ALBION, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caster Concepts Inc., (CasterConcepts.com) a leading global manufacturer of industrial wheels and casters, announced the appointment of Doug Backinger as vice president of sales.
"Doug has provided great leadership for the sales team during some very challenging times," said William Dobbins, president of Caster Concepts. While not a lifelong salesperson, his engineering background provides great value to the team and customers. I am thrilled that Doug has accepted this next level of challenge. I know this will be great for all our stakeholders."
Committed to fostering local talent, Caster Concepts first engaged Backinger, a native of Jackson, Mich., as a college intern in 2004 and then as a full-time member of its engineering team while completing both a bachelor's and master's in engineering and manufacturing. For the past 10 years, Backinger has led the Quality Department at Caster Concepts while leading ISO 9001 and AS 9100 certifications for Aerol, the company's latest acquisition. Since January 2020, Backinger served as the director of sales, shaping the company's marketing efforts to meet customer needs and expectations.
"I am excited to help Caster Concepts drive business growth for the next 10 years and beyond, Backinger said. "Being part of these accomplishments for almost two decades is amazing. I look forward to developing strategies that continue to leverage our team's competitive advantage in custom heavy duty and ergonomic casters for the aerospace and automotive industries."
Backinger's appointment is the second major management announcement from Caster Concepts this year. In July, the company promoted Andrew Dobbins from general manager to vice president of manufacturing for the company and its six associated businesses.
Both appointments mark a major turning point for the company founded more than 30 years ago. Today, Caster Concepts stands as one of the leaders in caster manufacturing for the automotive, aviation, aerospace, and material-handling industries.
"I have worked closely with Doug over the past eight years on the leadership team, and his well-deserved promotion positions the company for sustainability for the future," said Andrew Dobbins.
About Caster Concepts
Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial casters and wheels for virtually any application. Proudly built in America, these caster products range from medium-duty series to heavy-duty series to meet any application. Companies depend on the many ergonomic innovations of Caster Concepts to help them increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury. Caster Concepts also manufactures caster wheels to withstand impact, corrosion, temperature extremes and chemicals found in harsh industrial environments. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2008 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making them the premier choice for many industries. Visit CasterConcepts.com.
