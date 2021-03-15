LINCOLN, Neb., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: "MDWT"), today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Midwest's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Stakeholder Letter posted to the company's investor relations website at https://ir.midwestholding.com.
Midwest will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results today, Monday, March 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations page of the Midwest Holding Investor Relations website at https://ir.midwestholding.com.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Please register using the following link to receive conference call access details via email:
https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/6993/midwest-holding-inc-q42020/
WEBCAST DETAILS
Use this link to access the audience view of the webcast:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3031855/C66A671B64E3CDEB9083A1CBF9FF8408
A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com.
About Midwest Holding Inc.
Midwest Holding Inc. is a rapidly growing, technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors, who are actively seeking these financially attractive products. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form, capitalize and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.
