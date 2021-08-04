NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micha Lang, industry veteran with 25 years of marketing and business development experience, joins Open Art Source as Director of Business Development. He joins Open Art Source at a time of growth, spearheading development efforts and partnerships across art organizations, institutions, and artists.
In the mid 80s when Micha met his wife, artist Deborah Crowell, in New York City, he saw firsthand the challenges that artists face when trying to find the right studio and a gallery to represent them. The same challenges of finding representation, creative space to work, and a supportive community persist today.
In 2011 Micha started Mana Chicago, where he transformed an old manufacturing warehouse building into a beautiful creative environment with artist studios and exhibition space.
This growing community of over 100 artists enjoy weekly programming, residency opportunities, shared spaces for learning and collaboration, and open houses where the public can engage and meet the artists.
Micha writes, "I see Open Art Source as a natural next step to make the art world more accessible and transparent through new technology."
Open Art Source invites artists, collectors, gallerists, art lovers, and curators to join its Early Access VIP Program
Open Art Source is changing the way people buy and sell art. With provenance data and authentication tools on their phones, people will trade physical art as easily and confidently as they currently trade stocks, and the market will grow enormously. Be among the first to buy and sell artwork on the platform by registering for the Early Access VIP program.
The Open Art Source launch is fast approaching. Don't miss your opportunity to be part of the debut! Register at https://openartsource.io.
