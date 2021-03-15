NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM EDT... Winds are diminishing across the region and will continue to do so this evening, decreasing the threat of rapid fire spread. Therefore the Red Flag Warning is cancelled. While winds are diminishing, relative humidity values remain very low. Continue to exercise normal caution with potential ignition sources for fires.