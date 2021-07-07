MELVILLE, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications announced the expansion of its Hybrid and assembly business with the acquisition of assets of the microelectronics business from Ultra CEMS ("Ultra"), a leading provider of high reliability hybrid electronics engineered for the harshest environments.
As a manufacturer of trusted, field proven solutions, Ultra's single and multichip hybrids have reliably served a broad range of defense and civil aerospace, medical, energy and other high-end industrial applications for more than 30 years. Located in Portchester, England, Ultra's Microelectronics engineering and manufacturing operations specialize in miniaturization of power, high pin count FPGAs/processors, analog, digital and mixed signal ruggedized IC packaging solutions.
The Portchester facility and team greatly expands Micross' European operations and will serve as a Center of Excellence, with state-of-the art assembly equipment and capabilities for the design, manufacturing, and testing of Micross Products & Services, strategically enhancing Micross' leading position in supplying complex hi-rel packaged microelectronics.
Vincent Buffa, Chairman & CEO of Micross, stated, "The acquisition of the Ultra's microelectronics assets greatly expands Micross' offering and capabilities. Leveraging the synergy of our die business and assembly capability with the hybrid electronics capability of Ultra's Portchester facility, Micross will be able to provide higher value, optimized and integrated solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Additionally, this acquisition expands our business base in the European market with best-in-class packaged solutions, while reinforcing Micross' position as a leading supplier of high reliability packaged microelectronic solutions."
About Micross
Micross is a provider of mission-critical microelectronic component solutions for high-reliability markets. The company provides a wide range of high-reliability product and service solutions to customers, including Die & Wafer services, Component Modification Services, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Electrical & Environmental Testing and others. In business for more than 40 years, Micross offers extensive capabilities that have reliably served customers in the Aerospace & Defense, Space, Medical and Industrial markets. Micross provides the sourcing, packaging, assembly, engineering, testing and logistics expertise needed to support applications throughout their entire program life cycles.
