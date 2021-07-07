LINCOLN, Neb., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Equipment and AuctionTime.com recently beat the clock—and selling price expectations—to liquidate a package of machinery and trucks for a large contractor in the central United States. The customer had reached out to Midwest's Jake Swisher on June 7th, 2021 with a list of excavators, heavy trucks, and three-quarter-ton pickups to be auctioned off. There were two caveats: the customer's 50 assets were spread out across three states, and it all had to be sold within 24 days, by July 1st.
Swisher knew that an online auction would bring the best return for the customer given the short turnaround time. He had also witnessed several months' worth of record-breaking selling prices on AuctionTime.com. Midwest sold the customer's entire package on the platform's June 23rd and 30th sales.
The results on AuctionTime.com were strong. Midwest Equipment's auctions attracted bidders from four continents, bringing in $1.1 million in total sales.
"With help from AuctionTime, we are able to short-cycle equipment and achieve good prices," Swisher said. "The customer maintains their equipment very well, which has a big reflection in the price of their equipment. Also, we strive to ensure our listings are the best quality possible so our buyers know exactly what they are buying."
"Because of our sales cycle and weekly auctions, we were able to not only accommodate the customer's time frame, but also to exceed expectations with values," said Matt Sterup, manager, Machinery Trader Contractor Sales.
Below are some highlights from the sales for AuctionTime.com and Midwest Equipment.
Caterpillar 324EL
Sold Price: $60,600 (USD)
2008 Caterpillar 320DLRR
Sold Price: $55,000 (USD)
2012 Deere 290G LC
Sold Price: $54,000 (USD)
2011 Deere 200D LC
Sold Price: $53,100 (USD)
2011 Caterpillar 324DL
Sold Price: $50,800 (USD)
2007 Deere 350D LC
Sold Price: $38,200 (USD)
2009 Deere 270D LC
Sold Price: $38,200 (USD)
