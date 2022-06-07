Vick to Provide Mentorship for Levels Clients and Advocate for NIL Development Around the Country
LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Levels Sports Group, a premier athlete management firm that specializes in Name, Image, and Likeness, has announced a partnership with former NFL Pro-Bowl quarterback and 2001 first overall draft pick, Michael Vick. He joins as Partner and will serve as Head of Athlete Development. His responsibilities include mentoring the company's youthful roster of quarterbacks including: Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei, USC commits Malachi Nelson (Quarterback) and Makai Lemon (Wide Receiver), and Oregon football legend, wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas.
(Malachi Nelson is the No. 2 nationally ranked Quarterback and Makai Lemon is the No. 1 nationally ranked Athlete in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports national recruiting database)
This partnership brings together one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the history of football with some of the top young talent across the country. Vick will assist with the mental and physical development and preparation of select Levels talent while using his knowledge and experience to discuss how athletes can monetize themselves safely through the new NIL laws.
"I could not be more excited to partner with Levels and work with the talented athletes on their roster," said Vick. "As someone who has had success at the highest level of football, I am looking forward to mentoring guys like DJ, Malachi, and Makai and helping them get to wherever they want their football and professional careers to go."
NIL has forced student-athletes to grow up a lot faster. Student-athletes are having to face potentially life-changing decisions at a young age, which is where Vick will step in to provide guidance. Average endorsements that Division I college athletes have received in the past year have typically ranged from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, with the most marketable athletes reportedly making north of one million ($1M) dollars.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have Mike join Levels as a Partner" said Levels Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Justin J. Giangrande. "We have recently seen the limitless opportunities of NIL for young athletes in the college and high school athlete space. It was clear to me that Mike wanted to share his knowledge and experience with our talent as our goal is to help them navigate this ever changing space properly. Mike wants to ensure our athletes are making the best business decisions currently while simultaneously setting them up for long-term success. I am personally ecstatic to have Mike on this journey with us."
Vick played college football at Virginia Tech University, becoming Big East Rookie of the Year, Big East Offensive Player of the Year, Archie Griffin Award Winner, ESPY Award Winner, and was a 1999 Heisman Trophy finalist. Following his career with Virginia Tech, Vick went on to receive four Pro Bowl invites, three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Philadelphia Eagles, in addition to winning the Bert Bell Award and NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2010. As we reflect back on his career, taking into account his transformation of the quarterback position given his rushing abilities, Vick set the groundwork for athletes to expose their unique talent and paved the way to NIL.
For one of football's most electrifying players on the field, it is truly special to see him take this next step in his football journey to help amplify the next generation of athletes and define what it means for greatness to give back.
About Levels Sports Group
Levels Sports Group is the premier management firm for elite athletes, with a specialization in NIL. Levels provides brand development, content strategy, talent partnerships, public relations, and mindset development for some of the world's top athletes. Co-Founded by Justin J. Giangrande, Justin draws from over 20 years of in-depth experience in sourcing and negotiating talent marketing and brand partnerships. Most recently, he was a partner and Executive Vice President of VaynerSports, where he oversaw all marketing, public relations, and brand partnerships for their athletes globally. Key clients of the company include Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon legendary WR De'Anthony Thomas and 2023 USC Commits Malachi Nelson (5-star QB) and Makai Lemon (5-Star athlete). Levels meticulously assess their clients' personalities and align them with brand partners that are aligned to their organic interests. LevelsSportsGroup.com
