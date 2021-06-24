CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acuity Eye Group's Michael J. Davis, MD, FASRS was honored to attend the annual American Medical Association (AMA) meeting as a Delegate for the American Society of Retina Specialists. Dr. Davis, along with other medical professionals in a variety of fields, discussed and established policy on medical, health, professional, and governance matters within the AMA.
The American Medical Association strives towards creating the best possible outcomes for patients and creating solutions to confront our country's greatest public health challenges. This event was held virtually from June 11th - June 16th.
Issues discussed this year included:
- Social media's role in medical misinformation, and actions social media companies can take to mitigate its spread.
- The ongoing suicide crisis in teens and young adults.
- Equitable distribution of care, ensuring access for minorities and other marginalized communities.
- A way forward on COVID-19 vaccinations, including a public health campaign to reach herd immunity while respecting personal bodily autonomy.
Delegates also modified an existing policy that calls on the AMA to support COVID-19 vaccination and information programs. According to the amended policy, the AMA will counter misinformation by providing the public with up-to-date, evidence-based information regarding COVID-19, as well as the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. The AMA will also work to educate physicians and other health care professionals on means to disseminate accurate information and methods to combat medical misinformation.
"I was proud to once again represent the American Society of Retina Specialists as a Delegate," Dr. Davis said. "It is my hope that my contributions lead to better outcomes for patients and strong, effective public health policy for the country."
