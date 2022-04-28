We are pleased to announce the promotion of Tracy Buttera to Sr. Manager, Sales Development.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mike Hudgins, VP of Sales of Mighty Distributing System of America (MDSA), dba Mighty Auto Parts, announced a well-deserved promotion for our Sales Department.
For more than 15 years, Tracy has been in charge of the lead generation and marketing functions for Franchise Development. In addition to her help recruiting and onboarding 50+ franchises, she has made many contributions to Operations, Sales, Marketing, and is a go-to person for Executive team special projects.
In addition to managing Summit Club and National and Regional Account tracking, Tracy will be involved in NRA growth and development, creation of new sales tools and materials, incentives for the Mighty System, fleet sales growth, and the development of the VS7 Gen 2 and Car Appearance programs. She will also be focused on expanding and elevating Mighty's training programs to include Online (MightyU, Tech U, VS7® Certification), Sales School, Roadshows, as well as other in-person and virtual training.
"Tracy has been an integral part of franchise development and success for many years at the Mighty Home Office," said Mike. "We are very excited about Tracy's new role in the Sales Department and look forward to utilizing her talents to promote revenue growth and enhance the overall sales experience of the Mighty System."
About Mighty Distributing System of America
Mighty is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA and supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants and shop supplies. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Mighty's unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.
