NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:  MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.10 per share of common stock.  The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential whole loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.

Investor Contact:

MFA Investor Relations



212-207-6488



www.mfafinancial.com

