New Community Relations Director Focused on Supporting Avon Families & Strengthening Community Partnerships
AVON, Conn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over a decade, Avon, Conn.'s Michael Kolesar has loved working as a regional director for some of the industry's leading senior living providers, but he continually missed the daily one-on-one interaction with seniors and their families. The desire for deeper connections is now bringing him to River Ridge at Avon, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, as its new Director of Community Relations.
Before working in senior care, the Avon native spent 15 years in the hospitality industry, managing the likes of the historic Hotel Northampton in Northampton, Mass., and the luxurious Water's Edge Resort and Country Club in Westbrook, Conn.
"It's always nice to make hotel guests feel good and give them the best experience, but in working with people at this stage of their life, there's a much higher purpose," said Kolesar. "I'm especially excited to have the opportunity to make a positive impact in my hometown of Avon. River Ridge is such a beloved staple in this community and has been for over 24 years. I'm looking forward to making more people aware of the outstanding care and experiences we offer, and ensuring the older adults of our community are honored, respected and rewarded for the path they have paved for us."
"At Benchmark, we hire for heart and train for skill. Michael is all heart — he exudes so much passion for serving seniors and our company mission to transform lives through human connection," said Erin Domian, regional director of operations for Benchmark. "We are thrilled to have his expertise as part of our local staff of tenured leadership and care providers."
Conveniently located on Route 202, River Ridge offers personalized, needs-based support for older adults needing help with activities of daily living, such as bathing and dressing, as well as specialized support for individuals with all stages of dementia. The community offers Benchmark's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program, which features a carefully created secure living environment and unique opportunities for residents to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been specially educated in memory loss, communication and empathy.
River Ridge at Avon is also known for its customized programs that help residents connect to their passions and refined, resort-style amenities. Each day, residents enjoy activities that develop and deepen relationships with each other. New resident luncheons in the private dining room, parties in spacious living areas, Barre exercise classes in the fitness center, lively social hours in the bistro, pet therapy and live music on the outdoor patio and art classes in the recreation room are created around residents' interests.
About Benchmark Senior Living
Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 63 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over a hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 14 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.
