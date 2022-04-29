Raises Over $200K for Next Generation of Technologists
MIAMI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esteemed venture capitalist and philanthropist Robert Zangrillo held a Closing Party for Miami Tech Week on Saturday, April 23rd at his home. The tech event was hosted by Dragon Global, Mr. Zangrillo's Venture Capital firm, along with 137 Ventures and 305 Ventures. The Closing Party for Miami Tech Week brought together 1,000 of the top founders and venture capitalists from Miami, Austin, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, and New York.
The goal of the event was to demonstrate leadership in the Miami community by supporting the build of a Tech Campus at the Notre Dame d'Haiti Catholic Church in partnership with Magic City Innovation District and delivering more than 5,000 Empowerment Backpacks, including a Mentorship Program to 14 to 18-year-old teenagers in Miami.
There was over $200,000 raised for this initiative to educate and train the next generation of technologists. Donors included CEO of Dragon Global Bob Zangrillo, CEO of Sun Capital Partners Marc Leder, Space Entrepreneur Marc Bell, Co-Founder at Arc Institute Patrick Hsu, General Partner at Founders Fund Keith Rabois, Chairman and CEO of iHeart Media Bob Pittman, Angel Investor George Bousis, Attorney Bruce Weil, CEO of Genesis10 Harley Lippman, Co-Founder of Tune.FM Andrew Antar, Co-Founder at Scale AI Lucy Guo, and American filmmaker Michael Flanagan, amongst others.
"I believe it is critical to be an active leader in Miami and to ensure I can help mobilize the venture capital, technology, cryptocurrency, and real estate communities to give back by building a tech campus and distributing global empowerment backpacks and mentorship programs to the teenagers of Miami," said Bob Zangrillo.
The Zangrillo Family Foundation matched Marc Leder's $50,000 donation as the charity event ended up raising approximately $200,000 and 1 million JAMS Tokens were donated by Tune.FM.
