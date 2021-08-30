BROOKVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capitalizing on its success from holding Manufacturing Day ("MFG Day") activities virtually in 2020, Miller Fabrication Solutions will offer both onsite and virtual formats to uniquely mark the 2021 event this October as part of its own Manufacturing Month ("MFG Month").
Miller, a top metal fabrication partner for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), will hold free, onsite plant tours for the general public at its three locations in Brookville, Pennsylvania and Homer City, Pennsylvania on MFG Day, Oct. 1. Along with these tours, Miller will hold a job fair throughout the day at each location to introduce Miller's career, apprentice and training opportunities. Current open positions and related applications are accessible online at http://www.millerfabricationsolutions.com.
Then, through mid-October, the company will host live webinars depicting "The Lifecycle of a Weldment." This free, two-part series will give an insider look into the start-to-finish process flow of heavy-fabricated parts development. In both webinars, Miller experts, such as a certified weld inspector, quality inspector and foreman, will help navigate the intricacies of these processes and how they contribute to the production of high-quality, finished OEM parts for some of the biggest equipment manufacturing brands around the world.
"The webinars will illustrate the complexity of tackling a heavy fabrication project and will expose educators, students, prospective employees and our community – even OEMs – to an intriguing backstory they may have never seen or been fully involved with before," said Miller's President, Eric D. Miller. "This series is designed not only to be interesting and educational, but also to help attract future employees to the field by giving them a behind-the-scenes look at the many jobs available within the manufacturing sector. After watching the webinar series, viewers will better understand how the functions of a heavy fabricator work together."
Last year, Miller's MFG Day celebration included webinars with virtual plant tours and interviews with employees in its "Meet a Manufacturing Expert" series, which attracted a nationwide audience comprised largely of students. Post-event surveys revealed that 87% of online attendees were under age 18 and that the webinars fostered an interest in manufacturing careers. The company anticipates similar interest levels this year, particularly due to concerns surrounding the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Miller Fabrication Solutions Manufacturing Month 2021 Event Schedule
MFG Day – Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
In-person MFG Day tours will run every 30 minutes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT at each of the following Miller plant locations:
Sandy Lick, 111 2nd Street, Brookville, Pennsylvania
Maplevale, 225 Miller Drive, Brookville, Pennsylvania
Homer City, 57 Cooper Ave., Homer City, Pennsylvania
Those who are interested in attending the plant tours may register at https://www.millerfabricationsolutions.com/event/mfg-day-2021. Each tour location requires its own registration.
The Lifecycle of a Weldment, Part 1 – Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021
10 – 11 a.m. EDT
Registration is available online at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/6725801004850648078.
The Lifecycle of a Weldment, Part 2 – Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021
2 – 3 p.m. EDT
Registration is available online at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/3033316602849811469.
Miller Releases Annual Customer Survey Results Infographic
Miller Fabrication Solutions has released a downloadable infographic that announces results from its Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. This year, Miller saw a record number of survey responses from OEM customers in its key industries, including construction, material handling, transportation and industrial equipment.
The infographic highlights results of the February 2021 survey, including:
- 71% of customers reported being "very satisfied" – an 87.5% increase from the 2020 survey;
- More than 90% of respondents say Miller is "extremely responsive" or "very responsive" to their questions and concerns, representing a 46% increase over the previous year; and
- 90% of responses rated the total value Miller provides as "excellent" or "above average," up 46% from last year's survey.
"In a year where OEM supply chain resiliency was severely tested, we are pleased to receive confirmation that our customers are seeing strong, positive outcomes from their relationships with Miller," said Miller. "That said, we will never stop working on communicating, planning and scheduling more effectively to bring our customers creative solutions that address their greatest production challenges."
Miller said, for example, that the company already has implemented new processes in Q1 2021 to respond to customer requests for greater consistency in product quality, including randomized daily audits and ongoing comparisons of material certifications to the physical material after first operations on all first article parts.
The 2021 Miller Customer Satisfaction Survey Results infographic is available for download under the Resources section of http://www.millerfabricationsolutions.com.
About Miller Fabrication Solutions
Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project measures are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a consultation.
