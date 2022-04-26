Local Leaders Heading Up Pharmacy Operations & IT Infrastructure
MURFREESBORO, Tenn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, today names Michael Multon director of pharmacy operations and John Grey director of information technology & infrastructure.
Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners said, "the key to rapid growth is scale supported by innovative technology infrastructure and clinical expertise. The addition of these positions is critical to TwelveStone Health Partners expansion plans."
Multon joins TwelveStone with 20+ years' experience including Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Vanderbilt JV/Walgreen's Infusion Services and Care Solutions, Inc. "I have a passion for patient care and believe the team base approach of TwelveStone showcases my leadership, management, and clinical skills, while allowing me to build strong relationships in the industry" says Michael Multon, director of pharmacy operations TwelveStone Health Partners.
John Grey's 25+ year experience includes Murfreesboro Medical Clinic and SurgiCenter, Tallahassee Community Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center. "I am excited to build on the incredible foundation at TwelveStone. At the core of every successful company is a solid infrastructure that can make the work seamless while sustaining growth," says John Grey, director of information technology & infrastructure, TwelveStone Health Partners.
Both positions will report to Cannon Loughry, chief operating officer, TwelveStone Health Partners who shared, "Given the growth TwelveStone is expecting over the next 5 years, we are pleased to fill these key director positions with two individuals that bring a depth of healthcare experience and a track record of innovative growth at multi-site organizations. The skills that John and Michael bring to TwelveStone will be critical to our continued success over the coming years and will help us to remain a leader in chronic care services."
About TwelveStone Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. This is the third evolution in the company's history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx were sold to Fred's, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners with the objective of continuing to pursue the highest professional, business and community goals set forth by its founders. For more information visit http://www.12stonehealth.com.
