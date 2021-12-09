CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mavent Analytics, formerly Maven Advisors, today announces that Mike Alaimo has joined the data analytics consulting firm as Partner and Talent Services Leader. At Mavent, Alaimo is responsible for building and nurturing the company's recruiting arm, including an expansive and diverse talent pool of analytics, data management and data science professionals.
"Our clients seek reliable data and reliable people – and now, we specialize in both," said Tony Lopykinski, Founder and Managing Partner, Mavent Analytics. "With Mike leading our Analytics Talent Services, we uniquely drive business transformation with analytics excellence across an organization's entire analytics journey."
Prior to joining Mavent Analytics, Alaimo operated his own talent solutions company and worked as a senior vice president of human resources and recruiting for an outsourced staffing company in the data and technology industries. Mike brings over 20 years of industry experience, including serving as past president and former board member of the Midwest Chapter of the TechServe Alliance, an association for the IT & engineering staffing and solutions industry. As a SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), Alaimo specializes in leading complex hiring initiatives that result in higher levels of efficiency, satisfaction and retention.
"Today's data and analytics recruiting landscape is hyper-competitive. I'm proud to have helped Mavent earn a reputation for finding clients the best candidate fit, with the least amount of effort to hire," says Mike Alaimo, Talent Services Leader, Mavent Analytics. "Our hiring model is distinguished by our expansive network of data and analytics professionals, deep candidate vetting and precise hiring process that reduces time and risk for clients."
In 2020, Mavent Analytics expanded its analytics strategy and delivery services to include talent recruiting due to increased client demand for Mavent's help filling team roles. Compared to other recruiting agencies, Mavent's talent consultants spend 6x more time vetting candidate skills and competencies, saving clients an estimated 60% of their time coordinating and interviewing candidates. On average, Mavent Analytics will identify "best fit" candidates in less than three interviews needed by the client.
Mavent Analytics is a data, analytics and talent consulting firm that transforms companies through analytics excellence. We bring people, process, data and technology together to create lasting business value for companies seeking greater insight, control and growth. For clients across industries, our deep analytics experience and expansive talent network deliver efficient, high-impact outcomes, with less risk, across the full continuum of their analytics journey. From strategy, delivery and project oversight, to talent planning and acquisition, we make analytics achievable for companies at any stage of data maturity. For more information, visit http://www.maventanalytics.com.
