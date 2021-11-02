NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawline, a leading provider of online continuing legal education, is presenting a two-day event exploring gender in the legal field.
Summit speakers include Andrea S. Kramer of McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Brandon Cox of
Greenberg Traurig, LLP, James Dale, gay rights activist known for bringing Boy Scouts of America et al. v. Dale before the Supreme Court, Chinyere Ezie of the Center for Constitutional Rights, Joshua Block of the ACLU, Richard Saenz of Lamba Legal, Roberta Liebenberg of Fine Kaplan & Black, Gabriel Arkles of the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund, Megan Elizabeth Gray of Condé Nast, and many more.
The two-day virtual event will focus on both how to navigate the legal profession as a woman, LGBTQ+, or gender non-conforming attorney and how to create equitable policies for your employees. Sessions include Using Your Influence to Empower the Next Generation of Female Attorneys, Combating Gender Stereotypes and Reforming Law Firm Culture, the Importance of Gender Pronouns and Inclusive Language, and an Overview of Anti-Discrimination Laws and Major SCOTUS Cases.
Each of the sessions will offer attendees the opportunity to ask questions to the speakers during live Q&A and the ability to access the event on demand in their Lawline account.
"Creating a safe, inclusive, and equitable work culture for attorneys of all gender identities and expressions is not only a legal obligation but a moral imperative for today's law firms and legal organizations" said Eric Mathieu, Lawline's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program Manager at Lawline. "It's our hope that these events can aid attorneys of marginalized backgrounds in navigating the legal profession, while helping firm managers and partners address systemic and institutional shortcomings to ultimately create more gender inclusive workplaces."
This virtual summit is free for Lawline Unlimited members, and is the second of three Lawline events focused on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the legal profession. The first event, focusing on Lagging Diversity in the Legal Field, is now available On Demand. The next summit, Tackling Ableism in the Workplace, airs on Monday December 13, 2021.
About Lawline
Lawline is dedicated to helping lawyers take charge of their professional growth and provide them with the opportunity to live and breathe the reason they are an attorney.
With timely, relevant subject matter that covers a broad range of practice areas, Lawline's platform transforms traditional Continuing Legal Education (CLE) compliance into practical knowledge that accelerates a lawyer's ability to grow and serve.
Lawline is dedicated to promoting a culture of diversity and inclusion within the legal community, and is driven by the belief that diverse backgrounds provide unique perspectives, resulting in innovation and excellence. As an online CLE provider serving attorneys nationwide, this commitment serves our members by enhancing the quality of programming Lawline provides and delivering fresh ideas to lawyers who serve a diverse clientele.
