DALLAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cien Inc., a fast-growing provider of AI-driven sales performance solutions, today announced the addition of Jim McGuire to its board of advisors.
Mr. McGuire is a seasoned sales executive, who has worked for some of the largest IT companies like IBM, HP & Microsoft. Most recently as Sr. Director of Azure Sales, helping to drive it from $0 in revenue to today's billion-dollar cloud juggernaut.
"We are excited to add Jim to Cien.ai's Advisory Board," said Rob Käll, CEO & Co-founder of Cien.ai. "Jim's Cloud & Data acumen was a perfect fit for Cien, as we make our data services available to IT organizations." Mr. McGuire added, "My customers have been seeking ways to mine and leverage their endless sea of data for decades. Cien.ai has unique capabilities in processing and understanding sales data."
McGuire's appointment comes at the introduction of a new set of APIs from Cien.ai which use Artificial Intelligence to help Go-To-Market leaders make better decisions and ensure their strategies are executed successfully. "CRM Data is notoriously hard to interpret and act on, due to low data quality and ever-shifting definitions," said Cien.ai's CTO Ben Strum.
The API, branded as Sales Intelligence as a Service, ingests dirty data and is CRM system agnostic, with single-click integrations, built for popular systems like Salesforce.com. The data can automatically be anonymized to address data security & privacy concerns. The cleaned up and enhanced data can then be imported back into the CRM system, integrated into a 3rd-party application, or made available for business intelligence analytics using common tools such as Tableau or Power BI. A popular option is to make the clean data available in a Cloud Data Warehouse (CDW) like Snowflake.com, which is natively supported.
The API provides over 500 data points and its users include software providers, consultancy organizations, and business intelligence departments. For more info, visit: http://www.cien.ai/API
About Cien.ai
Cien.ai is for tech sales leaders who want to improve Sales Performance accountability and progress. Our AI tools help you understand and improve rep, manager, and lead gen effectiveness, even for companies with imperfect CRM data.
