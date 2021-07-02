BESSEMER, Ala., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milo's Tea, a family-owned, Certified Women-Owned Business, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is excited to announce its first collaboration with a college athlete. Milo's, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, agreed to terms with quarterback Bo Nix on a single social media post.
Nix posted a photo on his Instagram account holding a bottle of Milo's at 12:01am central time, the first minute this was permitted by the NCAA.
"Bo Nix is from the Birmingham area and plays for one of the most popular college programs in Alabama, where we are headquartered," says Tricia Wallwork, CEO of Milo's Tea Company. "This is a new and interesting way for us to raise awareness of our brand, and support student athletes."
College athletes now have the ability to profit from name, image, and likeness for the first time in history without violating NCAA rules.
"Growing up, Milo's tea was a constant," Nix said. "It's a natural match for a quarterback from Birmingham to pair up with a hometown company that built a national reputation. Together we can tell folks nationwide that we don't just play the best football down here--we also brew the best sweet tea."
Milo's Sweet History
After returning from serving the U.S. during World War II, Milo and Beatrice "Bea" Carlton opened Milo's, a hamburger restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama. Decades later, when the family realized the sweet tea they sold at the restaurant was just as popular as the burgers, they began selling the refrigerated beverages in local grocery stores.
Now, 75 years later, Milo's is the number one brand of refrigerated tea. Milo's is also honored to be a Certified Women-Owned Business and a Platinum Certified Zero Waste Manufacturer with a 1% Giving Back Profit Pledge.
"I'm so proud of our team for building Milo's into the national brand it is today," says Wallwork. "We continue to fresh brew our teas like my grandfather did, using high quality, all-natural ingredients with no added colors or preservatives. While we have grown and evolved tremendously over the last 75 years, we continue to remain true to our core, family values."
To see Bo Nix's announcement, go to https://www.instagram.com/p/CQxadSLLoXr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
To see Milo's announcement, go to: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQysFspiQ3A/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
About Milo's Tea Company
Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, Certified Women-Owned Business with corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. Milo's has been brewing the best tasting, closest-to-homemade iced tea for three generations and counting. Milo's tea tastes just like homemade because our family recipe includes only a few simple, 100 percent natural ingredients and does not contain preservatives or added colors. Milo's can be found in the refrigerated section of retailers across the United States. Learn more at http://www.drinkmilos.com.
