MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world's leading kids' streaming platform has just arrived on the little robot loved by millions of children around the globe.
With the just-announced collaboration between Miko and A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC") (owner of Kidoodle.TV), families can explore Kidoodle.TV's ever-growing kids' content catalog on their Miko 3 robots. That includes kid favorites like "Booba," "Big B Statz Roblox," "SuperHeroKids," "Talking Tom Shorts" and "T-Rex Ranch" — plus dozens of other shows available ad-free on Miko 3.
The arrangement is a natural fit for the two innovative kids' tech companies, said Sneh Vaswani, Miko co-founder and CEO. By pairing Kidoodle.TV's Safe Streaming™ service with Miko's AI-powered interactions, kids can interact with content in a whole new way, he added.
"Kidoodle.TV and Miko share a passion for innovation and a commitment to providing a safe, interactive tech experience for kids," Vaswani said. "We're excited to bring Kidoodle.TV's content to the millions of children who love hanging out with their Miko 3."
"As a leading kids' streaming brand on platforms like Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Kidoodle.TV is embracing the next wave of kids' entertainment through its Miko partnership," said Daniel Riddell, Chief Technology Officer at APMC for Kidoodle.TV.
"We're very excited about immersive entertainment delivered through embedded devices like Miko," Riddell said. "With Miko, kids can engage with content while interacting with a robot that's fully age-appropriate."
Kidoodle.TV is the latest kids' content powerhouse to join the Miko platform. With a single Miko Max subscription, children get unlimited access to content from Kidoodle.TV, Da Vinci Kids, Lingokids, Cosmic Kids, Kidloland and more.
About Miko
Founded in 2015, Miko is an advanced consumer robotics innovation lab passionate about bringing the best of technology to young learners everywhere. Home to the world's leading educators, engineers, psychologists and content developers, Miko takes learning to a whole new level through state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, robotics and IoT. The company has a global mindset, 170 employees and offices in the innovation hubs of Silicon Valley and Mumbai.
About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®
Kidoodle.TV® is a family-focused Safe Streaming™ service committed to ensuring children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show available on Kidoodle.TV strictly vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is owned and operated by A Parent Media Co. Inc., a family-based company. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award – Best Elementary Products. Visit http://www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.
*Content availability varies by location.
