TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To better provide for its customers in Tampa and on the west coast of Florida, Mid Florida Material Handling is proud to announce its second location. Located at 4927 Hartford Street in Tampa, Florida, the new branch features two buildings consisting of 11,896 sq. ft. of storage, rack assembly and forklift repair space. In addition, the buildings sit on 1.77 acres of land which will be developed to store large quantities of used pallet rack.
Paul Sutherland, president of Mid Florida Material Handling, stated the following regarding the expansion, "We're excited to be growing into the Tampa area. With the rapid industrial growth in Lakeland and the I-4 corridor, as well as our existing customer base in Tampa, this was the perfect move for us. Our new branch will allow us to provide more competitive prices and lead times, while also expanding our forklift service radius.".
Key Facts:
- Stocking Location Of:
- Interlake Mecalux Pallet Rack
- Used Pallet Rack
- New and Used Forklifts
- Warehouse Equipment Such as Ladders, Pallet Jacks, Shelving and more
- "Turn-key" Services from Initial Design to Installation
- Offers full forklift dealership services - repair, parts, and rentals.
- Supports Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Lakeland, and the entire West Coast of Florida
Mid Florida Material Handling was founded in 2011 by Paul Sutherland (President) and Andrea Ahern (Vice President) to create a true "one-stop shop" for material handling equipment and warehouse design. With their headquarters located in Orlando, Florida, MFMH quickly became one of the largest material handling distributors in Florida. Since then, the company has recorded impressive growth through its customer-first mentality and material handling expertise. MFMH is an authorized Komastu forklift dealer, one of the largest stocking dealers of Interlake pallet rack in Florida, and even provides turn-key modular office and mezzanine design services throughout the United States.
Media Contact
Devin Ahern, Mid Florida Material Handling, 1 407-859-8750, devin@mfmh.net
SOURCE Mid Florida Material Handling