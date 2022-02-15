PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Josh D'Agostino joined Mighty as Vice President of Business Development in 2016 and was promoted to President in 2020. Today, he serves as President and CEO with responsibilities for sales, franchise operations, franchise development, IT, human resources, and office administration. He also oversees the Atlanta Company Operation and competitive acquisitions.
Before joining Mighty, Josh was Director of New Business Development for Genuine Parts Company/NAPA AUTO PARTS, a Fortune 250 company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. He focused on recruiting prospects for NAPA store ownership, competitive acquisitions, and managing a store ownership loan program guaranteed by Genuine Parts Company.
"Serving as Mighty's President & CEO was certainly beyond my expectations when I joined the company," said Josh. "We are seeing tremendous growth within our organization, and I'm honored and extremely fortunate to lead a team dedicated to providing the best support to our franchise partners."
A new addition to the Mighty team is Ashley Druica, who takes on the role of Vice President of marketing. Ashley has 14 years of marketing experience as a brand marketing leader. She has a background in traditional and digital marketing, including design, communications, public relations, print, video, social networking, and digital media. Earlier in her career, Ashley ran the marketing department for a non-profit established in 1891, working with the New York Yankees, UPS, Tiffany's, and the NY Times.
Before joining Mighty, she was on the executive leadership team in the financial technology industry for a national company specializing in furniture, automotive, jewelry, optical, and home improvement services.
Ken Voelker stated, "These organizational changes position Mighty for continued growth and success. Josh has had a tremendous impact on Mighty over the last six years, and his appointment as CEO recognizes past contributions and positions him to lead Mighty into the future. Ashley has quickly demonstrated outstanding marketing capabilities and leadership skills in building her team to enhance Mighty's market position. These positive changes to Mighty's leadership continue Mighty's evolution as an industry-leading distribution system."
About Mighty Distributing System of America
Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, Mighty supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, VS7® chemical products, lubricants, and shop supplies. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Mighty's unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.
Media Contact
Ashley Druica, Mighty Auto Parts, 770-409-7004, ashley.druica@mightyautoparts.com
SOURCE Mighty Auto Parts