NORWICH, England, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MICROSS COMPONENTS LTD ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications, based at Norwich, U.K., and C-MAC ELECTROMAG BVBA, a leading specialised electronics manufacturer of high reliability solutions, based in Ronse, Belgium are pleased to announce a formal partnership, to offer a greater range of products and services to the U.K. Aerospace & Defence industry. The two companies will align their Sales & Marketing and Engineering resources, to offer combined technology solutions, ranging from bare die and wafers, through packaged components and assemblies, to full electronics module build, combined with Electrical and Environmental Test services. Both companies have their quality management systems accredited to ISO 9001 and AS 9100 (for the Aerospace Industry).
Commenting on the move, Ken Henderson, CEO of C-MAC, stated, "We recognise the valuable reputation and relationships that MICROSS has established with its customers, as a trusted supplier of high-reliability microelectronics components and services for the Aerospace & Defence and other market sectors, within both the U.K. and central Europe, as well as globally. At C-MAC, we are looking forward to contributing to the success of this partnership and to realising the growth objectives for our two companies."
Prof. Olav Noack, CEO of Zobel Values, the Family Office behind C-MAC, stated, "We are delighted at the news of the C-MAC-MICROSS partnership and we believe this will be profoundly beneficial to both companies."
Commenting on the move, Graham Jefferies, Managing Director of MICROSS European Operations, stated, "We are very pleased to be able to announce this partnership with C-MAC, who are well recognised as a market leading company in the provision of complex electronic assemblies for Hi-Rel applications in the Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, and other market sectors. Together, our combined product offering and capabilities are greatly expanded. Leveraging the synergy of our die sourcing, assembly capabilities and hybrid electronics design capabilities, we will be able to provide higher value, optimized integrated solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. We are looking forward to contributing to the success of this partnership and to realising the growth objectives, for our two companies."
Vincent Buffa, Chairman & CEO of Micross, stated, "Our partnership with C-MAC greatly expands Micross' product and service offering for the Aerospace, Defence and Hi-Rel markets we serve. Leveraging the synergy of our combined engineering resources, coupled with our die, packaging, assembly and test capabilities, Micross and C-MAC will provide unparalleled higher value, optimized and integrated microelectronic solutions. We are excited about all the opportunities that will be realized through this partnership, and the impact these will have in expanding both of our businesses."
About MICROSS:
Micross… The Most Complete Provider of Advanced Microelectronic Services and Component, Die & Wafer Solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.
For more information about Micross, please visit http://www.micross.com
About C-MAC:
C-MAC develops and manufactures best-in-class, electronics solutions for high reliability, demanding, customer applications. We satisfy our customers by delivering outstanding manufacturing service, performance & product quality. C-MAC has three manufacturing plants, in Belgium, Canada and the U.K. The Company has over 35 years of history and has more than 300 employees, in Europe and North America. C-MAC is majority-owned by a large European Industrial, Automation and Robotics Family group, of mid-size companies. For more information about C-MAC, please visit http://www.cmac.com
