MIAMI, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) will once again have an expanded presence at the world's largest commercial real estate event, MIPIM, from March 15-18 in Cannes, France. MIAMI's major presence at this elite event creates global business opportunities for members and enhances South Florida's global exposure.
MIAMI will again have its own expanded exhibit space (stand P-1 .J62) in addition to sponsoring the National Association of Realtors (NAR) USA pavilion.
"The MIAMI Realtors Showcase features South Florida as one of the world's top destinations for business and investment," MIAMI Chairman of the Board Fernando Arencibia Jr. said. "Participating in the world's No. 1 property event attracts investment that will generate real estate activity for our MIAMI members and result in economic expansion for years to come."
This will be MIAMI's 9th year exhibiting and presenting at MIPIM, which will have 17,000 investors, CEOs, chairmen and political leaders from 100 countries participating. MIAMI, which also features Broward, Jupiter, and Martin counties, will continue to enhance Miami's position as a premier global city, work to attract more commercial and residential investment for South Florida and emphasize the advantages of doing business with MIAMI members.
Bringing Miami 305 Moments to France and the World
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) will be joining us for the first time at MIPIM as we work together to create unprecedented excitement for our booth and our market. Acclaimed pop artist Glenn Matthews will be painting three Miami murals live in the booth.
To increase more exposure and bring the MIAMI lifestyle to MIPIM, MIAMI will serve freshly brewed cafecitos at exactly 3:05 p.m. each day. Miami mojitos and cosmos, giveaways and more will bring more investors, CEOs, and political leaders to the MIAMI booth.
Once again, MIAMI will host a MIAMI VIP reception for our distinguished FIABCI partners at MIPIM that will bring many foreign delegates to our booth.
MIAMI Once Again Sponsoring the NAR USA Pavilion at MIPIM
MIAMI is one of 10 U.S. Realtor associations that will be showcasing their states and/or regions and gaining unrivaled access to the greatest number of development projects and sources of capital over four intensive days at MIPIM.
The associations are: MIAMI REALTORS®, Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS®, Florida REALTORS®, Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, Illinois REALTORS®, Missouri REALTORS®, New Jersey REALTORS®, NC REALTORS® , RI REALTORS®, and Tennessee REALTORS®.
Four MIAMI leaders, five MIAMI executives and a GMCVB executive will represent South Florida at the MIAMI MIPIM exhibit.
Participating MIAMI leaders are: 2022 MIAMI Chairman of the Board Fernando Arencibia Jr. of Arenci Properties Realty; 2022 MIAMI Commercial President Michael Hinton of APEX Capital Realty; 2022 MIAMI Residential President Enrique Teran of Avanti Way Realty; and 2023 MIAMI Commercial President Jennifer Forbes of Commercial TeamMates, Inc.
Participating executives are: MIAMI Chief Executive Officer Teresa King Kinney, MIAMI VP of Business Development & Global Liz Juffin, MIAMI Chief of Commercial Paul Cauchi, MIAMI Senior VP of Marketing & Design Jorge Llovet, MIAMI Senior VP of Government Affairs and Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez and GMCVB Director of Travel Industry Sales Joe Docal.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 102 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents nearly 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 225 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
