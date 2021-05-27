GRATZ, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MI Windows and Doors, a manufacturer of vinyl, aluminum, and fiberglass windows and doors, recently broke ground on a 90,000-square-foot addition to its manufacturing facility in Gratz, PA. The project will create nearly 100 new jobs and is scheduled to be completed early next year.
The expanded facility will feature two additional vinyl window production lines, a new automated glass room, and a training center. It will also include a number of enhanced safety features, such as separate parking areas for team members and trucks as well as dedicated pedestrian and forklift lanes inside the facility.
"The building industry is growing and we're excited to be part of that growth," said MI CEO Matt DeSoto. "This project creates a better environment for our team while increasing our production capabilities so we can continue providing our customers with the windows, doors, and value-added services they need."
The $27-million expansion project coincides with a recent increase in MI's starting rate for all manufacturing team members across the country. It's all part of MI's continued investment in its team, its facilities, and the communities where it operates.
MI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands offer stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit http://www.miwindows.com.
