ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $14.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $7.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $27.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $17.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 2.53%, compared to 2.62% for the first quarter of 2021 and 1.89% for the second quarter of 2020.
- Annualized return on average equity was 22.51%, compared to 21.35% for the first quarter of 2021 and 13.92% for the second quarter of 2020.
- Efficiency ratio of 36.2%, compared to 36.0% for the first quarter of 2021 and 45.6% for the second quarter of 2020.
- Total assets increased by $363.5 million, or 16.9%, to $2.52 billion from the previous quarter.
- Total loans increased by $225.0 million, or 12.1%, to $2.09 billion from the previous quarter.
- Total deposits increased by $228.9 million, or 13.1%, to $1.97 billion from the previous quarter.
- Net interest margin was 4.60%, compared to 4.60% for the first quarter of 2021 and 4.09% for the second quarter of 2020.
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.4 million, or 10.9%, from $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $3.3 million and an increase in noninterest income of $408,000, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $606,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $1.4 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $296,000. Net income increased $6.7 million, or 86.0%, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $9.0 million and an increase in noninterest income of $3.1 million, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $1.1 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $2.4 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $1.9 million.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $25.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.2 million, or 14.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $225.9 million increase in average loan balances. We also recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.1 million recognized during the first quarter of 2021. As compared to the second quarter of 2020, interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $6.8 million, or 35.7%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $648.8 million.
Interest expense totaled $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, a slight decrease of $75,000, or 6.6%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a three basis points decrease in the cost of average money market deposits and a 12 basis points decrease in the cost of average time deposits. As compared to the second quarter of 2020, interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $2.2 million, or 67.2%, primarily due to a 109 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $111.0 million decrease in higher cost average time deposits.
The net interest margin for the second and first quarter of 2021 was 4.60%. The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 7 basis points to 0.31% compared with the previous quarter, while the yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 6 basis points to 4.79% from 4.85% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $268.7 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $225.9 million and a $43.9 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $176.0 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $169.0 million and average borrowings increased by $7.0 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a 14 basis point impact on the yield on average loans and a 16 basis points impact on the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021.
As compared to the same period in 2020, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 51 basis points to 4.60% from 4.09%, primarily due to a 101 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $1.38 billion and a decrease of 14 basis points in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $2.17 billion. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $610.0 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $648.8 million increase in average loans, offset by a $40.0 million decrease in average securities purchased under agreements to resell. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $394.7 million from the second quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $383.3 million and an increase in average borrowings of $11.3 million.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.6 million, an increase of $408,000, or 5.0%, from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by decreases in mortgage and SBA servicing income. During the second quarter of 2021, we recorded a $624,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset and a $603,000 fair value impairment charge on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had no impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.
Compared to the same period in 2020, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $3.1 million, or 56.3%, primarily due to the increase in mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage servicing income. Mortgage loan originations totaled $326.5 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $48.9 million during the second quarter of 2020. There were no mortgage loan sales during the second quarter of 2021 or 2020.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $12.1 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 12.9%, from $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and expenses related to other real estate owned. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2021 increased by $2.4 million, or 24.4%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, loan related expenses and other real estate owned related expenses.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 36.2% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 36.0% and 45.6% for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 36.1% compared with 44.3% for the same period in 2020.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 24.7%, compared to 25.5% for the first quarter of 2021 and 26.7% for the second quarter of 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $2.52 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $363.5 million, or 16.9%, from $2.15 billion at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $796.1 million, or 46.2%, from $1.72 billion at June 30, 2020. The $363.5 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $225.0 million and cash and due from banks of $139.5 million, partially offset by a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for loan losses. The $796.1 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases in loans of $726.8 million, cash and due from banks of $101.0 million and bank owned life insurance of $15.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in the mortgage servicing asset of $6.5 million and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $6.0 million.
Loans
Loans held for investment were $2.09 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $225.0 million, or 12.1%, compared to $1.87 billion at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $726.8 million, or 53.2%, compared to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in loans held for investment at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $249.5 million increase in residential mortgages, a $6.5 million increase in construction and development loans and a $2.4 million increase in commercial real estate loans, offset by a $32.8 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $93.1 million as of June 30, 2021. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 or June 30, 2020.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.97 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $228.9 million, or 13.1%, compared to total deposits of $1.75 billion at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $624.9 million, or 46.3%, compared to total deposits of $1.35 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in total deposits at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to the $71.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, $131.5 million increase in money market accounts, $9.5 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, and a $11.6 million increase in time deposits. The increase in money market accounts was primarily due to the increase of $119.6 million in brokered money market balances during the quarter.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $618.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $546.2 million at March 31, 2021 and $449.2 million at June 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 31.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 31.3% at March 31, 2021 and 33.3% at June 30, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.36 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2021 and $900.7 million at June 30, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 68.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 68.7% at March 31, 2021 and 66.7% at June 30, 2020.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.2 million during the second quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.02%, compared to 0.00% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020. We continue to include qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses calculation in light of the continued economic uncertainties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, partially resulting in the increased provision expense recorded during the second quarter of 2021 along with the growth in our loan portfolio. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.
Nonperforming assets totaled $14.0 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.8 million from $15.8 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, and a slight increase of $378,000 from $13.7 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in nonaccrual loans, partially offset by an $812,000 increase in other real estate owned.
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.66% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.63% at March 31, 2021 and 0.58% at June 30, 2020. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $93.1 million as of June 30, 2021, $125.6 million as of March 31, 2021 and $96.1 million as of June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.69% at June 30, 2021, 0.67% at March 31, 2021 and 0.62% at June 30, 2020. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 147.82% at June 30, 2021, compared to 98.33% and 59.66% at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
COVID-19
As of June 30, 2021, we had six non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $15.3 million that were under approved payment deferrals. This is a decline from the active payment deferrals as of March 31, 2021 that were granted to nine non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding balances totaling $26.5 million. As of June 30, 2021, we had seven SBA loans with outstanding gross loan balances totaling $13.3 million ($3.3 million unguaranteed book balance) that were under approved payment deferrals. As of July 20, 2021, the SBA had granted forgiveness on (1) PPP loans totaling $71.8 million, or 74.1% of PPP loans funded from the first round of PPP funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and (2) PPP loans totaling $3.9 million, or 6.3% of PPP loans funded under the Economic Aid Act.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods of by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in tax laws; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
25,888
$
22,672
$
19,839
$
18,131
$
19,083
$
48,560
$
39,639
Interest expense
1,063
1,138
1,411
2,192
3,240
2,201
7,886
Net interest income
24,825
21,534
18,428
15,939
15,843
46,359
31,753
Provision for loan losses
2,205
1,599
956
1,450
1,061
3,804
1,061
Noninterest income
8,594
8,186
6,138
7,964
5,500
16,780
13,109
Noninterest expense
12,093
10,708
11,077
10,150
9,724
22,801
19,873
Income tax expense
4,728
4,432
3,079
2,918
2,819
9,160
6,373
Net income
14,393
12,981
9,454
9,385
7,739
27,374
17,555
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.56
$
0.51
$
0.37
$
0.37
$
0.30
$
1.07
$
0.69
Diluted income per share
$
0.56
$
0.50
$
0.37
$
0.36
$
0.30
$
1.06
$
0.68
Dividends per share
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.11
$
0.20
$
0.22
Book value per share (at period end)
$
10.33
$
9.95
$
9.54
$
9.23
$
8.94
$
10.33
$
8.94
Shares of common stock outstanding
25,578,668
25,674,573
25,674,573
25,674,067
25,674,067
25,578,668
25,674,067
Weighted average diluted shares
25,833,328
25,881,827
25,870,885
25,858,741
25,717,339
25,840,530
25,731,714
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
2.53
%
2.62
%
2.14
%
2.20
%
1.89
%
2.57
%
2.16
%
Return on average equity
22.51
21.35
15.78
16.22
13.92
21.94
16.03
Dividend payout ratio
17.95
19.91
24.60
24.78
36.53
18.88
32.21
Yield on total loans
5.21
5.20
5.14
5.05
5.69
5.21
5.90
Yield on average earning assets
4.79
4.85
4.80
4.51
4.93
4.82
5.17
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
0.31
0.38
0.56
0.91
1.32
0.34
1.56
Cost of deposits
0.29
0.36
0.55
0.94
1.38
0.32
1.63
Net interest margin
4.60
4.60
4.46
3.97
4.09
4.60
4.14
Efficiency ratio(1)
36.19
36.03
45.09
42.46
45.56
36.11
44.30
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.04
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
0.67
0.84
1.03
1.19
1.00
0.67
1.00
ALL to nonperforming loans
147.82
98.33
77.40
54.24
59.66
147.82
59.66
ALL to loans held for investment
0.66
0.63
0.62
0.64
0.58
0.66
0.58
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
106.31
%
107.33
%
110.48
%
109.50
%
101.48
%
106.31
%
101.48
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
31.30
31.28
31.28
34.44
33.28
31.30
33.28
Common equity to assets
10.50
11.85
12.90
13.63
13.32
10.50
13.32
Leverage ratio
11.14
12.23
13.44
13.44
13.44
11.14
13.44
Common equity tier 1 ratio
17.71
18.97
20.00
21.09
21.75
17.71
21.75
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
17.71
18.97
20.00
21.09
21.75
17.71
21.75
Total risk-based capital ratio
18.68
19.88
20.86
21.96
22.53
18.68
22.53
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
746,660
$
856,432
$
961,670
$
1,063,500
$
1,136,824
$
746,660
$
1,136,824
Mortgage loan production
326,507
263,698
194,951
120,337
48,850
590,205
168,926
Mortgage loan sales
—
—
—
—
—
—
92,737
SBA loans serviced for others
549,238
521,182
507,442
500,047
476,629
549,238
476,629
SBA loan production
67,376
80,466
34,631
52,742
114,899
147,842
158,435
SBA loan sales
34,158
22,399
25,505
37,923
35,247
56,557
65,205
________________________________________
(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
309,289
$
169,775
$
140,744
$
109,263
$
208,325
Federal funds sold
4,644
4,444
9,944
17,268
7,444
Cash and cash equivalents
313,933
174,219
150,688
126,531
215,769
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
—
—
—
40,000
40,000
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
16,722
18,739
18,117
18,204
18,415
Loans
2,091,767
1,866,785
1,630,344
1,459,899
1,364,989
Allowance for loan losses
(13,860)
(11,735)
(10,135)
(9,339)
(7,894)
Loans less allowance for loan losses
2,077,907
1,855,050
1,620,209
1,450,560
1,357,095
Loans held for sale
—
—
—
—
—
Accrued interest receivable
10,668
10,515
10,671
7,999
8,270
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
8,451
3,951
6,147
5,723
4,873
Premises and equipment, net
13,557
13,663
13,854
14,083
14,231
Operating lease right-of-use asset
10,078
10,483
10,348
10,786
11,220
Foreclosed real estate, net
4,656
3,844
3,844
282
423
SBA servicing asset, net
11,155
10,535
9,643
10,173
8,446
Mortgage servicing asset, net
9,529
11,722
12,991
14,599
16,064
Bank owned life insurance
36,263
36,033
35,806
35,578
20,450
Other assets
4,921
5,606
5,171
5,355
6,501
Total assets
$
2,517,840
$
2,154,360
$
1,897,489
$
1,739,873
$
1,721,757
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
618,054
$
546,164
$
462,909
$
460,679
$
449,185
Interest-bearing deposits
1,356,777
1,199,756
1,016,980
877,112
900,713
Total deposits
1,974,831
1,745,920
1,479,889
1,337,791
1,349,898
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
200,000
80,000
110,000
100,000
80,000
Other borrowings
474
479
483
491
3,060
Operating lease liability
10,648
11,048
10,910
11,342
11,769
Accrued interest payable
202
206
222
310
549
Other liabilities
67,431
61,332
51,154
52,843
47,060
Total liabilities
$
2,253,586
$
1,898,985
$
1,652,658
$
1,502,777
$
1,492,336
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
256
257
257
257
257
Additional paid-in capital
52,924
55,977
55,674
55,098
54,524
Retained earnings
210,910
199,102
188,705
181,576
174,518
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
164
39
195
165
122
Total shareholders' equity
264,254
255,375
244,831
237,096
229,421
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,517,840
$
2,154,360
$
1,897,489
$
1,739,873
$
1,721,757
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including Fees
$
25,728
$
22,500
$
19,658
$
17,880
$
18,826
$
48,228
$
38,334
Other investment income
159
170
164
187
196
329
1,078
Federal funds sold
1
2
17
64
61
3
227
Total interest income
25,888
22,672
19,839
18,131
19,083
48,560
39,639
Interest expense:
Deposits
919
992
1,262
2,046
3,096
1,911
7,610
FHLB advances and other borrowings
144
146
149
146
144
290
276
Total interest expense
1,063
1,138
1,411
2,192
3,240
2,201
7,886
Net interest income
24,825
21,534
18,428
15,939
15,843
46,359
31,753
Provision for loan losses
2,205
1,599
956
1,450
1,061
3,804
1,061
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
22,620
19,935
17,472
14,489
14,782
42,555
30,692
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
411
373
350
309
277
784
653
Other service charges, commissions and fees
3,877
3,398
3,223
2,076
990
7,275
3,245
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
—
—
—
—
—
—
2,529
Mortgage servicing income, net
(957)
166
(82)
235
783
(791)
1,155
Gain on sale of SBA loans
2,845
1,854
1,625
2,265
1,276
4,699
2,577
SBA servicing income, net
1,905
2,133
724
2,931
1,959
4,038
2,475
Other income
513
262
298
148
215
775
475
Total noninterest income
8,594
8,186
6,138
7,964
5,500
16,780
13,109
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,915
6,699
6,822
6,416
5,749
13,614
12,262
Occupancy
1,252
1,275
1,293
1,302
1,277
2,527
2,488
Data Processing
283
308
313
287
201
591
478
Advertising
117
145
138
127
140
262
301
Other expenses
3,526
2,281
2,511
2,018
2,357
5,807
4,344
Total noninterest expense
12,093
10,708
11,077
10,150
9,724
22,801
19,873
Income before provision for income taxes
19,121
17,413
12,533
12,303
10,558
36,534
23,928
Provision for income taxes
4,728
4,432
3,079
2,918
2,819
9,160
6,373
Net income available to common shareholders
$
14,393
$
12,981
$
9,454
$
9,385
$
7,739
$
27,374
$
17,555
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
169,578
$
76
0.18
%
$
125,699
$
72
0.23
%
$
167,059
$
97
0.23
%
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
—
—
—
—
—
—
40,000
57
0.57
Securities available for sale
17,080
84
1.97
18,164
100
2.23
18,410
103
2.25
Total investments
186,658
160
0.34
143,863
172
0.48
225,469
257
0.46
Construction and development
47,173
615
5.23
40,954
531
5.26
31,617
421
5.36
Commercial real estate
510,241
7,344
5.77
491,635
7,078
5.84
472,113
6,470
5.51
Commercial and industrial
146,408
2,558
7.01
152,433
1,920
5.11
111,629
2,076
7.48
Residential real estate
1,275,555
15,180
4.77
1,068,495
12,930
4.91
714,095
9,801
5.52
Consumer and other
179
31
69.46
174
41
95.56
1,275
58
18.30
Gross loans(2)
1,979,556
25,728
5.21
1,753,691
22,500
5.20
1,330,729
18,826
5.69
Total earning assets
2,166,214
25,888
4.79
1,897,554
22,672
4.85
1,556,198
19,083
4.93
Noninterest-earning assets
112,161
111,164
93,152
Total assets
2,278,375
2,008,718
1,649,350
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
107,072
53
0.20
92,312
47
0.21
64,081
40
0.26
Money market deposits
659,173
373
0.23
534,192
337
0.26
207,785
393
0.76
Time deposits
521,217
493
0.38
491,913
608
0.50
632,257
2,663
1.69
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,287,462
919
0.29
1,118,417
992
0.36
904,123
3,096
1.38
Borrowings
94,435
144
0.61
87,483
146
0.68
83,096
144
0.70
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,381,897
1,063
0.31
1,205,900
1,138
0.38
987,219
3,240
1.32
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
561,170
483,691
377,136
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
78,822
72,534
61,449
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
639,992
556,225
438,585
Shareholders' equity
256,486
246,593
223,546
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,278,375
$
2,008,718
$
1,649,350
Net interest income
$
24,825
$
21,534
$
15,843
Net interest spread
4.48
4.47
3.61
Net interest margin
4.60
4.60
4.09
________________________________________
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
147,760
$
149
0.20
%
$
180,214
$
899
1.00
%
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
—
—
—
36,016
197
1.10
Securities available for sale
17,619
183
2.09
17,537
209
2.40
Total investments
165,379
332
0.40
233,767
1,305
1.12
Construction and development
44,081
1,147
5.25
29,425
817
5.58
Commercial real estate
500,989
14,422
5.81
474,464
13,991
5.93
Commercial and industrial
149,403
4,478
6.04
85,781
3,055
7.16
Residential real estate
1,172,597
28,109
4.83
716,282
20,371
5.72
Consumer and other
177
72
82.03
1,430
100
14.06
Gross loans(2)
1,867,247
48,228
5.21
1,307,382
38,334
5.90
Total earning assets
2,032,626
48,560
4.82
1,541,149
39,639
5.17
Noninterest-earning assets
111,665
93,323
Total assets
2,144,291
1,634,472
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
99,732
99
0.20
61,141
83
0.27
Money market deposits
597,028
711
0.24
198,524
1,062
1.08
Time deposits
506,646
1,101
0.44
679,145
6,465
1.91
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,203,406
1,911
0.32
938,810
7,610
1.63
Borrowings
90,978
290
0.64
79,486
276
0.70
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,294,384
2,201
0.34
1,018,296
7,886
1.56
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
522,645
338,112
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
75,695
57,887
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
598,340
395,999
Shareholders' equity
251,567
220,177
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,144,291
$
1,634,472
Net interest income
$
46,359
$
31,753
Net interest spread
4.48
3.61
Net interest margin
4.60
4.14
________________________________________
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
LOAN DATA
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and Development
$
58,668
2.8
%
$
52,202
2.8
%
$
45,653
2.8
%
$
38,607
2.6
%
$
42,847
3.1
%
Commercial Real Estate
475,658
22.7
473,281
25.3
477,419
29.2
447,596
30.6
429,019
31.3
Commercial and Industrial
134,076
6.4
166,915
8.9
137,239
8.4
146,880
10.0
141,540
10.3
Residential Real Estate
1,430,843
68.1
1,181,385
63.0
974,445
59.6
831,334
56.7
755,521
55.2
Consumer and other
169
—
169
—
183
—
505
0.1
967
0.1
Gross loans
$
2,099,414
100.0
%
$
1,873,952
100.0
%
$
1,634,939
100.0
%
$
1,464,922
100.0
%
$
1,369,894
100.0
%
Unearned income
(7,647)
(7,167)
(4,595)
(5,023)
(4,905)
Allowance for loan losses
(13,860)
(11,735)
(10,135)
(9,339)
(7,894)
Net loans
$
2,077,907
$
1,855,050
$
1,620,209
$
1,450,560
$
1,357,095
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Nonaccrual loans
$
6,623
$
9,071
$
10,203
$
9,730
$
10,335
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
—
—
—
—
—
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
2,753
2,863
2,891
7,487
2,896
Total non-performing loans
9,376
11,934
13,094
17,217
13,231
Other real estate owned
4,656
3,844
3,844
282
423
Total non-performing assets
$
14,032
$
15,778
$
16,938
$
17,499
$
13,654
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.45
%
0.64
%
0.80
%
1.18
%
0.97
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.56
0.73
0.89
1.01
0.79
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
147.82
98.33
77.40
54.24
59.66
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
Balance, beginning of period
$
11,735
$
10,135
$
9,339
$
7,894
$
6,859
$
10,135
$
6,839
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
23
(3)
107
(3)
(3)
20
(5)
Commercial and industrial
60
4
51
—
—
64
(25)
Residential real estate
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer and other
(3)
(2)
2
8
29
(5)
36
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
80
(1)
160
5
26
79
6
Provision for loan losses
2,205
1,599
956
1,450
1,061
3,804
1,061
Balance, end of period
$
13,860
$
11,735
$
10,135
$
9,339
$
7,894
$
13,860
$
7,894
Total loans at end of period
$
2,099,414
$
1,873,952
$
1,634,939
$
1,464,922
$
1,369,894
$
2,099,414
$
1,369,894
Average loans(1)
$
1,979,556
$
1,753,691
$
1,522,150
$
1,407,670
$
1,330,729
$
1,867,247
$
1,278,784
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.04
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.66
0.63
0.62
0.64
0.58
0.66
0.58
________________________________________
(1) Excludes loans held for sale
