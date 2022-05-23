Michigan Fashion Week 10 year Anniversary, sponsored by Macy's. Come experience the interactive fashion event that features festive couture wear in the heart of pure Detroit. Hosted by VH1 Reality Star and Actress Karlie Redd, who will also be debuting her fashion line.
DETROIT, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greetings! Michigan Fashion Week (MFW) has built a premier stage for emerging and established designers to showcase Michigan and the Nation's emerging fashion and design talent. The 10th annual Michigan Fashion Week showcase will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Eastern Market in Detroit, MI., with events hosted during the week.
This year's theme is "It's a Jungle Out There!" We will celebrate the outdoors and culture by highlighting designers specializing in outdoor festive couture wear. We will have designers representing countries from all over the world. Our event will be hosted by VH1 Reality Star and Actress Karlie Redd, who will also be debuting her fashion line- Merci.
Recognizing the rapid changes in today's global economy, MFW provides a platform for those in the industry by providing an affordable way to promote their brand, business, and talent to a broader audience both locally and nationally. Through the production of events, workshops, and social gatherings, MFW assists designers and other industry participants in learning the business of fashion. Participants receive invaluable exposure and networking opportunities and align with experienced professionals and advocates of the garment industry.
Michigan Fashion Week sponsors include but are not limited to Macy's, Walmart, Taubman, The Dorsey Schools, and D Asian Media, to name a few.
Tickets, vendors, and a schedule of events can be found at http://www.MichiganFashionWeek.com. A percentage of the proceeds are donated to The Fashion Summit, a non-for-profit organization educating Detroit area students in the skill of sewing and fashion design.
WHEN: Main Showcase, Friday, June 10, from 3 pm to 9 pm
WHERE: The Eastern Market Detroit, Michigan
WHO: 700 + Fashion designers, fashion bloggers, stylists, make-up artists, photographers, fashion students, and fashion enthusiasts.
ABOUT US: Michigan Fashion Week, founded in 2012 by Loren Hicks, a Crain's Detroit 20 in their 20s award recipient, is a company designed to showcase and highlight Michigan's prestigious talent in the fields of fashion design, photography, art, and modeling, looking to present their businesses and skills professionally. Through the production of industry-related events and social gatherings, Michigan Fashion Week assists designers and other industry participants in learning the business of fashion.
Media Contact
Loren Hicks, Michigan Fashion Week, 1 2484953985, Loren@MichiganFashionWeek.com
Sylvia Jordan, Michigan Fashion Week, 2488675470, sejc70@comcast.net
SOURCE Michigan Fashion Week