82





1,541,149





39,639



5.17



Noninterest-earning assets





111,665















93,323













Total assets





2,144,291















1,634,472













Interest-bearing liabilities:



































NOW and savings deposits





99,732





99



0.20





61,141





83



0.27



Money market deposits





597,028





711



0.24





198,524





1,062



1.08



Time deposits





506,646





1,101



0.44





679,145





6,465



1.91



Total interest-bearing deposits





1,203,406





1,911



0.32





938,810





7,610



1.63



Borrowings





90,978





290



0.64





79,486





276



0.70



Total interest-bearing liabilities





1,294,384





2,201



0.34





1,018,296





7,886



1.56



Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



































Noninterest-bearing deposits





522,645















338,112













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities





75,695















57,887













Total noninterest-bearing liabilities





598,340















395,999













Shareholders' equity





251,567















220,177













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,144,291













$

1,634,472













Net interest income









$

46,359













$

31,753







Net interest spread















4.48















3.61



Net interest margin















4.60















4.14



________________________________________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA







As of the Quarter Ended







June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



June 30, 2020













% of









% of









% of









% of









% of



(Dollars in thousands)



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Amount



Total



Construction and Development



$

58,668



2.8

%

$

52,202



2.8

%

$

45,653



2.8

%

$

38,607



2.6

%

$

42,847



3.1

%

Commercial Real Estate





475,658



22.7





473,281



25.3





477,419



29.2





447,596



30.6





429,019



31.3



Commercial and Industrial





134,076



6.4





166,915



8.9





137,239



8.4





146,880



10.0





141,540



10.3



Residential Real Estate





1,430,843



68.1





1,181,385



63.0





974,445



59.6





831,334



56.7





755,521



55.2



Consumer and other





169







169







183







505



0.1





967



0.1



Gross loans



$

2,099,414



100.0

%

$

1,873,952



100.0

%

$

1,634,939



100.0

%

$

1,464,922



100.0

%

$

1,369,894



100.0

%

Unearned income





(7,647)









(7,167)









(4,595)









(5,023)









(4,905)







Allowance for loan losses





(13,860)









(11,735)









(10,135)









(9,339)









(7,894)







Net loans



$

2,077,907







$

1,855,050







$

1,620,209







$

1,450,560







$

1,357,095







 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS







As of the Quarter Ended







June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



2020



2020



2020



Nonaccrual loans



$

6,623



$

9,071



$

10,203



$

9,730



$

10,335



Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing























Accruing troubled debt restructured loans





2,753





2,863





2,891





7,487





2,896



Total non-performing loans





9,376





11,934





13,094





17,217





13,231



Other real estate owned





4,656





3,844





3,844





282





423



Total non-performing assets



$

14,032



$

15,778



$

16,938



$

17,499



$

13,654





































Nonperforming loans to gross loans





0.45

%



0.64

%



0.80

%



1.18

%



0.97

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets





0.56





0.73





0.89





1.01





0.79



Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans





147.82





98.33





77.40





54.24





59.66



 

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES







As of and for the Three Months Ended



As of and for the Six Months Ended







June 30, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



September 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 



June 30, 



(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



2020



2020



2020



2021



2020



Balance, beginning of period



$

11,735



$

10,135



$

9,339



$

7,894



$

6,859



$

10,135



$

6,839



Net charge-offs/(recoveries):













































Construction and development































Commercial real estate





23





(3)





107





(3)





(3)





20





(5)



Commercial and industrial





60





4





51













64





(25)



Residential real estate































Consumer and other





(3)





(2)





2





8





29





(5)





36



Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)





80





(1)





160





5





26





79





6



Provision for loan losses





2,205





1,599





956





1,450





1,061





3,804





1,061



Balance, end of period



$

13,860



$

11,735



$

10,135



$

9,339



$

7,894



$

13,860



$

7,894



Total loans at end of period



$

2,099,414



$

1,873,952



$

1,634,939



$

1,464,922



$

1,369,894



$

2,099,414



$

1,369,894



Average loans(1)



$

1,979,556



$

1,753,691



$

1,522,150



$

1,407,670



$

1,330,729



$

1,867,247



$

1,278,784



Net charge-offs to average loans





0.02

%



0.00

%



0.04

%



0.00

%



0.01

%



0.01

%



0.00

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans





0.66





0.63





0.62





0.64





0.58





0.66





0.58



________________________________________

(1)   Excludes loans held for sale

 

