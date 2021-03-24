DALLAS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced it has been awarded a contract to provide paratransit services by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) beginning April 11, 2021.
Under terms of the five-year contract, MV will provide safe and reliable paratransit services within the METROLift system, the city's curb-to-curb shared-ride service for people with disabilities and those who cannot board or ride other types of Metro transit services. MV will be responsible for the minivan component of the METROLift service, including operations, maintenance and customer service. As part of MV's start-up efforts, the company is rolling out a broad hiring program that includes recruiting drivers from the incumbent provider in addition to its rigorous safety and training programs.
"We look forward to our partnership with Houston Metro and appreciate the confidence its leaders and board have placed in MV," said Tom Egan, MV CEO. "We are committed to helping advance their goal of providing universal accessibility for the Houston community and will leverage our extensive paratransit expertise to continuously improve safety, reliability and the rider experience."
MV is the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting services ﬁrm in North America and a leader in providing the specialized on-demand ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly. With this latest contract award, Dallas-based MV further expands its Texas-based passenger operations to include Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Justin and San Antonio.
About MV Transportation, Inc.
MV is the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting services ﬁrm in North America and a leader in providing the specialized on-demand ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly. We provide paratransit, fixed-route, public and private shuttle, and student transportation services, partnering with over 200 city and county government transit agencies, school districts, universities, airports and corporations. Founded in 1975, MV provides freedom for over 110 million passengers each year across 28 states and Canada with a team of more than 20,000 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit http://www.mvtransit.com.
