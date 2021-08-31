LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketingProfs, a global leader in B2B marketing training and consulting, announced today that Milliken & Company has selected MarketingProfs PRO Enterprise training to develop and enhance the skills of its 140 global marketers.
With a firm commitment to sustainability, Milliken applies its materials science expertise to deliver tomorrow's breakthroughs today. Over the course of its 150-year history, the company has developed a portfolio of textile, flooring, specialty chemical, and healthcare solutions to positively impact the world for generations.
"As a purpose-driven company, it is vital that we give our marketers the tools they need to tell the Milliken story," said Danna Vetter, chief marketing officer and SVP of marketing and communications for Milliken & Company. "Education and training through MarketingProfs will empower our teams to serve our customers and our communities with excellence."
More than half of marketers (53.8%) say they do not have a marketing-related academic or professional qualification of any kind, according to a survey shared on MarketingWeek.com. Furthermore, of those who did say they have a marketing degree, only 32.2% found it very useful. And it's no wonder: marketing changes at lightning speed. As B2B marketing becomes an increasingly important part of a company's go-to-market strategy, MarketingProfs believes that formal marketing education is as vital to any organization as sales training is.
"While events and single courses are wonderful, we know that learning happens over time. That's why MarketingProfs has created a robust suite of eLearning, exclusive events, and training workshops organized around five pillars that we believe to be essential to B2B marketing: strategy, branding, customer experience, demand generation (including account-based marketing), and analytics," said Jo Roberts, director of training products at MarketingProfs. She continued, "We're thrilled to partner with Milliken's marketing team to create an aligned learning culture. We aim to empower B2B marketers like those at Milliken as they strive to achieve their mission and business goals."
About Milliken & Company
Materials science expert Milliken & Company knows that a single molecule has the potential to change the world. With innovative solutions across the textile, flooring, specialty chemical, and healthcare industries, Milliken answers some of the world's greatest challenges. Named to the World's Most Ethical Companies list by Ethisphere Institute for 15 straight years, the company meets the moment with an unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable solutions for its customers and communities. Eight thousand associates across 46 locations globally rally behind a common purpose: to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About MarketingProfs
MarketingProfs has been fueling the success of marketers at some of the world's most iconic brands since 2000—first through webinars, newsletters, and other content; then world-class training; and best-in-class consulting services.
The products and delivery have evolved, yet throughout we have been laser-focused on helping marketers and their teams set priorities, solve problems, and fuel business growth.
We focus also on something equally important: Helping marketers do work they're proud of.
Learn why 675,000+ marketers rely on MarketingProfs as their partner in marketing. Our clients speak for themselves. How can we help you?
